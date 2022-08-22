ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn cracks NFL top 100

By Richard Adkins
 3 days ago

The NFL season is almost here, which means the annual top-100 list is slowly rolling out, and one Tar Heel has already been announced in the top 50.

Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn came in at 48 on the list after failing to make this list since 2015. The 11-year veteran had a sweet comeback season for an overall sour year for the Chicago Bears, showcasing the talents that got him drafted as the 14th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Last year, Quinn eclipsed over 100 sacks in his career after posting his highest amount of sacks in a single season with 18.5. Quinn finished second in sacks behind Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watts’ 22.5 sacks, tying Michael Strahan for second-most all-time.

Quinn set the pace during his time at UNC, becoming a household name in the two years he played in 2008 and 2009. In his 2009 season with the Heels, Quinn finished with 11 sacks, second most in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He also finished with 19 tackles for loss, which led the ACC and was the 10th most in the NCAA.

After posting his best stats since 2015, it will be interesting to see if Quinn can continue to turn back the clock and produce at the same high level.

The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open 'Sunday Night Football' for 10th Season With New Twist

She's baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal "kick off" for NBC's prime-time behemoth. Carrie's 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of "Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night," which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation

The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR's "Tolbert & Copes" show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said "everything's open" if the team does not wind up dealing the quarterback, he seemed to indicate that Garoppolo could be on the move soon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett's blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it's no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett's blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels don't make cut for five-star small forward

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will have to move on from five-star small forward Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward out of Arizona made a very important update to his recruitment on Monday. Asemota cut his list of 22 offers down to just 8 finalists but did not include the North Carolina Tar Heels. Asemota announced that he will be focusing on the following schools in his recruitment: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon, and Stanford. That officially eliminates the Tar Heels in this race. Top 8🙏🏾 All Glory To God❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGHmiQiMYc — Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) August 22, 2022 For Asemota, he has taken visits to Arizona State and Baylor as unofficial so far. He plans on visiting Baylor again for an official. As it stands right now, the Bears appear to be the team to beat in this recruitment. They hold the lead in the crystal ball predictor, with two predictions on 247Sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks that Justin Fields is showing better footwork, pocket presence, and ability to throw under pressure. "I see more progress in practice," Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. "His footwork's getting better, his delivery when he's feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that's getting a lot better too. He's improving every single day."
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

