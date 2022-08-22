Tamarack Marketplace to Feature Art Inspired by the Natural Beauty in New “Head Over Hills” Gallery

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Tamarack Marketplace will open its newest gallery showing this Friday, August 26th at 5pm in the David L. Dickirson Fine Art Gallery.

The aptly named “Head Over Hills” show will feature artwork inspired by the beautiful life and scenery of the Mountain State.

“Our ‘Head Over Hills’ exhibition has challenged artists to capture the natural wonders of West Virginia through their artwork”, Gallery Director Mandy Lash stated. “There’s a magic to our mountainous views here, and the artists in this exhibit have done a fantastic job of showcasing just what makes us so special”.

Art depicting landscapes, wildlife, and rural living are just some examples of the work that will be on display at this showing.

“The work in this show begs you to fall in love with the Mountain State all over again”, Lash concluded.

The gallery opening will be held from 5 to 7pm on August 26th, and the exhibition will run through Oct 5th. Guests of the gallery opening will be treated to complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

Interested in how you can become a Tamarack Marketplace featured artist? Contact Mandy Lash at (304) 256-6843, Ext. 167 or visit www.tamarackwv.com/galleries to learn more about our process.