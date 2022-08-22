Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Houma Man Charged with Indecent Behavior with 10 year old has Previous Charge for Similar Case
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey James Falgout, 63, was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charges, in connection with the investigation.
an17.com
20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting
A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
fox8live.com
Wife of shot carjacking victim says Cantrell called her; asks mayor to show up in court
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she was open to speaking with more victims at a press conference Wednesday, and it appears she started acting on that vow, calling the frustrated wife of a man shot and carjacked Uptown in mid-July after calls for action. Scott Toups has...
NOLA.com
10-year sentence for gun-wielding grandmother who assaulted Ochsner hospital staffers
A 68-year-old Mandeville woman accused of brandishing a gun and assaulting Ochsner Medical Center staffers as she abducted her granddaughter from the hospital was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case Wednesday, court records said. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office dropped the second-degree kidnapping...
53-year-old Louisiana man exonerated after rape conviction at age 17
A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction.
Plaquemines Parish Sheriff, family of juvenile share different stories after dashcam video shows deputy kicking suspect during arrest
The family of a 12-year-old boy who was arrested in February is calling for the termination and investigation of two Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Deputies who took him into custody.
WDSU
Stella Worley Middle School teacher given $100,000 bond, must stay away from 12-year-old
A teacher's aide accused of raping a minor had her bond set Wednesday in court. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported earlier this week that a teacher's aide at Stella Worley Middle School was arrested for an incident involving a minor. Sophia Canales, 22, is accused of raping a minor. She...
‘Not self defense’, Mandeville man reportedly shoots victim during argument
Further investigation revealed that Maxted was not acting in self defense because his life was not in danger.
33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
wbrz.com
12-year-old arrested after getting in fight on school bus; trying to get back on bus with gun
NEW ORLEANS - A 12-year-old girl was arrested after she left a fight on a school bus, grabbed a gun and tried to get back on Friday. WWL-TV obtained video of the Akili Academy student getting in a fight with another juvenile on the school bus. Video shows the girl leaving the school bus, banging on the side of the vehicle to be let back on, and then waving a gun as the bus pulls off.
WDSU
Stella Worley Middle School teacher aide facing first-degree rape involving a minor charge
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a teacher's aide at Stella Worley Middle School was arrested for an incident involving a minor. Sophia Canales, 22, is accused of raping a minor. She faces a charge of first-degree rape. Chief of Staff of Jefferson Parish Schools,...
Loyola Maroon
Man accused of raping student in Cabra Hall, police say
A man, who is not affiliated with Loyola, is accused of raping a woman in her dorm room Sunday in Cabra Hall, police said. The alleged rapist faces a charge of one count of simple rape upon arrest, according to an electronic police report filed by the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com
New Orleans student accused of using taser on another student during fight on school bus
Days after a 12-year-old student brandished a gun around a school bus full of children in New Orleans, school leaders and New Orleans police said a student from the same school used a "taser-like device" on another student during a fight on a school bus on Wednesday morning. The 13-year-old...
JPSO: Man found shot dead inside Metairie home
An investigation is underway in Jefferson Parish after detectives say a man was found dead at a Metairie home on Thursday.
NOLA.com
Mandeville man accused of shooting man during argument
A Mandeville area man is accused of shooting another man multiple times Tuesday following an argument at the shooter's home, authorities said. The St. Tammany Parish Sherriff's Office said Logan Maxted, 20, was booked with aggravated battery at the St. Tammany Parish Jail. Deputies responded to the 100 block of...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana arrests alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week.
“There’s nothing out here to protect these kids” NOLA mother speaks out after her kids were tased on school bus
"She was tased, and not only was she tased, I did not find out until I got to the school premises that my 9-year-old son was also tased," Tamika Calvin said from outside the New Orleans hospital where her kids were being examined.
Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape
NEW ORLEANS — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury.
L'Observateur
Covington City Council Member Charged with Insurance Fraud
Covington – On August 25, 2022, Troopers arrested 44-year-old Peter Lewis of Covington, on one count of Insurance Fraud following an investigation into a fraudulent long term disability insurance claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America. The investigation revealed Lewis provided false information regarding his employment status in support of his long term disability claim to Unum Life Insurance Company of America. On August 19, 2022, an arrest warrant was obtained for Lewis from the 22nd Judicial District Court in St. Tammany Parish for violation of L.R.S. 22:1924 Insurance Fraud (Felony). On August 25, 2022, Lewis surrendered himself to State Police and was transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where he was booked accordingly.
houmatimes.com
TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
WWL
