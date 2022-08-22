Read full article on original website
Nashville Scene
Demolition Begins at RiverChase
Tractors and construction teams have moved in and residents at RiverChase have moved out as demolition has begun at the East Nashville apartment complex. “The apartment building is completely empty,” says Jackie Sims, founder and executive director of People’s Alliance for Transit, Housing and Employment (PATHE). “I have two families that are with [their relatives] that I am continuing to work with.”
Nashville Scene
City Winery, Caffé Nonna and Marsh House Plan New Wine Tastings
Early September is a shoulder season in Nashville — when sitting outside for dinner can be tolerable at least some evenings, and I begin to transition from gin to bourbon and white wine to red. That means that everything is fair game for your late summer/early autumn consumption, so let’s have at it!
Nashville Scene
City House and Henrietta Red Plan Block Party to Celebrate the End of Summer
If you think that Oktoberfest is the only time when Germantown shows off its neighborhood spirit, we’ve got a surprise for you. Tandy Wilson of City House and Julia Sullivan of Henrietta Red have banded together to plan a big block party on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 4-7 p.m. to celebrate the end of summer, and it looks like it will be a blowout!
Nashville Scene
Metro Appeals to FEMA for $7.2 Million in Police Overtime
Metro is stuck in a FEMA appeals process for $7.2 million in police overtime accrued in the six months following the March 2020 tornado. Officers have long been paid, leaving Metro Finance to negotiate with the notoriously bureaucratic federal agency. Earlier this year, the city sued FEMA for denied reimbursements related to the 2010 floods.
Nashville Scene
Tennessee NAACP Calls for Federal Investigation Into MNPD
The Tennessee NAACP is calling for a federal investigation into the Metro Nashville Police Department following a recent incident in which MNPD shared altered body-cam footage with Metro’s Community Oversight Board. “We call on Mayor Cooper and the Metropolitan Nashville Council to invite the U.S. Department of Justice to...
Nashville Scene
The Extended Shop and Other Nashville Boutiques Offer Inclusive Sizing
Online stores can be a favorable option for plus-size women looking to bypass the emotional roller coaster that comes with finding an outfit in person. But options are limited, sizing can be confusing, and customers can’t try on garments before buying. It’s time-consuming and often costly to ship back clothes that don’t quite hit the mark.
Nashville Scene
The Road Trip Issue 2022: Columbus, Ind.
Home to fewer than 50,000 residents, Columbus, Ind., seems an unlikely setting for a Modernist architecture bastion. It came into its own in the mid-20th century, when the president of the Cummins Diesel Engine Co., J. Irwin Miller, began financing design fees for buildings if the town would solicit the work of master architects. There are seven national landmarks and more than 60 buildings that were built as the town adopted Miller’s philosophy: “What is built reflects what a city thinks of itself and what it aims to be.” Columbus is a town for the curious and forward-thinking.
Nashville Scene
The Road Trip Issue 2022: Bowling Green, Ky.
What do you know about Bosnia? If you came of age in the ’90s, your knowledge may be limited to things you heard Dan Rather say. Personally, I knew the nation by its proper name — Bosnia and Herzegovina — because I remember it being a big deal that they competed under their own flag (not Yugoslavia’s) at the 1992 Summer Olympics.
Nashville Scene
What Public School Students Should Know About Interacting With Police
As the Metro Nashville Police Department implements a greater police presence throughout Metro Nashville Public Schools, some community members are worried about how that could affect students. Critics of school resource officers — armed and uniformed police who receive special training to work in schools, and who were already present...
