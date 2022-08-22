Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Thousands compete in Hood to Coast, celebrating 40 years of the 'Mother of All Relays'
GOVT. CAMP, Ore. — It’s a major milestone for the “Mother of all Relays” as thousands of runners take on the Hood to Coast Relay for its 40th anniversary. The relay has about 19,000 participants from all 50 states and dozens of different countries, and it is the largest running and walking relay race in the world.
Washington Examiner
The city of wilting roses
What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
KATU.com
Portland Rescue Mission: Erica's Story
When it comes to women and children who struggle with hunger and homelessness, Oregon has one of the highest rates in the nation. so what does it take to break out of this dangerous cycle? Portland Rescue Mission’s Erin Holcomb joined us to share Erica’s story. KATU has...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire
Ready to make something old new to you? Travel to Oregon’s hometown for the annual outdoor antique market. The Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire is celebrating its 25th year. The event is hosted in downtown Oregon City along the beautiful main street filled with quaint shops and restaurants. For...
KATU.com
Jay Allen benefit concert for the Walk to End Alzheimer's
Hillsboro, Ore. — Country music star Jay Allen went viral for his song "Blank Stares." He wrote it for his mother, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's at just 51 years old. She passed away less than three years later. “The song is called 'Blank Stares,' but the hook...
KATU.com
City of Portland makes progress clearing homeless camps near schools, still many to go
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland’s plan to clear homeless camps near schools is ongoing, but there are many camps near schools still intact. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration last week banning campers on high-crash corridors and walking routes to grade schools in the city.
discoverourcoast.com
Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards
SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Portland Middle Eastern Festival
Celebrate a day of traditional food, entertainment and fun at the Portland Middle Eastern Festival. The event is hosted by the St George Antiochian Orthodox Church, which was founded in 1930 to serve the local Arabic speaking community. Every year, the church opens its door to the city for a...
1922 Craftsman bungalow for sale at $799,000 in Multnomah Village gets offers fast
The Oregon Electric Railway kickstarted what is now Multnomah Village in 1908 by planting a depot and train tracks in dairy farmland southwest of downtown Portland. Within a few years, the community of Multnomah had a school, post office and residential lots affordable to workers commuting 15 minutes by rail and later, by automobile, to the city.
pdxmonthly.com
Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5
Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
KATU.com
Wait times for callers into Portland's 911 grows longer
PORTLAND, Ore. — A documented problem in Portland continues to get worse, as average wait times for 911 callers continue to get longer despite commitments to improvements, investments, and increased hiring efforts. The latest report from Bureau of Emergency Communications director Bob Cozzie showed an average wait time of...
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car. It happened at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Mason Street. Police closed 33rd from Skidmore to Shaver for an investigation. The driver stayed at the scene. No word on the condition of...
Portland street undergoes changes ahead of elk statue return
Some changes are coming to downtown Portland as a beloved icon gets ready to be put back on its pedestal.
kptv.com
13-year-old girl missing again from Portland home
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nevaeh Rohrbach, age 13, went missing again from her foster-care home on Tuesday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. This is the second time in a month that ODHS has reported Rohrbach as missing and possibly in danger. Previously, she was reported as missing on Aug. 1 and found Aug. 4.
KXL
It’s All About the Beagles in Oregon and Washington!
By now you’ve likely seen the pictures of the cute pictures of the 4000 Beagles that were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. 80 of them arrived in at the Humane Society in Oregon this week, 60 in Portland and 20 in Salem. 15 of them went to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington in Vancouver. They are being adopted out, a few at a time as shelter staff and veterinarians make sure they have the shots and care they need to go to their “forever homes”.
WWEEK
State Highway Department Demands Removal of Signs and Fences Surrounding Recently Swept Homeless Camps
For the past few months, members of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association and the trash pickup nonprofit We Heart Portland have spread bark dust and put up fences and signs around homeless campsites recently swept by the city along Interstate 405. The embankments they targeted on either side of I-405...
kptv.com
City of Vancouver shares 6 month progress report for first Safe Stay Community
There has been a dramatic increase in the number of people in downtown area compared to 2021. Washington State University study shows eye test could screen children for autism. Researchers at Washington State University believe they may have found a better way to screen children for autism. Portland's 'Books with...
hereisoregon.com
Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival, Dahlia Show, Oregon State Fair: 10 things to do this week
Yes, it’s still summer, but you can already feel the daylight hours growing shorter and the hint of fall in the air. Outdoor events are still in full swing. Check out this week’s list of outdoor music, a car and boat show, and the opening of the Oregon State Fair in Salem. This weekend also features the PSU Chamber Choir’s preview of a program it will perform at the 2022 World Choral Exposition in Portugal.
City of Salem approves funding for young adult micro-shelter village
Another micro-shelter village for the homeless is in the works in Salem -- this one focusing on helping young adults in need.
