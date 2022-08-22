Read full article on original website
Rain chances return Saturday evening
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 71 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, for Hotter’N Hell we will have a high of 96. Saturday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.
First Alert Forecast: Sun & Clouds Tomorrow with Low End Rain Chances | 8/23PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We saw daytime highs in the 80s this Tuesday afternoon. After sunset tonight (at 8:12PM) look for temperatures in the mid 70s with light south winds. Showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms also can’t be ruled out this evening but I expect that most will remain dry.
Iowa Park pecan farmer loses harvest
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Five months ago, we introduced you to pecan farmer Tim Hunter of Iowa Park. Besides breaking down the in’s and out’s of the pecan industry, we’ve also been tracking the progress of his pecans, all in hopes of getting a better perspective on how other pecan farmers in the area are doing.
5 things we wish Wichita Falls still had
If you're from Wichita Falls, or you've lived here for any length of time, chances are, you have memories tied to these places. We're already putting together a list with five more things we wish Wichita Falls still had, so make sure to let us know all the place you loved that didn't make this list.
Another clothing store prepares to leave Sikes Senter Mall
A budget clothing store is leaving Sikes Senter Mall this September.
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank hosting Miles for Meals event
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has decided to host its first-ever Miles for Meals event on Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. The event, which will feature a 5K and a 10-mile ride, aims to promote physical health and nutrition. “The Wichita Falls Area Food...
A look inside the HHH Emergency Operations Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Before riders put their foot to the pedal for this year’s Hotter’N Hell Hundred, race officials team up with local emergency services to make sure the ride is safe. The hub for all this action is the Emergency Operations Center. “It really just...
Rider, Old High football rivalry week kicks off
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With a matchup that has a lot of history behind it, Rider and Old High football teams will face off Friday, August 26 at Memorial Stadium. One event leading up to the big game included the Rider High School Parade that began at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 on Lindale, followed by “The Happening” event in the Field House.
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Exploring the archives
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a look into the artifacts held in the MSU Texas archives. Located in the Moffett Library, shelves are full...
High school volleyball - Aug. 25, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school volleyball highlights from Thursday.
Meals on Wheels in Wichita Falls to expand services
The local Meals on Wheels organization has announced that their services will be expanding from Wichita Falls to include all of Wichita County.
18 animals adopted at Clear the Shelters event
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 18 animals were adopted on Saturday through the Clear the Shelter event held by the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center and organizations like Emily’s Legacy Rescue, Miss Fannie’s Friends, Texas Pit Crew and more. Those are just the animals who went home with...
WF restaurant helps those in need
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls restaurant is giving back to the community by offering free food and water to those in need. Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.
Where’s the Best Margarita in Lawton, Oklahoma?
Sometimes after a long day or week at work, the only thing that can kick off the weekend's relaxation is a proper sour margarita from your favorite place to have one... The question is, who makes your favorite margarita in Lawton Fort Sill?. I'm pretty sure this will scream "grew...
Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings road closures starting Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hotter’N Hell Hundred has returned to Wichita Falls for 2022. This means road closures and detours will be in place starting on Friday. All the details can be found below:. Friday, Aug. 26. 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Friday USAC Criterium Races:
Hotter’N Hell kicks off first day of festivities
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Events for the 41st Hotter’N Hell Hundred got underway Thursday and will continue into the weekend. Cycling enthusiasts from all over were excited to attend the HHH consumer show. The MPEC was packed full of items to get cyclists ready for Saturday. You could...
Archer City, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Quanah High School football team will have a game with Archer City High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Small fire sparks at local donut shop
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a small fire at a local donut shop early Thursday morning.
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Valley Airport plane crash victim
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS identified Wednesday the victim of a small plane crash that happened at the Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday. Tom Cox of Waldron, Arkansas was identified as the victim. Cox reportedly drove from Arkansas to purchase the plane and it crashed on takeoff. He...
Preseason Previews: Graham Steers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Previewing the Graham Steers ahead of the first game of the season!
