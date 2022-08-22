ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
FanSided

Giancarlo Stanton’s absence further proved Aaron Judge is the AL MVP

Though the New York Yankees necessarily haven’t had the results to show for it, Aaron Judge has done his best to carry the roster over the last month. Shohei Ohtani might be the game’s literal most valuable player because of his ability to excel on both sides of the ball, but take Judge away from the Yankees and there’s no telling where this team would be.
MLB
