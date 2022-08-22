Home to fewer than 50,000 residents, Columbus, Ind., seems an unlikely setting for a Modernist architecture bastion. It came into its own in the mid-20th century, when the president of the Cummins Diesel Engine Co., J. Irwin Miller, began financing design fees for buildings if the town would solicit the work of master architects. There are seven national landmarks and more than 60 buildings that were built as the town adopted Miller’s philosophy: “What is built reflects what a city thinks of itself and what it aims to be.” Columbus is a town for the curious and forward-thinking.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO