Raleigh, NC

cbs17

How scammers hack your social media accounts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of fake social media accounts are rising, according to those who track these trends. The criminals behind those fake accounts have a way of creating them– they simply hijack your business or personal account and leave you locked out of the account while they impersonate you.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Cary families out thousands of dollars from tire-slashing spree

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Cary families out thousands of dollars from tire-slashing spree. Cary police are working to track down who is responsible for puncturing tires on several cars...
CARY, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Man convicted in 2021 shootout with Nash County deputies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal jury has convicted a man who was involved in a shootout with Nash County deputies on I-95, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jarred Javon Ford, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was convicted for illegally possessing a gun and shooting at Nash County deputies several times during a traffic stop.
NASH COUNTY, NC
The Planking Traveler

Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilities

Travel is chaotic enough without throwing a disability in the mix, but not all impairments are visible. I recently found out about the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program which allows those with a wide range of invisible illnesses to wear sunflower branded products like lanyards, wristbands, pins and hats in a discreet way so that others can more easily identify those who may need extra time, understanding, compassion or assistance throughout their journeys. This video gives a good summary of the program. I love that the sunflower embodies positivity and hope for those whose daily lives are difficult in ways that those around them may not often recognize.
RALEIGH, NC
#Scammers
cbs17

Concerns over illegal dumping at Raleigh recycling centers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some online chatter about recycling or getting rid of goods has raised some concerns about the Jaycee Park Recycling Center in Raleigh. With cardboard boxes, plastic bags, and tons of plastic material, Raleigh residents can dump some of the items at the center, but some items don’t belong.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

UNC Health Rex closing a pediatric location in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A UNC Health Rex pediatric location in Raleigh will be closing at the end of August, officials confirmed. Officials said this is due to the “the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex.”. Officials...
RALEIGH, NC
tvnewscheck.com

Capitol Broadcasting Launches 24/7 Local News Network: WRAL News+

WRAL News+ can be watched and heard by listening locally on the radio in Raleigh, Durham and across North Carolina’s Research Triangle, watching online at WRAL.com, streaming within the WRAL app on a smart TV, and with the WRAL mobile app. Among the new effort’s staff (l-r): Taiyana Hill, Rosalia Fodera, contributor; Jeremy Spearman, executive producer; Meghan Glova, contributor; and Khadejah Durant.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Rabid fox found in Goldsboro after animal bite

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are warning residents after a rabid fox was found in the city. Officers said last Thursday they were called to an animal bite in the 800 block of Franklin Street. The fox was captured and tests came back positive for rabies. Police did...
GOLDSBORO, NC

