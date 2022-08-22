ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

KCCI.com

Urbandale child hit by car

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale child is recovering after being hit by a car. It happened right after Olmsted Elementary students got out of class on Wednesday afternoon. The district says administrators and EMS responded quickly. The child suffered minor injuries, police reported. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone...
URBANDALE, IA
KBUR

Multiple injuries after police chase in Des Moines

Des Moines, IA- A police chase Wednesday night in Des Moines ended in a crash with multiple injuries. Radio Iowa reports that a Des Moines police officer saw a car run a stop sign on the city’s east side and tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off. A few blocks later, the suspect’s car hit another vehicle, then crashed into a utility pole.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire destroys local sawmill in Winterset

WINTERSET, Iowa — A sawmill in Winterset is working to rebuild after a fire burned down their building. The fire happened Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. at Custom Cut Lumber LLC. Multiple fire departments and agencies responded, and the Winterset fire chief says the business is a total loss. No...
WINTERSET, IA
City
Ames, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Ames, IA
Crime & Safety
Radio Iowa

Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances

The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
SIOUX CITY, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Police Investigate South Side Des Moines Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say one person is recovering after being shot outside a south side Des Moines gas station Thursday morning. Police say the shooting happened at the Casey's near Southeast 14th Street and Indianola Avenue. Police say an adult male was shot in the parking lot but say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The name of the victim has not yet been released, and so far no arrests have been made.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man charged with indecent exposure

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces charges for indecent exposure and disorderly contact after an incident near Roosevelt High School. Des Moines Police say a cheerleading coach caught 32-year-old Justin Cuevas touching himself inappropriately while watching students practice yesterday. Court documents say Cuevas then ran into...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police chase ends in crash, drug bust in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have apprehended four people after an attempted traffic stop led to a crash. Police say that around 5 p.m. Wednesday, a patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop after a vehicle driving at high speeds failed to make a traffic stop at the intersection of E. 18th Street and Capitol Avenue. Seconds later, the vehicle crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of E. 23rd Street and Capitol avenue. The crash sent the violator's vehicle into a utility pole.
DES MOINES, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ktvo.com

10 pounds of meth found in Heartland suspects' spare tire

LIBERAL, Kan. — Three suspects from the Heartland are facing drug charges following a major bust in southwest Kansas. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the trio had 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of their vehicle. Deputies carried out the drug investigation in Liberal, Kansas,...
LIBERAL, KS
theperrynews.com

Waukee man allegedly pushes Adel woman into refrigerator

A Waukee man was charged with assault Tuesday after he allegedly pushed an Adel woman and caused her to strike her head against a refrigerator. Jesse Jon Johnson, 39, of 445 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Fire forces Campbell’s concessions to replan future fall events

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Campbell's Concessions warehouse just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is gone, and the siding is charred and falling off, exposing the metal framing.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Barrel House opens in Des Moines’ East Village

The Barrel House recently opened in redeveloped space at 401 E. Court Ave. in Des Moines’s East Village. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten. Barrel House operators knew when the Davenport-based brew pub began expanding several years ago that they wanted a location in Des Moines. The problem was, they...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Leads to Arrest in Grundy County

(Grundy County, IA) -- The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody following a forgery investigation. The Sheriff's Office says Doni Lang is in custody, accused of misappropriating over $100,000 between December 21st 2021 to May 12th 2022 while working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She's facing multiple felonies and is being held in the Grundy County Jail on $75,000 bond.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 23, 2022

(Mason City, IA) -- A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City woman who went missing last year. Twenty-nine-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021, and three months later a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County. Bradbury’s family provided D-N-A samples and dental records which confirmed the skull was hers. Nathan James Gilmore of Osage has been charged with Bradbury’s murder. Court records indicate investigators found a drawing of a satanic goat’s head in Gilmore's living room, and there were numbers on the drawing that coincide with the date Bradbury disappeared as well as the G-P-S coordinates of the park where her skull and other remains were found.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Des Moines restaurant week draws in business for many local eateries

DES MOINES, Iowa — This weekend will be busy for some eateries in Des Moines because of restaurant week. Harbinger on Ingersoll is one of more than 30 participating restaurants. Besides a special menu just for the week, organizers say it's a great way to draw in new customers, support locals and highlight the variety of cuisines available here in the city.
DES MOINES, IA

