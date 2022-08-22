(Mason City, IA) -- A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City woman who went missing last year. Twenty-nine-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021, and three months later a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County. Bradbury’s family provided D-N-A samples and dental records which confirmed the skull was hers. Nathan James Gilmore of Osage has been charged with Bradbury’s murder. Court records indicate investigators found a drawing of a satanic goat’s head in Gilmore's living room, and there were numbers on the drawing that coincide with the date Bradbury disappeared as well as the G-P-S coordinates of the park where her skull and other remains were found.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO