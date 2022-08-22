Read full article on original website
Pittman flips the script for Razorbacks’ weekend workouts
One of the keys to being a successful head coach is being able to adjust quickly and that’s exactly what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is doing with his Razorbacks this weekend. Instead of having a full-pad practice on Friday and a mock game/dress rehearsal on Saturday, Pittman is flipping that script with several of […]
Sam Pittman shares blunt message after 2 Arkansas players enter the transfer portal
Sam Pittman knows that the transfer portal works both ways. After losing cornerback Jaqualyn Crawford and defensive lineman Taylor Lewis to the transfer portal, Pittman made is clear that playing football for Arkansas isn’t for everyone. “I feel like if they don’t want to be here they need to...
Razorback WR Commit Goes Bonkers + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets
The numbers vary depending on where you look, but there’s no denying the fact that Arkansas football commit Davion Dozier turned in a dominant performance in the first game of his senior season. Playing a school one classification larger, the 2023 three-star recruit from Alabama had well over 200...
Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022
NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
Arkansas defensive lineman reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal
Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Matthew Zenitz of On3 Sports. Lewis was a JUCO transfer who originally joined the team over the summer. Originally from Chicago, the redshirt junior got his JUCO start at the College of the Canyons...
Alma takes down Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone
ALMA, Ark. — Alma opened up the 2022 season with a 27-7 victory over Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone. It's the Airedales first win over the rival Pointers in three years. Van Buren would open the scoring thanks to a Bryce Perkins touchdown pass to Andrew...
Wednesday, August 24 evening forecast
Watch the video above for a look at your evening forecast on August 24 as Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff predicts up to 2 in. of rain next week.
Restaurant news: Tin Roof, Girls Gone BBQ, Queens Mexican Cuisine & more
A handful of restaurants have opened in Fayetteville over the last few weeks, and a new coffee shop will open early next month. Here’s what we know about some of the new places around town. Tin Roof. Nashville-based restaurant and live music joint Tin Roof opened on Dickson Street...
Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation
More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
A northwest Arkansas parent taking bus safety into her own hands
manda Hollis is parent of a 10-year-old bus rider who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.
Human remains found at lake in northwest Arkansas
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
University of Arkansas police remind students to follow safety guidelines
The fall semester at the University of Arkansas is in full swing.
Rape reported at Walton Hall at University of Arkansas
The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an acquaintance rape at Walton Hall that was reported on August 23.
Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
Oklahoma family responds after video of man beaten by Arkansas law enforcement goes viral
A father and aunt is heartbroken and livid after seeing a new viral video showing their family member being pinned down and beaten by law enforcement officials in Arkansas.
Fayetteville announces fall bulk waste cleanup events
The City of Fayetteville Recycling and Trash Collection Division has set the dates for its bulky waste cleanup events this fall.
NWA highway projects to be funded by Amendment 91 taxes following lawsuit against ARDOT
Six scheduled highway improvement projects across Arkansas, including two in Northwest Arkansas, will now be completely funded by Amendment 91 taxes following a lawsuit against the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Dentist becomes Springdale 1st grade teacher
Former dentist Lila Hernandez Rivas relocated from Venezuela to Springdale and discovered a new calling in education.
Bentonville student hit by truck while boarding bus
A student at Bentonville Schools was hit by a truck Tuesday morning while boarding a school bus, according to Bentonville Schools communications director Leslee Wright.
