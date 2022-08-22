ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

North Adams city council embraces mayor’s plan to charge $40 daily to visitors for event parking

The council heard a communication from Mayor Jennifer Macksey about establishing a daily event parking fee of $40. “These are non-city sponsored events that are tying up a lot of city resources, and this is a way to generate some money to put back into our public safety department, and also to have some order in these public lots which we're lacking," said Macksey. “We're going to have more staff, more volunteers monitoring those parking lots. All of the people who currently have permits will have a reserved space with either their permit number or their license plate number on them so we can verify that the car parked in that area matches their permit or their plate number and we're going to mark them off. And if people park in you know, the designated spot, they're going to get ticketed, or they're going to get towed."
NORTH ADAMS, MA
DCR Bans Campfires, Open Flames in State Parks

CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Department of Conservation and Recreation is dousing campfires at state parks and facilities until further notice. In an announcement late Tuesday, DCR said it was implementing a ban on all open flames and charcoal fires because of the high risk of wildfires. "We've been dealing...
CLARKSBURG, MA
Troy Department of Public Utilities Issues Service Alert

The Troy Department of Public Utilities says people in some areas of the city may have their water service affected Thursday night. Due to the Campbell Avenue bridge replacement project, crews will be doing water line maintenance work from 9:00 pm until 3:00 am. As a result, residents who live on Campbell Avenue, Crestwood Avenue, Wilde Street, Stow Avenue, Brentwood Avenue, Vandenburgh Avenue and Hadden Lane might experience a temporary loss of water service or discolored water. Anyone who has questions can call 518-237-0611.
TROY, NY
An Accident Awaits At This Berkshire County Intersection

By now, you already know that venturing through Great Barrington can be a challenge in more ways than one. The completion of a rotary located at the junctions of routes 7, 23 and 41 is confusing to local drivers and those who are visiting the south county area. The project STILL needs some finishing touches as there are some bumps and bruises that need to be taken care of. Fortunately, this is located parallel to the police station as we shall see if any mishaps need to be reported during our local coverage on the Berkshire News Network.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Victim out of hospital after Montgomery County dog attack

ALBANY – Marissa Christman, the animal shelter employee who was mauled by two dogs on Monday, was released from Albany Medical Center on Thursday afternoon. The question now is what happens to the dogs? It’s complicated. The two dogs, Golden Lab mixes, were placed at the Ayres Memorial...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
Troy city leaders say monument was painted without permission

TROY – The Uncle Sam Memorial Pavilion in Troy’s Prospect Park has been painted over. The colorful display has some people seeing red. The Uncle Sam Pavilion was first built 12 years ago. It was all white and paid tribute solely to Uncle Sam. According to the Troy...
TROY, NY
Squads handle fatal golf cart crash, drowning, boat mishap

KINDERHOOK—State Police investigated a fatal motor vehicle crash involving an SUV and a golf cart on State Route 9 in the Town of Kinderhook, August 13. At 8:40 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Route 9 near Maple Lane South for an SUV versus a golf cart. Valatie Rescue and Niverville Fire Department, who were first on scene rendering aid, were able to transport the passenger of the golf cart, Henry Griffiths, 55, of Kinderhook to Albany Medical Center with serious but what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
KINDERHOOK, NY
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
ALBANY, NY

