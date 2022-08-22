ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Maryland Is No. 1 in Best States for Gender Equality

Maryland ranks No. 1 in a new U.S. News & World Report analysis comparing outcomes in gender parity. Rounding out the top 5 states are Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont and Illinois. Idaho falls in last place, followed by Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Utah and Wyoming. Maryland took the top spot in...
MARYLAND STATE
Saurabh

These are the poorest states to live in in United States

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. In general terms, Poverty is described as the "inability to obtain basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter". According to the United States Census Bureau, the national poverty rate was 11.4 percent in 2020, marking the first annual rise after five years of declines.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
NBC News

Map: See how much life expectancy declined in each state in 2020

The average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped by nearly two years in 2020, down to 77 years from 78.8 in 2019. It was the country’s lowest average in nearly two decades. A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics looks at how that decline varied from state to state. It found that eight states and Washington, D.C., saw life expectancy fall by more than two years from 2019 to 2020. That list includes New Jersey, Texas and Louisiana.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Gender Equality#Gender Issues#Unemployment Rates#American
Washington Examiner

Healthiest and least healthiest states in US: Report

Depending on what state a person lives in, they either are in very good company in keeping their health in check or the people they live with have some catching up to do. An "investigation" conducted with the intent of finding out if a person's health can be affected by where they live in the United States was based on multiple factors, such as the amount of smokers, obese people, and those who regularly exercise, according to NiceRx.
CALIFORNIA STATE
International Business Times

New Study Ranks The Healthiest US States; Washington Claims Top Spot

How healthy is your state? A recent study looked at which American states are the healthiest, and Washington claimed the top spot on the list. For their report on the healthiest U.S. states, medication access company NiceRx looked at various factors contributing to a state's health, such as the rates of obesity, adult smoking and binge drinking.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
thecentersquare.com

Report: New Hampshire ranked No. 2 in unemployment gains

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, and its labor market also has recovered faster than most other states. That's according to a recent report by the personal financial website WalletHub, which gave the Granite State a second place ranking among states whose workforces have seen the quickest recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Southern states like Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama named least healthy in the US - while residents of Washington, Massachusetts and Utah are considered the best off, report finds

Southern states are the least healthy in America, according to a new report. NiceRx, and online pharmacy platform, gathered data on obesity, smoking rates, exercise levels and diet from 49 of 50 states, and used data to generate a 'health score' for each that rates the overall health of each state from zero to ten.
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Mississippi

Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Violent and Peaceful States

Violence is more commonplace in the United States than it is in much of the rest of the world. Using several key measures – including military assets and spending, crime rates, and political stability – the 2022 Global Peace Index, published by the nonpartisan think tank Institute for Economics & Peace, ranked the U.S. in […]
POLITICS
Benzinga

The U.S. City With The Highest Rent Growth May Surprise You. Hint: NYC and LA Don't Crack The Top 5

After a minor slowdown in rent rise in June, the July National Index from Zumper indicated a return to significant price hikes. Nationally, according to Zumper, the typical rent for a one-bedroom apartment is now $1,450, up 2% from the previous month and 11.3% from the previous year. The median price for a two-bedroom home in July was $1,750, up 2% from the previous month and 9.3% from the previous year.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

The State That Drinks The Most Alcohol Per Capita May Surprise You

You can walk into a swanky Manhattan bar during the night rush and order a Bloody Mary made with tomatoes and pure filtered vodka (via Eater). You could go into a dingy bar off the beaten path of some obscure North Dakota town and order an ice-cold Budweiser. No matter which state you go to, you can usually find refreshment in alcoholic libation. But which state, you may wonder, is known for loving alcohol a bit more than any other state?
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy