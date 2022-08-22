Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Dashea Lasal Thomas, 27, of Inkster, Michigan, pleaded guilty today to the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Thomas admitted to selling approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington on November 6, 2019. Thomas further admitted to selling approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine to an informant on October 28, 2019, and approximately 4 grams of fentanyl to an informant on December 4, 2019, both times in Huntington.

On May 11, 2021, Thomas was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by law enforcement officers in Huntington. Thomas admitted to possessing approximately 4 grams of cocaine base, also known as “crack,” and $3,500 in cash found in the vehicle. Thomas further admitted that he intended to sell the crack for money, and that the cash was drug proceeds.

Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on November 28, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department.