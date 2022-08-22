Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 13:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Ocean A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ocean County through 215 PM EDT At 146 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mantoloking, or 7 miles east of Toms River, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Toms River, Manasquan, Point Pleasant Beach, Seaside Heights, Mantoloking, Brick Township, Dover Beaches South, Dover Beaches North, Point Pleasant, Brielle, Sea Girt and Bay Head. This includes Garden State Parkway between mile markers 90 and 92. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Hudson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hudson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Fairfield, Hudson, south central Westchester, Queens, Bronx, Kings, New York (Manhattan) and Nassau Counties through 245 PM EDT At 206 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a broken line extending from Port Chester to Upper West Side to Coney Island. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jersey City, Jamaica, Yonkers, Bridgeport, Stamford, Flatbush, Norwalk, New Rochelle, Flushing, White Plains, Mott Haven, Hoboken, East Tremont, Freeport and Valley Stream. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Columbia, Dutchess, Putnam, Rensselaer, Westchester by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Dutchess; Putnam; Rensselaer; Westchester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 523 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA DUTCHESS PUTNAM RENSSELAER WESTCHESTER
