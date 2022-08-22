ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

Comments / 1

Related
SFGate

The brief history of a drowned Bay Area ghost town, Alma, California

I walked the shore of the Lexington Reservoir on a baking August morning in search of something. As lizards flitted through the dust and turkey vultures circled above me, the calm blue waters shimmered with shadows below. Passing the only other living soul around the 450-acre lake, a solitary fisherman under a blue umbrella, I walked up to the waterline at the spot several archival maps had pointed me.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
Real Estate
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
Business
City
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
Outsider.com

California Man Survives 100-Foot Fall After Cliff Collapses

A California man is lucky to be alive after a cliff collapse caused him to fall 100 feet to the beach below. He was taking a sunrise stroll when the ground gave way. Cal Fire based out of the San Mateo/Santa Cruz tweeted about the incident. The unit then shared a video of the rescue on social media. The ending was a happy one. This California cliff collapse, which is becoming a big problem in the state, could have been far worse.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Mountain lion killed by vehicle in Southern California

OJAI, Calif. (AP) — A young mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southern California early Friday, just weeks after his brother was fatally hit on another freeway, according to the National Park Service. The 2-year-old male cougar, named P-90, was killed on a highway in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwight D. Eisenhower
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Brad Pitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Design#Art#Oceanfront#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#The Butterfly House#Carmel Realty Co#Venture
spectrumnews1.com

Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Donut in California

Locals love this mom-and-pop donut shop so much that Yelp found it had the best donut in California. What is the best donut in California? Let's find out / image: Adobe. You know the scene: you're driving down the highway, and you see a sign for a donut shop. You're hungry—but not just any kind of hungry. You want something special. Something that will make your day better, or at least make you feel like you've made the right decision when it comes to breakfast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants. But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy