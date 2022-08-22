Read full article on original website
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
World dangerously close to NUCLEAR WAR amid threats from Russia, China & North Korea, warns Britain’s top security chief
THE world is edging ever closer to a catastrophic nuclear war, amid threats from China, North Korea and Russia, Britain's top security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove sounded the chilling alarm amid fears China and Russia are upgrading their weapons of mass destruction. And he said...
Putin Ally Promotes Nuclear Strike on NATO to Counter Military Superiority
A Telegram post reshared by Russian state television host Vladimir Solovyov said the threat from NATO countries may lead to a "preventive nuclear strike."
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
If Biden Wants to Talk Nuclear Weapons, China Says U.S. Needs Less of Them
A U.S. official argued China had a "responsibility" to discuss arms control; a Chinese official called it an attempt to "deflect blame and distract attention."
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn
NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that there are no current plans for […] The post Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Barr Slams Trump, Accuses Former Boss of 'Extortion' and 'Sabotage'
Barr said he would still vote for Trump in a 2024 rematch with Biden, despite his former boss being a man after his own "personal agenda and personal power."
US airstrike in Syria used 8 manned fighter jets that dropped 9 guided bomb units: official
A Tuesday night U.S. airstrike in eastern Syria hit nine targets using eight manned-combat aircraft to strike facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, Fox News confirmed Wednesday. A U.S. official told Fox News that nine guided bomb units (GBU's) were dropped from four F-16s and...
Russia says it could use nuclear weapons ‘if western countries try to test our resolve’
Russia on Tuesday told the UN that they could end up using nuclear weapons in response to “direct aggression” by western countries.Speaking at the month-long nuclear non-proliferation conference, Russian diplomat Alexander Trofimov said speculation that Russia has threatened to use its nuclear arsenal against Ukraine is “utterly unfounded, detached from reality and unacceptable”.The envoy said Russia would only use nuclear weapons “in response to weapons of mass destruction or a conventional weapons attack that threatened the existence of the Russian state”.“None of these two hypothetical scenarios is relevant to the situation in Ukraine,” he said, but blamed Nato countries...
White House reporter blows up at Karine Jean-Pierre for not taking questions
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had to shout down a belligerent reporter during her press briefing on Thursday, after the reporter expressed outrage at not being called on. The incident occurred in the final minutes of the briefing as Jean-Pierre was attempting to allow another reporter to ask a...
Putin's War In Ukraine To Make 40 Million People Across The World Go Hungry, Says US
Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine would cause 40 million people to become food insecure, with sub-Saharan Africa being the hardest hit region, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said on Friday. What Happened: The U.S. ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the Biden administration is waiting for congressional approval to...
Russia urged to withdraw forces from Ukrainian nuclear power plant; Putin turns to North Korea for friendship
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on August 15, 2022. See here for the latest updates. Western countries have called on Russia to immediately withdraw its military forces from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant amid continuing fears over its fate, with both sides accusing each other of shelling the facility.
U.S. seeks to seize $90 million plane owned by Russian oligarch
NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A judge has authorized U.S. prosecutors to seize a $90 million Airbus. plane owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday.
Israel: Nuclear deal would give Iran $100 billion to destabilise region
JERUSALEM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A new nuclear deal between world powers and Iran would allow other nations to avoid sanctions and give Teheran $100 billion a year to destabilise the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday.
US strategic oil reserves have hit their lowest level since 1985 after Joe Biden's record sales
The US's strategic petroleum reserves have dropped to their lowest level since 1985. Stockpiles have fallen to 453 million barrels after President Joe Biden ordered a record release to ease gas prices. Analysts say releases from global reserves have contributed to the sharp fall in oil prices. The US's strategic...
House Republicans demand answers on policy allowing illegal immigrants on planes with warrants for ID
FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans on Tuesday are calling for the Biden administration to provide additional information on what they call an "extremely troubling" policy that allows illegal immigrants to board planes using civil arrest warrants and other related documents as ID. Two dozen Republicans, led by Rep. Andy Biggs,...
China and Russia escalate to intimidate; America de-escalates to accommodate
The Defense Department’s 2018 Nuclear Posture Review described Russia’s nuclear strategy as an “escalate to de-escalate doctrine.” Moscow calculated that threatening to use tactical nuclear weapons would deter U.S. intervention in any Russian regional conflict. Sure enough, as Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s next invasion of Ukraine,...
The United States Decides to Reject Recent Repeated Demands Necessary to Revive Former Nuclear Deal
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and AEOI Head Salehi in Bushehr Nuclear Plant, 2015Tasnim News Agency. Recently, Iran "sent its response to the European Union to revive the 2015 nuclear power deal which could lead to Iran's oil and gas being traded globally once again." Initially, the deal stipulated "restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for no trade sanctions being placed on the country." During his presidency in 2018, Donald Trump withdrew from the deal leading Iran to "expand its nuclear program." The following video details how the Iran nuclear deal worked. [i]
‘Crimea Is Ukraine’: U.S. Green Lights Ukrainian Attacks in Crimea
Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed in an interview with the Washington Post that Kyiv would not rule out future strikes against the peninsula. An anonymous official within the Ukrainian government has reportedly revealed that Kyiv was responsible for three significant explosions in Crimea, the formerly Ukrainian peninsula that Russia invaded and annexed in 2014. The official added that the United States had offered its support for the strikes, according to Politico.
