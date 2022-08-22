ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlpublicradio.org

Former St. Louis aldermen Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd admit to their role in bribery scheme

The two remaining St. Louis aldermen charged with accepting bribes from a developer have owned up to their roles in the scheme. Former 22nd Ward Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and Lewis Reed, the former president of the Board of Aldermen, appeared in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark in separate hearings Friday morning and pleaded guilty to multiple felonies each. The two men will be sentenced on Dec. 6; federal guidelines call for them to serve between 2 ½ and four years in prison. They will also have to pay restitution, and under state law will lose any pension they earned after Aug. 28, 2014.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Former Alderman Collins-Muhammad admits his role in bribery scheme

A former St. Louis alderman has admitted to his role in a bribery scheme connected to development incentives. John Collins-Muhammad, 31, stood in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark Tuesday and pleaded guilty to bribery and racketeering charges. He accepted campaign contributions, cash and other gifts, including cell phones, in exchange for passing legislation granting a tax abatement for a proposed gas station in his ward.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Friday: New library exhibit celebrates the “Dangerous Women” of the early labor movement

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. A new St. Louis Public Library exhibit, “Dangerous Women,” explores the stories of Mary Harris Jones, a.k.a. Mother Jones, and Fannie Sellins. The two Irish immigrants were leaders of the early labor movement in the turn of the 20th century — and St. Louis played a major role in their life’s work.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy