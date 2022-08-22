Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Vermont colleges continue to deal with COVID-19 as students return to class
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Despite COVID's continued presence, the coming school year is looking a lot more like life before the pandemic. Many area schools, including the University of Vermont, are dropping mask and testing requirements. Instead, they're continuing to require vaccinations against COVID-19, with some schools going so far...
WCAX
Vermont colleges bucking national enrollment trends
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Research shows college enrollment around the country is dropping, but schools in Vermont say they’ve been seeing the opposite. Some administrators say it’s the low cost and others say it’s a result of how the pandemic has been managed. This year, the University of Vermont is welcoming its largest classes, with roughly 3,000 students.
WCAX
Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington may have to foot the bill for recent state police patrols in the Queen City. The Department of Public Safety says it’s tracking overtime hours and may decide to send Burlington a bill in the future. It would apply only when patrol services are requested by BPD.
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
mynbc5.com
Move-in begins at SUNY Plattsburgh as fall semester starts Monday
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you're driving onto SUNY Plattsburgh's campus in the coming days, be sure to slow down for students as they move in to start the fall semester. "Move-in went really well. It was really easy," said Emma McLean, a freshman from Burlington, Massachusetts. Thursday was the...
Sarah George and state police disagree over whether to charge Shelburne police officer
Cpl. Jon Marcoux, the Shelburne Police Department’s public information officer, is under investigation and was put on administrative leave for discharging a weapon during a Jan. 23 incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah George and state police disagree over whether to charge Shelburne police officer.
mynbc5.com
Vermont AOT grants $3.1 million for pedestrian, bicycle infrastructure projects
Vermont's Agency of Transportation awarded more than $3.1 million in grants to municipalities this week aimed at developing and improving pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure around the state. The AOT said this year’s awards will fund various construction projects, including sidewalk replacement along Main Street in Franklin and new sidewalks and...
WCAX
Burlington School District taking donations for new high school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District can now ask the public for private donations to help offset costs for the new high school. As part of a partnership with the Burlington Students Foundation, the district is now allowed to ask the public for tax-deductible private donations. The district has already reduced the cost of the project by $45 million and has found $35 million in other funding sources. But Superintendent Tom Flanigan says they are committed to further reducing the price for taxpayers.
mynbc5.com
Burlington schools discuss school safety as first day of classes nears
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Gunfire incidents are on the rise in Burlington. The city’s school district is working to ensure violence doesn't make its way into the classroom by following state guidelines around safety. One example of protocols the district is following is keeping its doors locked during school...
WCAX
Vermont postal problems persist
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
WCAX
Williston police to hold sobriety checkpoints in September
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Police Department plans to crack down on drunk driving in the month of September. Williston Police say they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Chittenden County for the duration of the month. The focus is on people who are driving drunk, under the influence...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mayor plans to remove Crete Civic Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said his mind is made up about taking down the Crete Civic Center. “This is something the city of Plattsburgh can no longer keep saddling,” Rosenquest said. “It’s just too much.”. In a memo he released earlier this week...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters excited, but cautious about new student loan forgiveness
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Reaction from Vermonters on Wednesday was a mix of excitement and skepticism as President Joe Biden announced he was fulfilling his campaign promise to help cancel some student debt. The President's plan will cancel $10,000 for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year. People could also...
mynbc5.com
Jersey Mike's opening date delayed due to lack of staff
WILLISTON, Vt. — Staffing shortages in the restaurant industry continue to plague our area, and Jersey Mike's Subs is no exception to the rule. The new sandwich shop in Williston has pushed its grand opening back due to a lack of new hires, general manager Tom King told NBC5 on Friday.
Addison Independent
City police chief to retire early, cites lack of respect
VERGENNES — Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel on Tuesday submitted an unexpected letter of retirement, effective Oct. 31, citing unhappiness with how he and the department he has led for 13 years have been treated, but without offering specifics. Merkel’s decision to retire earlier than he had planned came...
WCAX
Burlington police investigate car shooting
Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'. As Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy nears the end of his 48-year run in Washington, he has released a new book chronicling his career. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Smugglers' Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont woman attacked...
Questions raised about Charlotte Selectboard’s closed-door meetings
At a recent Selectboard meeting, board chair James Faulkner said “we don’t want to get dirty laundry out” when explaining why the board wanted to meet in executive session. Read the story on VTDigger here: Questions raised about Charlotte Selectboard’s closed-door meetings.
WCAX
Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall. The industry is expected to pump millions into the local economy, but this week one of the key financial institutions making the marijuana market possible is hitting the brakes. The Vermont...
WCAX
Police say Burlington man behind two recent shootings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington teen pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection with two recent shootings in the Queen City. Police have connected Abukar Hilowle,19, to two incidents earlier this month that were less than 48 hours apart. “Based on that search warrant and subsequent interviews, felt we had...
mynbc5.com
Man arrested in Vermont after being charged for participating in Jan. 6 capitol riots
RUTLAND, Vt. — A man was arrested in Vermont this week after being charged for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 capitol riot. A criminal complaint named Brian Preller, 32, as a member of "B Squad," a group of individuals who were associated with the so-called "Three Percenters" sub-ideology. Preller, along with several others, including a former candidate for Congress from Florida, allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol, according to a report from NBC News.
