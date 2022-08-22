Read full article on original website
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South Carolina
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Upstate school district implements safety procedures for sporting events
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg School District Seven has implemented a clear bag policy and phasing the use of metal detectors for Spartanburg High School’s upcoming football season. The district said the metal detectors will be at the entrance of security screening in the Viking Stadium and Viking Arena starting Friday at their […]
FOX Carolina
Easley football led by young QB, experienced line
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina high school football season kicks off Friday for Easley. “We’ve been working extremely hard.” Jordan Durrah, Easley head football coach, said. “Everyone’s going into this game really confident.” Eden Negrete, Easley offensive lineman, said. “We’re ready to go...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg district announces clear bag policy, weapon detectors for football games
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Seven announced new security measures for high school football games. Clear bags will be required at Spartanburg High School’s Vikings Stadium and Vikings Arena. Guests can bring a clear tote if it meets the size limit, a one-gallon clear bag, a seat cushion and a small clutch, wallet or purse.
FOX Carolina
Stout offensive line leads Green Wave to success
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a 5-5 season, the Easley football team is hoping to take the next step. While there’s a change at quarterback, the Green Wave have continuity at another position that brings confidence. “We’ve been working extremely hard.” Jordan Durrah, Easley head football coach, said....
FOX Carolina
Lions new starters stepping into big shoes
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winning has become more than the tradition at Daniel. “One week at a time,” Blaine Simons, Daniel quarterback, said. “Friday night was nice. Got some nerves out. Onto the next.”. It’s the expectation. “We want to set it to where nobody else...
FOX Carolina
Miracle Hill kids ninja challenge
Performer, Actor and Musician Tommy Davidson, on what a re-boot of “In Living Color” would look like, his current projects, what he likes about Greenville and his local performances at The Comedy Zone through this weekend. The Comedy Zone Greenville 221 N. Main Street Greenville, SC 29601 Tickets: https://greenvillecomedyzone.com/calendar or 864.603.1583 Shows: Thursday: 8pm, Friday: 7pm & 9pm, Saturday: 6pm & 9pm, Sunday: 7pm.
WYFF4.com
Greenville organization offers seniors Fun Fridays
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A group in Greenville is making the end of the work week even more of a day to look forward to with a weekly party for seniors only. Senior Action, an organization that serves close to 5,000 seniors in Greenville County, is throwing parties every week appropriately called "Fun Friday."
The Post and Courier
Crazy Mason brings audacious milkshakes to downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE — The West End's newest desert spot bills itself as "artistic, crazy, over the top," and at least one of those is objectively true. The ingredients that define a creation at The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar seem to defy gravity as they tower over the rim of, yes, a mason jar.
FOX Carolina
Tigers women dominate Catamounts, 6-0
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (Clemson Athletics) - Following four sensational second-half goals, the No. 18 Clemson Tigers secured a dominant 6-0 victory against the Western Carolina University Catamounts on Thursday evening. Clemson’s six goals are the most since October of last season against Syracuse at Historic Riggs Field. “It was a...
FOX Carolina
Daniel Lions prepare for another winning season
The University of South Carolina plans to announce a new name for the rooster formerly known as Sir Big Spur. The South Carolina high school football season kicks off Friday for Easley. Clemson opens regular season on Friday. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:11 PM UTC. Coming off a National...
Blacksburg’s Turner to miss remainder of season due to health issue
Blacksburg High School head football coach Jet Turner tells 7 News Sports that he will miss the remainder of the Wildcats’ season to attend to a medical issue. Turner says it’s not clear who will run the team in his absence. It’s the second consecutive season that Turner will miss action due to a health […]
laurenscountysports.com
All eyes in ... Wilder Stadium
The eyes of Laurens County are upon you all the livelong day …. The above line is sung to the tune of either “The Eyes of Texas” or “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” for they are the same tune till “Gabriel blows his horn.”
Behind the dish: SC Softshell Crab Succotash by CityRange Steakhouse Grill
Chef Cory Massa from CityRange Steakhouse Grill dropped by the 7NEWS studio in Spartanburg to explain the concept behind one of the creative dishes they are serving for Greenville's Restaurant Week.
Top South Carolina public high schools for parent, teacher and student satisfaction
An opinion survey released by South Carolina's Department of Education shows how well parents, teachers and students are satisfied with their public high school.
WYFF4.com
Oconee Memorial Hospital saves newborn with first-time procedure
SENECA, S.C. — Upstate doctors are calling the life-saving efforts for one newborn a miracle. Doctors and nurses at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital did a procedure they haven't previously been able to do before to keep the baby girl alive. The Martin family's trip to the hospital Thursday...
WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
Greenville Co. Schools waive reduced meal plans
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County School Board unanimously approved Tuesday that schools will provide free meals to students that qualify for reduced meal plans. The district said the reduced meal plans will remain free until the end of the school year. Families that are eligible must apply to receive the option. The […]
FOX Carolina
Food Truck Friday: Yum Bai
greenvillejournal.com
S.C. Teacher of the Year: From ‘Corridor of Shame’ comes all-star educator
Last May, Deion Jamison was seated in a fancy gala at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center when state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman walked onstage and called out his name. “I was shocked,” Jamison said, looking back on the moment he was declared the 2023 South Carolina Teacher of the...
FOX Carolina
Greenville schools buy land for $1, and other board meeting updates
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County School Board is giving the green light to purchase new land for future additions at one elementary school. The cost of the purchase is what turned some heads - but not in the way you might think. $1 is how much the...
