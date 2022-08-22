Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
God is Bigger fishing tournament set for Sept. 17
The fifth annual God is Bigger Movement Bass Fishing Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 at Lakeside Park/Sports Complex in Pell City. Proceeds from the tournament will be used to continue to spread the God is Bigger Movement worldwide. Guaranteed prize money of $5,530 will be paid out to 12 winning places, plus a “No Weigh-In Drawing” for a chance to win $100. The entry fee is $110 per boat, which includes $10 for Big Fish.
The DeSimone Dynasty: Hewitt-Trussville sisters all finish as valedictorians
Paxton, 2017 graduate, Carly, 2022 graduate, and Camden DeSimone, 2020 graduate, sisters and alumni of Hewitt-Trussville High School and valedictorians of each of their senior classes, hold their valedictorian medals. Find the commonality in these three groups: the Golden State Warriors, Alabama Crimson Tide football program and the DeSimone sisters.
Southern Musings By Gary Lloyd: Sitting dead red at old baseball field
It’s been 20 years since I was robbed of a home run to left field here, since I covered second base to tag out a would-be base-stealer. How is it that I can visualize the ball carrying deeper and deeper toward the chain-link, that I can feel the slip of my cleats on that red dirt? I can’t remember what was on my dinner plate last Tuesday, but I can recall those moments on the diamond.
Trussville author, historian dies
A leader of historical preservation in Trussville recently died. Claude Earl Massey died Tuesday, Aug. 2. He was 88. His celebration of life was held Aug. 6 at Deerfoot Baptist Church in Trussville. Born June 24, 1934, Massey worked for the city of Birmingham Streets and Sanitation department for more...
Trussville City Fest planned for Sept. 10
Trussville City Fest, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, will span areas throughout downtown Trussville. The central hub for information, a wellness area and volunteer check-in will be located at the Veterans’ Memorial Monument on Parkway Drive. The hub will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will...
