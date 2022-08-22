OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV) — The Oakland Police Department said it is looking into an incident where a couple was allegedly engaged in a sex act in the Oakland Athletics game on Sunday. The incident, first reported by TMZ , was seemingly captured on and posted to Twitter .

The couple can be seen alone near the top of section 334, engaging in what appears to be a sex act.

“The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this incident until after the game, and we were advised that A’s staff/cameras did not capture video of this during the game. We have initiated an investigation. However, the parties have not been identified, and no one has been cited/arrested at this time. The violation is 647(a) PC. Lewd acts in public” said OPD Public Information Officer Candace Keas in a statement to KRON4.

The couple could be penalized with up to six months in jail and a fine of $1,000 if they are charged.

The post Couple caught in alleged sex act during A’s game appeared first on KION546 .