KCCI.com
Urbandale child hit by car
URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale child is recovering after being hit by a car. It happened right after Olmsted Elementary students got out of class on Wednesday afternoon. The district says administrators and EMS responded quickly. The child suffered minor injuries, police reported. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone...
KBUR
Multiple injuries after police chase in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA- A police chase Wednesday night in Des Moines ended in a crash with multiple injuries. Radio Iowa reports that a Des Moines police officer saw a car run a stop sign on the city’s east side and tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off. A few blocks later, the suspect’s car hit another vehicle, then crashed into a utility pole.
KCCI.com
Iowa woman formerly employed by heating company faces forgery charges
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman is accused of misappropriating $100,000 from her workplace. Officials say Doni Lang, of Grundy Center, was working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She faces a laundry list of forgery charges. Lang is in the Grundy County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
KCCI.com
Fire destroys local sawmill in Winterset
WINTERSET, Iowa — A sawmill in Winterset is working to rebuild after a fire burned down their building. The fire happened Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. at Custom Cut Lumber LLC. Multiple fire departments and agencies responded, and the Winterset fire chief says the business is a total loss. No...
Iowa Man Recounts Horrid Gas Station Beating After Concert [PHOTOS]
Tyler Chamberlain of Des Moines and his fiance' were on their way back from a fun night at the Kane Brown concert at the Iowa State Fair when they stopped at an area gas station, and from there, Tyler says his night turned into a very traumatizing situation. According to...
KCCI.com
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
Radio Iowa
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Investigate South Side Des Moines Shooting
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say one person is recovering after being shot outside a south side Des Moines gas station Thursday morning. Police say the shooting happened at the Casey's near Southeast 14th Street and Indianola Avenue. Police say an adult male was shot in the parking lot but say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The name of the victim has not yet been released, and so far no arrests have been made.
KCCI.com
Man attacked by 10 people at east side QuikTrip calls for justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — A simple stop at an east Des Moines QuikTrip turned violent for one Iowa man. He says last Thursday he was randomly and brutally assaulted by about 10 juveniles in the parking lot. "It's one of those things where everywhere I go I have to...
Man shot multiple times in ‘targeted’ incident in southeast Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a southeast Des Moines convenience store Thursday morning, in what investigators believe was a targeted incident. Bystanders flagged down officers patrolling in the area of the Casey’s at 3527 Indianola Avenue around 11:15 a.m. to notify […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with indecent exposure
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces charges for indecent exposure and disorderly contact after an incident near Roosevelt High School. Des Moines Police say a cheerleading coach caught 32-year-old Justin Cuevas touching himself inappropriately while watching students practice yesterday. Court documents say Cuevas then ran into...
KCCI.com
Police chase ends in crash, drug bust in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have apprehended four people after an attempted traffic stop led to a crash. Police say that around 5 p.m. Wednesday, a patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop after a vehicle driving at high speeds failed to make a traffic stop at the intersection of E. 18th Street and Capitol Avenue. Seconds later, the vehicle crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of E. 23rd Street and Capitol avenue. The crash sent the violator's vehicle into a utility pole.
ktvo.com
10 pounds of meth found in Heartland suspects' spare tire
LIBERAL, Kan. — Three suspects from the Heartland are facing drug charges following a major bust in southwest Kansas. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the trio had 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of their vehicle. Deputies carried out the drug investigation in Liberal, Kansas,...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man allegedly pushes Adel woman into refrigerator
A Waukee man was charged with assault Tuesday after he allegedly pushed an Adel woman and caused her to strike her head against a refrigerator. Jesse Jon Johnson, 39, of 445 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the...
KCCI.com
Fire forces Campbell’s concessions to replan future fall events
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Campbell's Concessions warehouse just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is gone, and the siding is charred and falling off, exposing the metal framing.
Small fire at Waukee senior living center leaves some residents without a place to stay
WAUKEE, Iowa — Residents at a senior living community in Waukee are without a home after a small fire Thursday, according to the Waukee Fire Department. The department responded to the incident at Thomas Place Senior Living Community around 7 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of the sprinkler and fire alarm going off.
Des Moines Business Record
Barrel House opens in Des Moines’ East Village
The Barrel House recently opened in redeveloped space at 401 E. Court Ave. in Des Moines’s East Village. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten. Barrel House operators knew when the Davenport-based brew pub began expanding several years ago that they wanted a location in Des Moines. The problem was, they...
iheart.com
Investigation Leads to Arrest in Grundy County
(Grundy County, IA) -- The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody following a forgery investigation. The Sheriff's Office says Doni Lang is in custody, accused of misappropriating over $100,000 between December 21st 2021 to May 12th 2022 while working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She's facing multiple felonies and is being held in the Grundy County Jail on $75,000 bond.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 23, 2022
(Mason City, IA) -- A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City woman who went missing last year. Twenty-nine-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021, and three months later a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County. Bradbury’s family provided D-N-A samples and dental records which confirmed the skull was hers. Nathan James Gilmore of Osage has been charged with Bradbury’s murder. Court records indicate investigators found a drawing of a satanic goat’s head in Gilmore's living room, and there were numbers on the drawing that coincide with the date Bradbury disappeared as well as the G-P-S coordinates of the park where her skull and other remains were found.
KCCI.com
Des Moines restaurant week draws in business for many local eateries
DES MOINES, Iowa — This weekend will be busy for some eateries in Des Moines because of restaurant week. Harbinger on Ingersoll is one of more than 30 participating restaurants. Besides a special menu just for the week, organizers say it's a great way to draw in new customers, support locals and highlight the variety of cuisines available here in the city.
