ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

U of I, service workers reach contract agreement

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJVvF_0hR7KtIK00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois and the union representing its service workers reached a critical milestone over the weekend in their negotiations for a new contract.

Service Employees International Union Local 73 announced that after the resumption of negotiations on Friday , its bargaining committee reached a tentative agreement with the university on a new contract to replace the one that expired on Monday. Although the union celebrated the “massive victories at the negotiating table,” the proposed contract has yet to be ratified and a strike is still possible.

The more-than-800 union members will be voting on the proposed contract between Aug. 24 and 29, with a simple majority needed to ratify it. Before that happens, however, the union will deliver a 15-day strike notice to the university as the previous contract expired without a new one ratified to replace it.

If the proposed contract is not ratified, union members will have the ability to go on strike at some point after Monday, Sept. 5

“Some of the gains we see in this potential new contract are unprecedented. Wages have been the most important part of negotiations, and the bargaining committee is proud to say that across-the-board increases will be 7-8% for most workers,” said Dena Gary, Union Chapter President and Food Service Worker. “Ultimately, however, it is up to our membership to ratify the contract. If they vote yes, they’ll have a new contract for the next two years. If they vote against ratification, we’ll be ready to hit the picket lines.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Decatur Public Schools needs nurses

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois schools are experiencing more than just teacher shortages. One district needs nurses. Right now, nurses in the Decatur school district are split between buildings instead of working at one. A district official and former nurse said it can be hard for public schools to compete with hospitals when it comes […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Auto shop donates $73.7k to high school tech group

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A recent donation will give students in Mattoon a chance to build and drive a full-size, street legal electric vehicle as a classroom project. Pilson Automotive Center donated almost $74,000 to Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 and LIFT Central Illinois. This will enable the purchase of a Switch Electric Vehicle […]
MATTOON, IL
hoiabc.com

Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program

(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Petition starts to rename county government building

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — As one building bearing Joseph Cannon’s name is torn down, local legislators and leaders are starting a movement to name another building after the former U.S. Speaker of the House from Danville. State Representative Mike Marron (R-Fithian) hosted a press conference on Tuesday to announce the start of a petition drive […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Society
WCIA

Our Town Chrisman: Chrisman Farm Center

Chrisman Farm Center is a local family owned dealership. In todays world most dealerships are becoming large corporations with numerous locations. Being a local family owned dealership they know the value of the customers they serve and enjoy being a part of the community. Chrisman Farm Center. 22057 IL Hwy...
CHRISMAN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Memorial Grant Application Deadline September 1

August 25, 2022 – More than half a million dollars is still available through the Decatur Memorial Foundation community grant program to help nonprofits in Macon County. “The Foundation Grant Committee awarded nearly $150,000 in funding during our June application review cycle,” said Julie Bilbrey, the foundation’s executive director. “We are excited to continue expanding our mission outside the hospital walls with this new grant program and invite organizations to apply for the remaining $600,000 of funds available.”
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Music Program at DACC receives instrument donations

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Music Program at Danville Area Community College is getting a major enhancement. Two donors are gifting more than $20,000 worth of instruments the college. Daniel Applegate, an LCPC at true North Counseling Center in Champaign, donated multiple drum sets and other percussion instruments worth over $10,000. He said that he […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana City Building to undergo remodeling project

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Major remodeling is on the way to one city building for the first time in 23 years. The City of Urbana is preparing to redesign the building, adding more signs inside and outside of the building. They will also increase lighting in the parking lot.  Vince Gustafson, the Deputy Director for […]
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Chapter President#Food Service Worker
wglt.org

Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay

The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

New program at U of I serves autistic students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new program at the University of Illinois is supporting students who are on the autism spectrum. The director of the Illinois Neurodiversity Initiative Pilot Program said they are helping students reach their full potential through lectures and hands-on lab classes. She said these skills go beyond graduation and they want […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Paris School District receives $8 million in grants

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Paris School District has received more than $8 million in grants since July of last year, and about $500,000 of that will help improve campus safety.  The money has allowed the district to partner with national safety experts who have been on site to survey the campuses and shared ways […]
PARIS, IL
WCIA

U of I removing parking meters from campus

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s out with the old on the campus of the University of Illinois. The University’s parking Department is in the process of removing parking meters from the campus streets. The removal of the meters means that coins will no longer be needed nor allowed to pay for parking on campus. Payment […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Society
wjbc.com

Bloomington Council approves contract with city government’s largest workers’ union, deal to cost city almost $800K over 3 years

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington City Council Monday night unanimously approved a three-year contract with 107 union employees that will cost taxpayers almost $800,000 over the life of the deal. The contract covers employees in Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and other departments. They’ll receive a 3.5% raise the first...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Decatur school board looking to fill empty seat

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Board of Education is looking to fill a vacant seat after its president retired. Dan Oakes stepped down from the president position on Tuesday after serving seven terms. Vice President Andrew Taylor moved into the vacant president position and will serve as such until the next election in April. […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Master gardeners program donating produce to community

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Hundreds of gardeners in Central Illinois are doing more than just planting produce. They’re training, growing, and then donating it to others.  About 500 master gardeners across Champaign, Vermilion, Iroquois and Ford counties volunteer their time in different community gardens. The master gardeners grow vegetables in the gardens, but also teach […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Illinois EPA awards grants to save money and energy

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced the award of $346,773.60 in grant funding to three Illinois wastewater treatment facilities as part of the Office of Energy’s Energy Efficiency at Public Water Infrastructure Program. The funded projects will reduce the amount of energy consumed by wastewater treatment operations, thereby […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Champaign Fire Chief receives national award

SAN ANTONIO (WCIA) — Champaign’s Fire Chief was recognized on Wednesday with a prestigious award for going above and beyond the call of duty. Chief Gary Ludwig was given the Career Fire Chief of the Year award at a ceremony in San Antonio. The award was bestowed by the International Association of Fire Chiefs, which […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Farmers check corn yields for annual survey

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Farmers, bank representatives and grain elevator representatives were all out in the corn fields on Thursday for the annual yield estimate survey held by the Coles County Farm Bureau. The survey helps the Bureau figure out how much product they will get from the fields. It’s also a check to […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

C-U Trade Services is “Building Better Together”

You may find yourself in an emergency needing a plumber, needing a new light installed, or wanting someone to service your HVAC system for the changing seasons…we can take care of it all. As an authorized Trane Comfort Specialist, we offer a excellent products if you are ready to install a new system. We even offer home air filtration systems, geothermal installations, smart technology installations and much more.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy