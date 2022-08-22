ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach shooting leaves man dead, prompting homicide investigation; suspect at large

By City News Service
 3 days ago

A man was shot to death in north Long Beach, authorities said Monday.

Officers arrived at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of West 67th Way, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jeremy Boshnack.

"Upon arrival they discovered a male adult victim who sustained multiple gunshots wounds to the upper body," Boshnack said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Suspect information was not immediately available, Boshnack said. Homicide detectives conducted a crime scene investigation.

