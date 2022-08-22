ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midday murder under investigation in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A midday murder is under investigation in Greenville. Just before noon on Friday, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded after a 911 call reported that someone had been shot on Van Ness Ave. near the intersection with Lombard Ave. in Greenville. The...
Pitt County pair charged in theft of guns from Greenville house

PITT COUNTY — Two people from Pitt County were charged with possessing stolen guns, larceny of guns, safecracking and felony conspiracy stemming from earlier arrests. Virginia Rose Pollock, 22, and Justin Scott Strader, 33, were identified in suspects of stolen guns from a home on Staton House Road in Greenville that happened July 29, 2022.
Greenville police investigate a man found dead inside an SUV

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man in an SUV. The shooting happened at the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after 11:00 A.M. There, they found the black Range Rover riddled with...
Craven County police looking for breaking and entering suspect

ERNUL, Craven County — Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a breaking-and-entering of a residence that occurred on Hudnell Road in Ernul. Police said it happened at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday Aug. 25, 2022. Anyone who knows...
Do you know her? Woman wanted for stealing items from adult store

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Police are looking for a woman they say is wanted for stealing from an eastern North Carolina adult store. The Jacksonville Police Department is working to identify the woman who is a person of interest in a larceny that occurred at Priscilla McCall’s last Thursday.
Police warn parents not to post sensitive info online

ONSLOW COUNTY, North Carolina — Posting your child’s pictures online for the first day of school is a trend that helps mark the milestones of the first day of school, but police warn that sharing too much information could have consequences. Police warn parents that when posts that...
People upset over faded paint on New Bern Blue Angel plane

NEW BERN, Craven County — Some community members are outraged about the updated paint job done on the F-11 Tiger Long-Nose Blue Angels aircraft in Lawson Creek Park in New Bern. Multiple people are taking to social media and commenting on the way the plane looks. Retired Veteran, David...
Lovely gentleman looking for a forever home

NEW BERN, Craven County — A lovely little gentleman is looking for a forever home. Sarah Hawthorne with Colonial Capital Humane Society said Rusty is about 10 months old. “He is a retriever mix,” she said, “He's probably about 35 pounds now. I think he's going to top out at maybe 45 or 50 pounds. They're not very big.”
Pitt County offers online tutoring option

Students who attend E. B. Aykcok Middle school and across Pitt County will have access to online tutoring this school year. The best news for parents is there is no cost to them. Over 23,000 Pitt County students will have access to online tutors this school year. The program is...
Twin Rivers YMCA offering after-school care to parents in need

NEW BERN, Craven County — In just a few days, students will be returning to school in Craven County. But, as school returns to in session, there are some parents who are struggling to afford and find fully staffed after-school care. Community Impact Director at Twin Rivers YMCA Marissa...
Controversial school board member offers resignation

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An embattled member of an eastern North Carolina school board appears to be stepping down. Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson confirms that Eric Whitfield sent a letter to the board of education, executive staff and some media outlets, offering to resign from the Onslow County Board of Education.
Gov. Cooper announces new jobs coming to City of Wilson

WILSON, Wilson County — A global leader in biotech manufacturing will invest 11 million dollars in the City of Wilson. ABEC Incorporated will create over 200 jobs in the Wilson area. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement Tuesday. According to Cooper, the project will allow ABEC to continue providing...
