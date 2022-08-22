Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Midday murder under investigation in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A midday murder is under investigation in Greenville. Just before noon on Friday, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded after a 911 call reported that someone had been shot on Van Ness Ave. near the intersection with Lombard Ave. in Greenville. The...
wcti12.com
Pitt County pair charged in theft of guns from Greenville house
PITT COUNTY — Two people from Pitt County were charged with possessing stolen guns, larceny of guns, safecracking and felony conspiracy stemming from earlier arrests. Virginia Rose Pollock, 22, and Justin Scott Strader, 33, were identified in suspects of stolen guns from a home on Staton House Road in Greenville that happened July 29, 2022.
wcti12.com
Greenville police investigate a man found dead inside an SUV
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man in an SUV. The shooting happened at the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after 11:00 A.M. There, they found the black Range Rover riddled with...
wcti12.com
Craven County police looking for breaking and entering suspect
ERNUL, Craven County — Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a breaking-and-entering of a residence that occurred on Hudnell Road in Ernul. Police said it happened at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday Aug. 25, 2022. Anyone who knows...
wcti12.com
Do you know her? Woman wanted for stealing items from adult store
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Police are looking for a woman they say is wanted for stealing from an eastern North Carolina adult store. The Jacksonville Police Department is working to identify the woman who is a person of interest in a larceny that occurred at Priscilla McCall’s last Thursday.
wcti12.com
Police warn parents not to post sensitive info online
ONSLOW COUNTY, North Carolina — Posting your child’s pictures online for the first day of school is a trend that helps mark the milestones of the first day of school, but police warn that sharing too much information could have consequences. Police warn parents that when posts that...
wcti12.com
Facebook Live shows Mayor of small NC town organize toppling of Confederate monument
ENFIELD, Halifax County — The mayor of a small North Carolina town had a Confederate monument in his town bulldozed and removed while he broadcast it live on Facebook. Mondale Robinson is the mayor of Enfield, in Halifax County, which has a population of about 2,300 people. The 10-foot-tall...
wcti12.com
Pamlico County man sentenced to more than five years in prison on crack charges
WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — A Bayboro man was sentenced to just under six years in prison for distributing crack. Court documents showed that George Henry Midgette, 62, a.k.a. "Jersey George" pled guilty to charges of distributing 28 grams of crack on multiple occasions. Midgette was arrested on Sept....
wcti12.com
Fire training Saturday could impact traffic and water pressure and color in Pin Hook
PIN HOOK, Duplin Couty — A fire training exercise on Saturday could impact traffic and water pressure and color in a Duplin County community. Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management will be conducting the exercise from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Pin Hook, near the Lighthouse Church on Lighthouse Road.
wcti12.com
People upset over faded paint on New Bern Blue Angel plane
NEW BERN, Craven County — Some community members are outraged about the updated paint job done on the F-11 Tiger Long-Nose Blue Angels aircraft in Lawson Creek Park in New Bern. Multiple people are taking to social media and commenting on the way the plane looks. Retired Veteran, David...
wcti12.com
Martin County has school supply drive to equip students with classroom needs
WILLIAMSTON, Martin County — Inflation is hiking up the price of school supplies, making it harder for families in our area to get the materials they need as their children head to the classroom. Principal of South Creek Middle School, Gregory Lentine, said more families are in need of...
wcti12.com
Lovely gentleman looking for a forever home
NEW BERN, Craven County — A lovely little gentleman is looking for a forever home. Sarah Hawthorne with Colonial Capital Humane Society said Rusty is about 10 months old. “He is a retriever mix,” she said, “He's probably about 35 pounds now. I think he's going to top out at maybe 45 or 50 pounds. They're not very big.”
wcti12.com
Defense sec. honors service members killed in Kabul airport attack ahead of local vigil
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The U.S. Secretary of Defense has released a statement honoring the memories of 13 service members who were killed a year ago today in an attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan just days before the deadline of the U.S. troop evacuation from Afghanistan.
wcti12.com
Candlelight vigil will honor service members killed in Kabul airport attack one year ago
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A candlelight vigil on Friday will honor the 13 U.S. service members and others killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan airport bomb attack, including Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, on the first anniversary of their deaths. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds outside the airport targeting...
wcti12.com
Pitt County offers online tutoring option
Students who attend E. B. Aykcok Middle school and across Pitt County will have access to online tutoring this school year. The best news for parents is there is no cost to them. Over 23,000 Pitt County students will have access to online tutors this school year. The program is...
wcti12.com
Twin Rivers YMCA offering after-school care to parents in need
NEW BERN, Craven County — In just a few days, students will be returning to school in Craven County. But, as school returns to in session, there are some parents who are struggling to afford and find fully staffed after-school care. Community Impact Director at Twin Rivers YMCA Marissa...
wcti12.com
Controversial school board member offers resignation
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An embattled member of an eastern North Carolina school board appears to be stepping down. Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson confirms that Eric Whitfield sent a letter to the board of education, executive staff and some media outlets, offering to resign from the Onslow County Board of Education.
wcti12.com
80th anniversary of the enlistment of the first Montford Point Marines celebrated
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — People from across the country made their way to Jacksonville to celebrate Montford Point Marine Day. The actual holiday is Friday, August 26th, and marks the day the first African-American Marine recruit, Howard P. Perry, arrived at the segregated Camp Montford Point. Secretary of the...
wcti12.com
East Carteret Football looking for a rebound in 2022, Connor Norby hits 2 HR in minors
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — East Carteret will have its first road test of the year, playing at Ayden Grifton. The Mariners took down Swansboro 34-7 to start the season last week. It was an impressive win for head coach B.J. Frazier's squad, who are hoping for a bounce back...
wcti12.com
Gov. Cooper announces new jobs coming to City of Wilson
WILSON, Wilson County — A global leader in biotech manufacturing will invest 11 million dollars in the City of Wilson. ABEC Incorporated will create over 200 jobs in the Wilson area. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement Tuesday. According to Cooper, the project will allow ABEC to continue providing...
