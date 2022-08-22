ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

newschannel6now.com

Rain chances return Saturday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 71 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, for Hotter’N Hell we will have a high of 96. Saturday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Iowa Park pecan farmer loses harvest

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Five months ago, we introduced you to pecan farmer Tim Hunter of Iowa Park. Besides breaking down the in’s and out’s of the pecan industry, we’ve also been tracking the progress of his pecans, all in hopes of getting a better perspective on how other pecan farmers in the area are doing.
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

5 things we wish Wichita Falls still had

If you're from Wichita Falls, or you've lived here for any length of time, chances are, you have memories tied to these places. We're already putting together a list with five more things we wish Wichita Falls still had, so make sure to let us know all the place you loved that didn't make this list.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank hosting Miles for Meals event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has decided to host its first-ever Miles for Meals event on Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. The event, which will feature a 5K and a 10-mile ride, aims to promote physical health and nutrition. “The Wichita Falls Area Food...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

A look inside the HHH Emergency Operations Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Before riders put their foot to the pedal for this year’s Hotter’N Hell Hundred, race officials team up with local emergency services to make sure the ride is safe. The hub for all this action is the Emergency Operations Center. “It really just...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Rider, Old High football rivalry week kicks off

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With a matchup that has a lot of history behind it, Rider and Old High football teams will face off Friday, August 26 at Memorial Stadium. One event leading up to the big game included the Rider High School Parade that began at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 on Lindale, followed by “The Happening” event in the Field House.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
#Hhh
newschannel6now.com

Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Exploring the archives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a look into the artifacts held in the MSU Texas archives. Located in the Moffett Library, shelves are full...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

18 animals adopted at Clear the Shelters event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 18 animals were adopted on Saturday through the Clear the Shelter event held by the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center and organizations like Emily’s Legacy Rescue, Miss Fannie’s Friends, Texas Pit Crew and more. Those are just the animals who went home with...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
newschannel6now.com

WF restaurant helps those in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls restaurant is giving back to the community by offering free food and water to those in need. Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

Where’s the Best Margarita in Lawton, Oklahoma?

Sometimes after a long day or week at work, the only thing that can kick off the weekend's relaxation is a proper sour margarita from your favorite place to have one... The question is, who makes your favorite margarita in Lawton Fort Sill?. I'm pretty sure this will scream "grew...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings road closures starting Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hotter’N Hell Hundred has returned to Wichita Falls for 2022. This means road closures and detours will be in place starting on Friday. All the details can be found below:. Friday, Aug. 26. 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Friday USAC Criterium Races:
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Hotter’N Hell kicks off first day of festivities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Events for the 41st Hotter’N Hell Hundred got underway Thursday and will continue into the weekend. Cycling enthusiasts from all over were excited to attend the HHH consumer show. The MPEC was packed full of items to get cyclists ready for Saturday. You could...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Texas DPS identifies Wichita Valley Airport plane crash victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS identified Wednesday the victim of a small plane crash that happened at the Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday. Tom Cox of Waldron, Arkansas was identified as the victim. Cox reportedly drove from Arkansas to purchase the plane and it crashed on takeoff. He...
WALDRON, AR

