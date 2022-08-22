Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Woman injured when her SUV struck a cow
A Kirbyville woman was undergoing treatment Wednesday night after her SUV struck a cow in the Mount Union Community. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said shortly before 9:00, 63-year-old Renda Wade was driving a 2017 Nissan eastbound on FM 1005 near FM 1013 when she hit a cow that was standing on the highway.
2 injured with 1 possibly ejected from vehicle in Thursday night crash in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Troopers, police are investigating a crash in Orange that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. The collision happened at 9:15 p.m. on State Highway 62 North of the interstate. A firefighter on scene told 12News crew it appeared a woman was ejected. She was...
2 People Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Jasper (Jasper, TX)
Reports state that a two-vehicle auto accident occurred at the intersection of East Houston Street and Highway 190 in Jasper on Tuesday. Police personnel and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location, a little after 1 PM. Reports add that the crash [..]
Minor injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Minor injuries were reported after a 2-vehicle crash in Orange Thursday afternoon. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the 1400 block of North 16th Street. Orange Police, Orange Fire and Acadian Ambulance responded. A witness told 12News crew on scene that a Chevrolet Impala pulled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Orange County (Orange County, TX)
Officials report a 2-vehicle crash in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place shortly before 4 PM at the 1400 block of North 16th Street. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
westcentralsbest.com
Fatal Sabine County House Fire
Sabine County, Tx - Sabine County Department stated a fatal house fire occurred shortly after 7:00 PM yesterday on Crocker Road, in the Milam Community. Officials say it’s believed that an 87 year old woman inside the residence died of smoke inhalation. However, her name has not yet been released pending notification of next-of-kin. Meanwhile, firefighters from Shamrock Shores, Pendleton Harbor, and Hemphill worked together to douse the flames. Investigators say they believe the fire started as the result of an electrical problem within an addition to the house.
KFDM-TV
Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation
WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
westcentralsbest.com
Sulphur Woman Charged With Criminial Mischief
Sulphur, La - Sulphur Police Major Jason Gully said their office received a complaint on August 17th from Diondra Evans Daniels. The woman claimed about being pulled over by a man she says was pretending to be a police officer. Gully states that body cam footage from where the traffic stop occurred verifies Daniels was pulled over by an unmarked Louisiana State Police Unit. Louisiana State Troop D confirmed the traffic stop did occur. Camera footage of the traffic stop verified most of the details in Daniels’ complaint were false. Daniels has been charged by the district attorney’s office with criminal mischief. She was issued a misdemeanor summons on August 24th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orange Leader
Car crash into Orange substation causes “extensive damage,” power outage
A single car crash at a substation in Orange resulted in more than 800 customers out of power, Entergy Texas announced Friday morning. The incident happened at approximately 3 a.m. Friday. Crews are on site and working to restore power as quickly as possible. For more information on the outage...
kogt.com
Trailer Fire Slows Traffic
Traffic was slow Wednesday morning on I-10 eastbound near FM1136 after a truckload of coconuts and mangos caught fire because of a mechanical problem with the trailer. Orange Fire and ESD4 were on the scene.
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Orange County (Orange County, TX)
Officials report that 2 people were killed in a violent multi-vehicle collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas DPS identified the victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle and the other victim as 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway.
1 Man Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Sulphur (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian crash in Sulphur. An initial investigation into the crash reveals Mark E. Brock of Sulphur, who was traveling northbound, hit a pedestrian walking in the middle of [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westcentralsbest.com
DOTD to Open Bundick Lake Gate
Beauregard Parish, La - The Department of Transportation and Development will be opening the Bundick Lake drawdown gate due to expected high water levels in the lake, according to the Beauregard Parish OHSEP. The gate will be opened due to the National Weather Service forecasted that the water level in the lake may reach the 97-foot flood stage. The Beauregard Parish OHSEP will be monitoring the water level and expect the drawdown gate to remain open until it is safe to close.
Orange Leader
Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night
A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
therecordlive.com
2 SETX women killed in head on crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in “Karen-like” Results
We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
Orange Leader
Sheriff’s Office: Missing man last seen in Louisiana could be in Orange
A Buna man potentially in Orange has been reported as a missing person. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Kolton Smith was last seen Saturday at 6 a.m. in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. However, officials said, he could possibly be in Orange or Galveston. The 30-year-old Buna man was...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Two killed in head-on collision on Highway 62 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a head-on crash on state Highway 62, just south of Tulane, that killed two drivers. The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, the driver of a 2019 Kia passenger car was traveling south while the driver of a 2014 Honda passenger car was traveling north. It is reported that the Honda traveled into the oncoming lane and struck the Kia head-on.
Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
kjas.com
JP rules Gib Lewis Prison death as homicide instead of suicide
A Tyler County Justice of the Peace has ruled an early August death of a prison inmate in the Gib Lewis Unit near Woodville as a homicide, rather than a suicide as was initially reported by the prison. According to Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jim Moore, 42-year-old Justin...
Comments / 0