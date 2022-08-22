ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another off-duty NYPD officer mugged days before cop was beaten unconscious

NEW YORK — A rampaging robbery crew mugged an off-duty NYPD cop days before another off-duty officer was beaten unconscious in a similar incident. Cops said they’re trying to determine the Manhattan heist early last Friday was committed by the same violent crew who left another off-duty cop hospitalized with a cracked skull on Tuesday in the Bronx.
Fox News

NYC woman, 74, sucker-punched on sidewalk

New York City police are seeking a suspect caught on video sucker punching a 74-year-old woman in Midtown Manhattan this week, causing her to fall to the ground. The assault happened in broad daylight on Wednesday just blocks away from Rockefeller Center, according to the NYPD. "Unprovoked, the individual punched...
NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Cop remains in critical

The NYPD has released more security camera video of the men that investigators believe robbed and beat an off-duty cop on a street in the Bronx. The cop is in critical condition.
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges

Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges — New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced theindictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
NYPD adopts new concealed carry permit license rule after Supreme Court ruling

The New York Police Department adopted a new rule governing concealed carry permits. After the Supreme Court ruled the law concerning concealed carry permits in New York was unconstitutional, the state enacted new licensing standards. Wednesday’s NYPD rule brings the department’s rules in line with the state’s new law, which goes into effect on Sept.1.
Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby

A three-time ex-con shot his estranged girlfriend to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building —and later told cops he killed her because she threatened to have him thrown in jail for violating her order of protection against him, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested Tuesday and charged with the early Monday murder of Hope Staton Pearson, 42, in the lobby of his East ...
New Jersey man indicted in interstate fentanyl mailing operation

A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly using Staten Island mailing facilities to ship thousands of pills of fentanyl across the country. Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo, 23, was arrested and indicted on charges of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and other charges in connection with the interstate fentanyl mailing operation.
