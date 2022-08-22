Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Tax rebates 2022: Connecticut families to receive checks of up to $750 soon
Thousands of Connecticut families will soon see checks of up to $750 as part of the state's child tax rebate relief program. Gov. Ned Lamont and Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton held a news conference on Thursday morning announcing that the checks, almost 200,000 to 210,000, will come out over the next several days.
mainepublic.org
In Connecticut, rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the U.S., leaving renters with few options
It’s no surprise Connecticut’s rental market is competitive. But just how competitive is it?. Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate of any state in the country, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Just 2.1% of Connecticut’s rental housing was empty during the second quarter...
Eyewitness News
Gov. Lamont says the child tax rebate check will be in the mail
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s child tax rebate will be in the mail, according to the governor. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the state capitol during which he said the state Department of Revenue Services this week began issuing the rebates to qualified households.
Journal Inquirer
CT essential worker bonuses should be fully funded, Scanlon says
State comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon challenged Connecticut’s next governor and legislature this week to fully fund a pandemic bonus system for essential private-sector workers that appears short on funds. Scanlon, a Democratic state representative from Guilford, said it’s become clear that the $30 million that legislators and Gov. Ned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Capping annual rent increases in Connecticut appears unlikely as costs mount
As tenants across Connecticut eye upcoming lease expirations with trepidation, Democratic lawmakers appear unlikely to make a concerted push to create any statewide law to cap annual rent increases — despite statewide measures that have been enacted in Oregon and California. Rep. David Michel, D-Stamford, said this month he...
Eyewitness News
NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. provides update on child tax rebate
FORECAST: An *ALERT* for storms Friday that could be strong to severe!. After a comfortably hot & bright Thursday... humidity increases tomorrow, as do our chances for storms that could be severe!. Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg. Updated: 1 hour...
cbia.com
More Fraudulent Unemployment Claims Hit Employers
Employers continue to report fraudulent unemployment claims, weeks after issues first surfaced following the launch of a new Connecticut Department of Labor website. Numerous reports of fraud first surfaced last month, just weeks after DOL launched the ReEmployCT website as part of a $60 million modernization project to replace the agency’s 40-year-old technology systems.
Eyewitness News
CT remains among the safest states in terms of COVID-19
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to remain among the safest states when it comes to COVID-19. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an update to its “Safest States During COVID-19″ report. It put Connecticut at number 5. WalletHub researchers said that 67 percent of the population is...
RELATED PEOPLE
CT utility shutoffs allowed again next May
Connecticut regulators green light Eversource and United Illuminating utilities to begin shutting off power and gas to delinquent customers starting May 2 of next year.
Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess
Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
mainepublic.org
These tenant protections exist in Connecticut, and advocates say they're more important than ever
As rents rise by an average of 10 percent year over year in Connecticut and vacancy rates remain low, many renters may be struggling to keep an affordable roof over their head. “People want to move to Connecticut. The general infrastructure is there for our state to do well. What...
Connecticut’s child tax rebate checks start going out
The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services began issuing child tax rebate checks to qualified families this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I was a CT essential worker. What COVID-19 relief is available to me?
Connecticut has launched the Premium Pay Program and COVID-19 Relief Fund for essential workers during the pandemic. Here are the details.
500,000 Connecticut residents could be eligible for student loan forgiveness plan
There are about 500,000 people in Connecticut who could apply for the student loan forgiveness plan, with the average student loan debt in the state around $35,000.
Expert answers questions regarding student loan relief plan
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A lot of people have questions following the announcement of the student loan forgiveness plan. How do I know if I qualify? When will I see relief? News 8 is helping get those answers. There’s been confusion about the student loan relief plan because it’s not a one-size fits all […]
CNBC
First-time homebuyers can now get up to $200,000 for a down payment in D.C.—see if you qualify for similar programs in your state
Amid rapidly growing homeownership costs, the District of Columbia has joined several states in announcing additional funding assistance for low-income homebuyers. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced Monday that the District has more than doubled a subsidy for down payment assistance, up from $80,000 to $202,000, for qualified residents. As...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Online portal to help Rhode Islanders with Child Tax Rebate
(The Center Square) – A new one-stop website has been created to help Rhode Islanders navigate the 2022 Child Tax Rebate. The Rhode Island Division of Taxation has set up an online portal to give guidance to families in the state to take advantage of the rebate of $250 for up to three children, Gov. Dan McKee said.
California moves to ban gas powered car sales by 2035. Could Connecticut be next?
California may ban the sale of new gas powered cars by 2035 and, according to state law, Connecticut may have to follow their lead. The post California moves to ban gas powered car sales by 2035. Could Connecticut be next? appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
2 Conn. counties designated as natural disaster areas due to drought
The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designated New London and Windham counties as primary natural disaster areas due to current drought conditions.
Connecticut heating assistance dwindles as demand increases
Connecticut will see less funding for energy assistance even as need increases, according to a recent report. The post Connecticut heating assistance dwindles as demand increases appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Comments / 0