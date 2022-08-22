ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
ClutchPoints

Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn

NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that there are no current plans for […] The post Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Russia says it could use nuclear weapons ‘if western countries try to test our resolve’

Russia on Tuesday told the UN that they could end up using nuclear weapons in response to “direct aggression” by western countries.Speaking at the month-long nuclear non-proliferation conference, Russian diplomat Alexander Trofimov said speculation that Russia has threatened to use its nuclear arsenal against Ukraine is “utterly unfounded, detached from reality and unacceptable”.The envoy said Russia would only use nuclear weapons “in response to weapons of mass destruction or a conventional weapons attack that threatened the existence of the Russian state”.“None of these two hypothetical scenarios is relevant to the situation in Ukraine,” he said, but blamed Nato countries...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Nuclear Weapon#European Union#French#Israeli#Iranians#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
Middle East
DOPE Quick Reads

The United States Decides to Reject Recent Repeated Demands Necessary to Revive Former Nuclear Deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and AEOI Head Salehi in Bushehr Nuclear Plant, 2015Tasnim News Agency. Recently, Iran "sent its response to the European Union to revive the 2015 nuclear power deal which could lead to Iran's oil and gas being traded globally once again." Initially, the deal stipulated "restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for no trade sanctions being placed on the country." During his presidency in 2018, Donald Trump withdrew from the deal leading Iran to "expand its nuclear program." The following video details how the Iran nuclear deal worked. [i]
nationalinterest.org

‘Crimea Is Ukraine’: U.S. Green Lights Ukrainian Attacks in Crimea

Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed in an interview with the Washington Post that Kyiv would not rule out future strikes against the peninsula. An anonymous official within the Ukrainian government has reportedly revealed that Kyiv was responsible for three significant explosions in Crimea, the formerly Ukrainian peninsula that Russia invaded and annexed in 2014. The official added that the United States had offered its support for the strikes, according to Politico.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy