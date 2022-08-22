ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Jaquan Brisker be ready for the Bears’ season opener?

By Larry Hawley
 3 days ago

LAKE FOREST – One of the most promising players in the Bears’ first preseason game was one of the rookies that’s expected to start Week 1 for the Bears on September 11th.

Now there is a question of whether Jaquan Brisker will be available for that contest at all after an injury from that game against the Chiefs popped up this week.

Not taking the field against the Seahawks on Thursday night in the second preseason game, head coach Matt Eberflus said Saturday that the safety is dealing with a right hand injury and wouldn’t announce a timeline.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network Brisker underwent surgery on his right thumb and has a chance to be ready for the Week 1 opener against the 49ers at Soldier Field.

“We’re hopeful that he’ll be back,” said Eberflus when asked directly if this would affect his status for the that game. “We’ll find out here shortly.”

So how did this happen? Eberflus said it was something that flared up after the contest against the Chiefs on August 13th.

“Sometimes you just wake up with these hand injuries and it just shows up,” said Eberflus. “It feels like you just kinda tweaked it a little bit and all the sudden the next day, there it is. So it was one of those deals.”

It’s a rough one for the Bears who saw good things from Brisker during his work in training camp and in the opening preseason game against Kansas City. He had four tackles, one for a loss, along with a pass defended during his time in the contest as he takes the starting safety spot next to Eddie Jackson.

Brisker was the Bears’ second selection of the 2022 NFL Draft as they picked him in the second round not long after selected cornerback Kyler Gordon. Whether he’ll be able to lineup with him in Week 1 is still up in the air.

