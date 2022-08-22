Read full article on original website
Another off-duty NYPD officer mugged days before cop was beaten unconscious
NEW YORK — A rampaging robbery crew mugged an off-duty NYPD cop days before another off-duty officer was beaten unconscious in a similar incident. Cops said they’re trying to determine the Manhattan heist early last Friday was committed by the same violent crew who left another off-duty cop hospitalized with a cracked skull on Tuesday in the Bronx.
NYC sucker-punch suspect re-arrested after downgraded attempted murder charge faces parole violation hearing
The New York City sucker-punch attack suspect released from custody on a downgraded attempted murder charge before being re-arrested for an alleged violation of parole as a convicted sex offender is expected back in court on Wednesday morning in the highly followed criminal case. The initial release of Bui Van...
DOJ wants 17 years in prison for ex-NYPD officer who tackled, choked DC cop on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — Prosecutors want a Marine Corps veteran and former NYPD officer who tackled and choked a DC Police officer during the Capitol riot to serve more than 17 years in prison, arguing the sentence was warranted for “disgracing” the democracy that he once fought to protect and serve.
NYC woman, 74, sucker-punched on sidewalk
New York City police are seeking a suspect caught on video sucker punching a 74-year-old woman in Midtown Manhattan this week, causing her to fall to the ground. The assault happened in broad daylight on Wednesday just blocks away from Rockefeller Center, according to the NYPD. "Unprovoked, the individual punched...
NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NYPD officers told not to ‘congregate, or engage in unnecessary conversation’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD directed police officers not to stand around in groups and chat, according to an update to the Patrol Guide. The change is meant “to enhance operational efficiency and officer safety.” Patrol supervisors were also told to “ensure” the new order is followed. “Do not congregate, or engage in unnecessary […]
Cop remains in critical
The NYPD has released more security camera video of the men that investigators believe robbed and beat an off-duty cop on a street in the Bronx. The cop is in critical condition.
Off-Duty New York City Police Officer Mugged in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – An office duty New York City Police officer was assaulted and...
African Diplomat Released After Raping New York City Woman Twice
NEW YORK, N – A South Sudanese diplomat working at the United Nations has been...
Mayor cracks down on ‘ghost vehicles,’ bans ‘camera blockers’
Mayor Eric Adams and Amazon on Thursday took a new step in New York City’s crackdown on “ghost vehicles,” collaborating to further prohibit and prevent the sale of any product advertised on the e-commerce site as a “camera blocker” to anyone ordering such a product within New York state.
Former NYPD officer rips de Blasio teaching at Harvard: 'I thought it was a parody'
Former NYPD officer Paul Mauro torched former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on "America’s Newsroom" Thursday for teaching a leadership course at Harvard University as a visiting fellow this fall. PAUL MAURO: I thought it was a parody when I saw it. I mean, what's it going...
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges — New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced theindictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
In-person lottery scam cheats 67-year-old woman out of $75K on Staten Island, police say. Two men sought for questioning.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two unidentified men sought for questioning in connection with an alleged felony scam targeting a 67-year-old woman at her local grocery store. The woman was approached Aug. 9 around 3:30 p.m. by two strangers inside...
Queens man arrested for illegal gun arsenal is MTA supervisor
The MTA confirmed Wednesday that a Queens man who was arrested earlier this week after police discovered a massive arsenal of illegal guns at his home is a supervisor for the transit agency.
NYPD adopts new concealed carry permit license rule after Supreme Court ruling
The New York Police Department adopted a new rule governing concealed carry permits. After the Supreme Court ruled the law concerning concealed carry permits in New York was unconstitutional, the state enacted new licensing standards. Wednesday’s NYPD rule brings the department’s rules in line with the state’s new law, which goes into effect on Sept.1.
Police seize machine gun from ‘known gang member’ with prior hate-crime conviction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A machine gun was removed from the streets of Staten Island’s North Shore last week, leading to the arrest of a Stapleton man police say is a “known gang member.”. The arrest, conducted around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 15, was credited to the...
Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby
A three-time ex-con shot his estranged girlfriend to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building —and later told cops he killed her because she threatened to have him thrown in jail for violating her order of protection against him, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested Tuesday and charged with the early Monday murder of Hope Staton Pearson, 42, in the lobby of his East ...
New Jersey man indicted in interstate fentanyl mailing operation
A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly using Staten Island mailing facilities to ship thousands of pills of fentanyl across the country. Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo, 23, was arrested and indicted on charges of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and other charges in connection with the interstate fentanyl mailing operation.
Following alleged rape, foreign diplomat claims diplomatic immunity, goes free
NEW YORK CITY (TND) — A foreign diplomat from South Sudan serving at the United Nations in New York City was reportedly arrested after allegedly raping a woman in Manhattan. He then reportedly claimed diplomatic immunity and was released from custody a short time later. Charles Oliha, 46, a...
Manhattan Grocery Store Robbed at Gunpoint, $5,000 Taken
NEW YORK, NY – Suspects entered a Manhattan bodega on Saturday, produced a gun and...
