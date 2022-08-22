Effective: 2022-08-26 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hudson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Fairfield, Hudson, south central Westchester, Queens, Bronx, Kings, New York (Manhattan) and Nassau Counties through 245 PM EDT At 206 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a broken line extending from Port Chester to Upper West Side to Coney Island. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jersey City, Jamaica, Yonkers, Bridgeport, Stamford, Flatbush, Norwalk, New Rochelle, Flushing, White Plains, Mott Haven, Hoboken, East Tremont, Freeport and Valley Stream. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO