AURORA | Two weeks into the school year, Aurora Central High School was briefly placed on secure perimeter Wednesday afternoon due to reports of a shooting at Nome Park. In a message posted to the school’s twitter account, ACHS Principal Kurtis Quig said that the school was placed on secure perimeter during the school day because the Aurora Police Department was investigating a report of shots fired at the park, which is directly across East 11th Avenue from the school.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO