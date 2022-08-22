Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Southlands and Aurora Family YMCA host blood driveMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret JacksonLouisville, CO
Related
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Central High School placed on secure perimeter Wednesday due to reports of gunfire at Nome Park
AURORA | Two weeks into the school year, Aurora Central High School was briefly placed on secure perimeter Wednesday afternoon due to reports of a shooting at Nome Park. In a message posted to the school’s twitter account, ACHS Principal Kurtis Quig said that the school was placed on secure perimeter during the school day because the Aurora Police Department was investigating a report of shots fired at the park, which is directly across East 11th Avenue from the school.
sentinelcolorado.com
Jurinsky, other parents sue Arapahoe County, alleging social services rife with misconduct
AURORA | After reportedly becoming the target of falsified child abuse claims by a former Arapahoe County Department of Human Services employee, Aurora Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky is spearheading a class action lawsuit against the department as a whole. “What happened to me was not an isolated incident,” Jurinsky said at...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.25.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Northridge 52, Gateway 0. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Cherokee Trail def. Mountain Vista, 3-1 Eaglecrest def. Columbine 25-17, 25-10, 25-21 Eaglecrest...
sentinelcolorado.com
Montessori School of Aurora to close after 2 decades of operation
AURORA | All good things must come to an end — even preschools. Friday will be the last day in operation for the Montessori School of Aurora, which will then be closing its doors and selling off all its materials. It’s a bittersweet decision for owners Lori and Joe Contreras, who have operated the family-run business for 27 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora asks animals lovers to step up and relieve crowding at shelter
AURORA | Aurora’s Animal Shelter is asking for the public’s help emptying its kennels of dogs, cats and other friendly critters, after announcing Tuesday that it has reached capacity and can’t accept any more surrendered pets. “There are still resources out there for people who feel they’re...
sentinelcolorado.com
FITS THE BILL: Aurora City Council gives initial approval for backyard ducks
AURORA | Lawmakers cleared the way for Aurora residents to keep as many as four ducks in their backyards on Monday, voting overwhelmingly to allow the birds on more residential properties. The code change came out of a policy committee discussion earlier this year about opening single-family lots up to...
sentinelcolorado.com
Girls Volleyball: Cherokee Trail sweeps Denver East to even record at 1-1
AURORA | In front of a massive home crowd, the Cherokee Trail girls volleyball team fed off the energy in the building on its way to a sweep of Denver East Tuesday night. Coach Harry Hendon’s Cougars — who sit just outside the top 10 in CHSAANow.com’s latest Class 5A coaches poll — evened its record at 1-1 after an opening loss at Legend by holding off the Angels for a 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 victory,.
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: Countdown to kickoff of the 2022 season around Aurora
The long wait is over, as Friday Night Lights have arrived in Aurora and around Colorado. Those games will be sandwiched between Thursday and Saturday games — one of the realities of the struggles with a shortage of officials — but city teams will finally get the chance to showcase their offseason preparation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sentinelcolorado.com
Immersive Dalí exhibit announced at Stanley Marketplace
AURORA | Famous Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí will come alive this fall in Aurora. Stanley Marketplace will host an immersive exhibit, called DALÍ ALIVE, of the artist who is known for his vibrant works that explored the human psyche. Among Dalí’s most recognizable work is “The Persistence of Memory” — an early 20th century painting depicting melting clocks.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora to cease practice of collecting sales tax on government fees
AURORA | The fraction of purchases reflecting government fees — like Colorado’s 27-cent fee on retail deliveries and the state’s fee on new tires — will no longer be taxed by the City of Aurora, starting Nov. 1. City Council members voted unanimously to end the...
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Soccer: Rangeview edges Ponderosa to get to 3-0
PARKER | The quality start to the new season continued for the Rangeview boys soccer team, which topped Ponderosa 1-0 Tuesday at EchoPark Stadium. Coach Vic Strouse’s Raiders broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the second half to knock off the Mustangs and improve to 3-0 thus far in the 2022 campaign.
Comments / 0