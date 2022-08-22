The two remaining St. Louis aldermen charged with accepting bribes from a developer have owned up to their roles in the scheme. Former 22nd Ward Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and Lewis Reed, the former president of the Board of Aldermen, appeared in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark in separate hearings Friday morning and pleaded guilty to multiple felonies each. The two men will be sentenced on Dec. 6; federal guidelines call for them to serve between 2 ½ and four years in prison. They will also have to pay restitution, and under state law will lose any pension they earned after Aug. 28, 2014.

