Crawford County, AR

The latest: What we know about the Crawford County violent arrest video

By Alex Golden
Axios NW Arkansas
 7 days ago

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the three officers seen beating a suspect in Mulberry on Sunday as deputies Zack King and Levi White of the sheriff's office and Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle.

Catch up quick: A video of the officers hitting and kneeing Randall Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, during an arrest quickly circulated on social media on Sunday. By evening, the officers had been put on leave, and the Arkansas State Police confirmed the department was investigating the incident.

What they're saying: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson acknowledged the incident during a news conference on Monday.

  • "First of all, that is reprehensible conduct in which a suspect is beat in that fashion. … Certainly, that suspect had a history of concern that was legitimate for the officers, but what that response was was not consistent with the training that they received as certified officers with the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy," he said.

State of play: Hutchinson said that in addition to the ongoing investigation by state police, the U.S. attorney and the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice are conducting a separate investigation.

  • Crawford County Sheriff Jim Damante said during a news conference on Monday that the FBI is also investigating and the sheriff's office will cooperate with all investigations.
  • Col. Bill Bryant, director of the state police, confirmed the officers are suspended with pay.

Yes, and: Damante said he likely would not have known about the incident without the video filmed by a citizen.

  • The only other known video of the incident is dashcam footage from the Mulberry Police Department, which has been sent to state police, Damante said. His agency does not have dashboard cameras or body cameras. He said he hopes to get both in the near future.
  • "I give my word that I hold all my employees accountable for their actions, and I will take appropriate action — whatever that action is — when these investigations are complete," Damante said.

