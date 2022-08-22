ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Easley football led by young QB, experienced line

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina high school football season kicks off Friday for Easley. “We’ve been working extremely hard.” Jordan Durrah, Easley head football coach, said. “Everyone’s going into this game really confident.” Eden Negrete, Easley offensive lineman, said. “We’re ready to go...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg district announces clear bag policy, weapon detectors for football games

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Seven announced new security measures for high school football games. Clear bags will be required at Spartanburg High School’s Vikings Stadium and Vikings Arena. Guests can bring a clear tote if it meets the size limit, a one-gallon clear bag, a seat cushion and a small clutch, wallet or purse.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Stout offensive line leads Green Wave to success

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a 5-5 season, the Easley football team is hoping to take the next step. While there’s a change at quarterback, the Green Wave have continuity at another position that brings confidence. “We’ve been working extremely hard.” Jordan Durrah, Easley head football coach, said....
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Lions new starters stepping into big shoes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winning has become more than the tradition at Daniel. “One week at a time,” Blaine Simons, Daniel quarterback, said. “Friday night was nice. Got some nerves out. Onto the next.”. It’s the expectation. “We want to set it to where nobody else...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Miracle Hill kids ninja challenge

Performer, Actor and Musician Tommy Davidson, on what a re-boot of “In Living Color” would look like, his current projects, what he likes about Greenville and his local performances at The Comedy Zone through this weekend. The Comedy Zone Greenville 221 N. Main Street Greenville, SC 29601 Tickets: https://greenvillecomedyzone.com/calendar or 864.603.1583 Shows: Thursday: 8pm, Friday: 7pm & 9pm, Saturday: 6pm & 9pm, Sunday: 7pm.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville organization offers seniors Fun Fridays

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A group in Greenville is making the end of the work week even more of a day to look forward to with a weekly party for seniors only. Senior Action, an organization that serves close to 5,000 seniors in Greenville County, is throwing parties every week appropriately called "Fun Friday."
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Crazy Mason brings audacious milkshakes to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE — The West End's newest desert spot bills itself as "artistic, crazy, over the top," and at least one of those is objectively true. The ingredients that define a creation at The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar seem to defy gravity as they tower over the rim of, yes, a mason jar.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Tigers women dominate Catamounts, 6-0

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (Clemson Athletics) - Following four sensational second-half goals, the No. 18 Clemson Tigers secured a dominant 6-0 victory against the Western Carolina University Catamounts on Thursday evening. Clemson’s six goals are the most since October of last season against Syracuse at Historic Riggs Field. “It was a...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Daniel Lions prepare for another winning season

The University of South Carolina plans to announce a new name for the rooster formerly known as Sir Big Spur. The South Carolina high school football season kicks off Friday for Easley. Clemson opens regular season on Friday. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:11 PM UTC. Coming off a National...
COLUMBIA, SC
laurenscountysports.com

All eyes in ... Wilder Stadium

The eyes of Laurens County are upon you all the livelong day …. The above line is sung to the tune of either “The Eyes of Texas” or “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” for they are the same tune till “Gabriel blows his horn.”
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Oconee Memorial Hospital saves newborn with first-time procedure

SENECA, S.C. — Upstate doctors are calling the life-saving efforts for one newborn a miracle. Doctors and nurses at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital did a procedure they haven't previously been able to do before to keep the baby girl alive. The Martin family's trip to the hospital Thursday...
SENECA, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenville Co. Schools waive reduced meal plans

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County School Board unanimously approved Tuesday that schools will provide free meals to students that qualify for reduced meal plans. The district said the reduced meal plans will remain free until the end of the school year. Families that are eligible must apply to receive the option. The […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Food Truck Friday: Yum Bai

GREENVILLE, SC

