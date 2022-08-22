ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting

A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
MANDEVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

12-year-old arrested after getting in fight on school bus; trying to get back on bus with gun

NEW ORLEANS - A 12-year-old girl was arrested after she left a fight on a school bus, grabbed a gun and tried to get back on Friday. WWL-TV obtained video of the Akili Academy student getting in a fight with another juvenile on the school bus. Video shows the girl leaving the school bus, banging on the side of the vehicle to be let back on, and then waving a gun as the bus pulls off.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

Man accused of raping student in Cabra Hall, police say

A man, who is not affiliated with Loyola, is accused of raping a woman in her dorm room Sunday in Cabra Hall, police said. The alleged rapist faces a charge of one count of simple rape upon arrest, according to an electronic police report filed by the New Orleans Police Department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mandeville man accused of shooting man during argument

A Mandeville area man is accused of shooting another man multiple times Tuesday following an argument at the shooter's home, authorities said. The St. Tammany Parish Sherriff's Office said Logan Maxted, 20, was booked with aggravated battery at the St. Tammany Parish Jail. Deputies responded to the 100 block of...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WWL

Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape

NEW ORLEANS — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Covington City Council Member Charged with Insurance Fraud

Covington – On August 25, 2022, Troopers arrested 44-year-old Peter Lewis of Covington, on one count of Insurance Fraud following an investigation into a fraudulent long term disability insurance claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America. The investigation revealed Lewis provided false information regarding his employment status in support of his long term disability claim to Unum Life Insurance Company of America. On August 19, 2022, an arrest warrant was obtained for Lewis from the 22nd Judicial District Court in St. Tammany Parish for violation of L.R.S. 22:1924 Insurance Fraud (Felony). On August 25, 2022, Lewis surrendered himself to State Police and was transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where he was booked accordingly.
COVINGTON, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
DULAC, LA
