Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
Free money giveaway? Not so fast, scammers target social media users
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — So, you didn’t win the lottery, but you’ve got the next best thing because a lottery winner is offering to gift you some of his cash. Before you jump at this, wait. It might not be what it seems. Criminals are taking the...
cbs17
How scammers hack your social media accounts
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of fake social media accounts are rising, according to those who track these trends. The criminals behind those fake accounts have a way of creating them– they simply hijack your business or personal account and leave you locked out of the account while they impersonate you.
Ticketmaster scammers target NC concert goers
BBB reports when people try to contact the fake Ticketmaster customer service line, they are often met with a number that is unreachable or staff that are unhelpful or aggressive.
WRAL
Cary families out thousands of dollars from tire-slashing spree
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Cary families out thousands of dollars from tire-slashing spree. Cary police are working to track down who is responsible for puncturing tires on several cars...
cbs17
Man convicted in 2021 shootout with Nash County deputies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal jury has convicted a man who was involved in a shootout with Nash County deputies on I-95, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jarred Javon Ford, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was convicted for illegally possessing a gun and shooting at Nash County deputies several times during a traffic stop.
$5,900 water bill blindsides Harnett County woman who owns vacant property
"No water, not one drop of Harnett County water could I have used from this property."
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilities
Travel is chaotic enough without throwing a disability in the mix, but not all impairments are visible. I recently found out about the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program which allows those with a wide range of invisible illnesses to wear sunflower branded products like lanyards, wristbands, pins and hats in a discreet way so that others can more easily identify those who may need extra time, understanding, compassion or assistance throughout their journeys. This video gives a good summary of the program. I love that the sunflower embodies positivity and hope for those whose daily lives are difficult in ways that those around them may not often recognize.
'Not a fun experience.' Cary car owners frustrated after finding dozens of tires slashed in neighborhood
Cary, N.C. — Cary police are working to track down who is responsible for puncturing tires on several cars in one community. Police said the damage was found Sunday at about 9 a.m. An incident report listed 11 car owners as victims, with most of the damage done on Walnut Street.
North Carolina gang leader sentenced to over 27 years for drug conspiracy
On April 25, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant of the man's house and seized cocaine, cash, a stolen .40 caliber Glock and assorted ammunition.
cbs17
Concerns over illegal dumping at Raleigh recycling centers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some online chatter about recycling or getting rid of goods has raised some concerns about the Jaycee Park Recycling Center in Raleigh. With cardboard boxes, plastic bags, and tons of plastic material, Raleigh residents can dump some of the items at the center, but some items don’t belong.
Shooting at major Raleigh intersection leaves one hospitalized
A person was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Blvd. and New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Multiple police vehicles were blocking the road around 2:30 p.m., not allowing traffic to pass. Not much is known about what led up to the shooting. A gray sedan in...
cbs17
2 caught on camera cutting through safe, steel door with power saw at Goldsboro business
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people cut through the steel door of a business before aiming their power saw at a safe, Goldsboro police said. The city’s police department said Tuesday that the break-in took place at about 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Longhorn Business Center in the 1700 block of Highway 117 southbound, where Goldsboro officers responded to an alarm call.
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
cbs17
UNC Health Rex closing a pediatric location in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A UNC Health Rex pediatric location in Raleigh will be closing at the end of August, officials confirmed. Officials said this is due to the “the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex.”. Officials...
tvnewscheck.com
Capitol Broadcasting Launches 24/7 Local News Network: WRAL News+
WRAL News+ can be watched and heard by listening locally on the radio in Raleigh, Durham and across North Carolina’s Research Triangle, watching online at WRAL.com, streaming within the WRAL app on a smart TV, and with the WRAL mobile app. Among the new effort’s staff (l-r): Taiyana Hill, Rosalia Fodera, contributor; Jeremy Spearman, executive producer; Meghan Glova, contributor; and Khadejah Durant.
Pregnant woman shot in car on New Bern Ave. in Raleigh. Suspect arrested.
The woman who was shot was hospitalized with head injuries.
Man charged with stealing guns and valuables belonging to murdered Deputy Ned Byrd
Raleigh, N.C. — The landlord of murdered Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd has been charged in the theft of Byrd's guns and other items worth thousands of dollars. Andrew Culbreth, 59, was charged with felony breaking and entering and five counts with larceny of a firearm, according to arrest documents dated Aug. 16.
cbs17
‘We don’t want to lose our life’; Families in Durham public housing call for more security as shootings continue
DURHAM, N.C. – Monday night’s deadly shooting in Durham is the second homicide at a public housing complex in the city in less than one week. According to Durham police, a man was shot and killed at Liberty Street Apartments off Liberty Street at 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'This was family': Former Wake deputy coordinates a memorial ride in honor of slain officer
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — The second brother charged in the murder of Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Ned Byrd appeared in court Thursday afternoon. If convicted, Alder Marin-Sotelo, and his sibling, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty. What You Need To...
WITN
Rabid fox found in Goldsboro after animal bite
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are warning residents after a rabid fox was found in the city. Officers said last Thursday they were called to an animal bite in the 800 block of Franklin Street. The fox was captured and tests came back positive for rabies. Police did...
