Read full article on original website
Related
These 13 States May Hit Borrowers With Up to $1,100 in State Tax Liability on Forgiven Student Loans. How to Know If Your Debt Cancellation Will Trigger a Bill
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is tax-free on federal returns, but may trigger state tax liability. This may affect borrowers in more than a dozen states, according to a preliminary Tax Foundation analysis. "There are a patchwork of approaches," said Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at...
Meadows, Powell Testimony Sought in Georgia Election Probe
EDITOR'S NOTE (Aug. 26, 2022, 10 a.m. ET): An earlier version of this story erroneously reported that former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows sent emails to the Department of Justice between Jan. 30, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021. The emails were sent between Dec. 30, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021.
Controversial Billboards Seen in San Francisco, LA Warn Against Moving to Texas
Some mysterious billboards have recently gone up in San Francisco and Los Angeles, warning people not to move to Texas. But who is behind it? That’s the big question swirling around the controversial billboards that say “Don’t move to Texas” and “The Texas miracle died in Uvalde,” referring to the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Symptoms, Alert Levels, Fall Booster Shots
Fall booster shots targeting the omicron COVID variant could come sooner than initially expected. That's welcomed news as the BA.5 variant continues to dominate cases, with many counties in the Chicago area falling out of the high transmission alert level. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chipotle Restaurant in Michigan Votes to Unionize, in a First for the Chain
A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant in Lansing, Michigan, became the chain's first location to vote to unionize. Workers at the store voted 11 to three in favor of unionizing under the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The win for Chipotle organizers in Michigan comes on the heels of more than 200...
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
Coronavirus in Illinois: 24K New Cases, 82 Deaths Reported in Last Week
Illinois health officials reported 24,297 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 82 additional deaths, marking a slight decline in cases from a week prior, as 33 counties within the state remain at a "high" community level for COVID-19. The previous week, Illinois reported 25,084 new cases and...
5 Things Illinois College Students Should Take Away From Biden's Debt Forgiveness Plan
President Joe Biden announced a sweeping new program to forgive federal student loan debt, with thousands of individuals now eligible to have at least $10,000 of debt wiped out. The president said that the new program is the long-awaited fulfillment of a campaign promise of student debt relief, touting the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Fly Without an Illinois REAL ID? Here's What to Know
Soon, U.S. residents will need a form of identification other than an ordinary driver's license in order to fly domestically. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, a valid U.S. passport or a passport card in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility.
What Illinois Borrowers Should Know as Biden Plans to Forgive Thousands in Student Loans
Millions, including many in Illinois, who owe money in federal student loans will have those debts forgiven under a plan announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Here's what to know about the plan and what it could mean for state residents:. Which Loans are Eligible for Student Loan Forgiveness?
No One Has Claimed the $1.3B Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Illinois. Can the Winner Remain Anonymous?
Last month, a suburban Chicago gas station sold someone a lucky, record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot ticket, worth $1.34 billion. But nearly 30 days later, Illinois lottery officials have not said that a winner has come forward. "We don't know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,"...
This is the Top Cheeseburger in Illinois, According to Yelp
Juicy, crispy, cheesy, and a big warm bun and a huge hunk of meat -- Jimmy Buffet may have been onto something when he wrote "Cheeseburger in Paradise." And although the best, most tasty cheeseburger in Illinois may be subjective, a new nationwide cheeseburger ranking from Yelp says otherwise. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois' Largest Water Park Will Soon Close For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim. And that means water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season. Raging Waves,...
Temperatures, Precipitation Levels Could Impact Fall Colors in Illinois This Year
The state of Illinois is still in the middle of summer, but for those who can’t wait for the leaves to start changing and for flannel shirts to come out of hibernation, the weather could pose some challenges to the annual explosion of color in our local forests. Fall...
In Honor of National Dog Day, Here's the Most Popular Dog Breed in Illinois
Perhaps you observe it by giving your furry friend a deep scratch behind the ears, or by getting your good boy a Doggie Doughnut from Krispy Kreme. However you celebrate, Friday, Aug. 26 -- National Dog Day -- is upon us. And in honor of the four-legged holiday, Camp Bow...
Bloomingdale's at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie to Close
One of the largest anchor stores at a suburban Chicago mall is closing -- but according to a press release, a smaller version of it is staying. In a press release Thursday, Bloomingdale's announced that it will close its Old Orchard department store in the fall, and instead, open a smaller retail version called "Bloomie's" in a different location at the mall.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0