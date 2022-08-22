ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

Razorback WR Commit Goes Bonkers + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets

The numbers vary depending on where you look, but there’s no denying the fact that Arkansas football commit Davion Dozier turned in a dominant performance in the first game of his senior season. Playing a school one classification larger, the 2023 three-star recruit from Alabama had well over 200...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022

NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas defensive lineman reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Matthew Zenitz of On3 Sports. Lewis was a JUCO transfer who originally joined the team over the summer. Originally from Chicago, the redshirt junior got his JUCO start at the College of the Canyons...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Alma takes down Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone

ALMA, Ark. — Alma opened up the 2022 season with a 27-7 victory over Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone. It's the Airedales first win over the rival Pointers in three years. Van Buren would open the scoring thanks to a Bryce Perkins touchdown pass to Andrew...
ALMA, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation

More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
