Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Cody Decker: The Yankees are not as good as we thought
Former MLB players Tony Gwynn Jr. and Cody Decker gave their thoughts on the New York Yankees and what their recent struggles mean on Audacy’s “Big Time Baseball” podcast.
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Giancarlo Stanton’s absence further proved Aaron Judge is the AL MVP
Though the New York Yankees necessarily haven’t had the results to show for it, Aaron Judge has done his best to carry the roster over the last month. Shohei Ohtani might be the game’s literal most valuable player because of his ability to excel on both sides of the ball, but take Judge away from the Yankees and there’s no telling where this team would be.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Could Giants 2023 season-opener vs. Yankees be the Aaron Judge reunion game?
We know — Aaron Judge playing for any team other than the Yankees right now is just speculation. The slugger is still wearing pinstripes at least until the end of this season, and wherever he plays after that is anyone's guess. Of course, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill...
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0