It’s been 20 years since I was robbed of a home run to left field here, since I covered second base to tag out a would-be base-stealer. How is it that I can visualize the ball carrying deeper and deeper toward the chain-link, that I can feel the slip of my cleats on that red dirt? I can’t remember what was on my dinner plate last Tuesday, but I can recall those moments on the diamond.

TRUSSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO