Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
heraldcourier.com
Summer COVID surge leads to 25 deaths in the past week
Area deaths due to COVID-19 rose 66% during the past week while the number of new cases rose 31.5% across the region, which remains in the grips of a summer surge. With 25 COVID deaths during the past week, more than 70 residents of this region have succumbed to the virus or COVID-related complications during the month of August – the most in one month since early spring.
heraldcourier.com
Ballad Health executives selected for leadership roles
Ballad Health recently promoted five employees to leadership roles have been selected for leadership roles. Rebecca Beck has been named chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital. Dwight Owens will continue as administrator and chief operating officer of Indian Path. Beck replaces Lindy White, who departed the health system for a national health care post.
heraldcourier.com
Paymerang to add 50 new jobs in Wise County
Paymerang, a Virginia-based business to business payment and invoice automation company plans to add 50 employees at its new location in Wise County. The company announced the expansion Thursday during a media event. Paymerang recently expanded its Chesterfield County location and initially plans to hire up to 50 employees in Big Stone Gap’s downtown co-working space, according to a written statement. The employees will engage in software development and payment operations for Paymerang’s nationwide client base.
heraldcourier.com
Sullivan East to host Run for the Hills at South Holston Dam
It’s the start of the cross country season in the region. Seventy teams totaling 1,329 runners will converge on South Holston Dam on Saturday for the annual Run for the Hills, hosted on an annual basis by Sullivan East. “This is the unofficial kickoff to the season,” said Sullivan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
SHORT TAKES | The Oak Ridge Boys sing about love and peace at The Cameo
Few sing with passion for and heart tied to place quite like Kentucky’s Chris Knight. Coal dust in his soul and songs, Knight sidles on stage at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, Saturday, Aug. 27. Mississippi country balladeer Jason Eady opens. Knight’s no butt-wiggler, pop-singing anything. He’s a...
heraldcourier.com
Spradlin resigns as city's CFO
BRISTOL, Va. – The city is searching for a new chief financial officer after former CFO Tamrya Spradlin submitted her resignation this week. Spradlin has served as the city ‘s CFO since 2018 and was considered one of the architects of Bristol’s financial rebirth since a 2017 Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts study identified Bristol as the state’s most financially distressed locality.
heraldcourier.com
Bristol businesses win tourism awards
Area businesses, organizations and individuals were honored recently during the inaugural Southwest Virginia Tourism Awards at the Third Annual Celebrate Tourism Summit in Wytheville, Virginia. Discover Bristol received awards in the categories of: Best Long Video, Best Overall Destination Marketing Campaign, Best Rack Card or Brochure and Best COVID-19 Recovery...
heraldcourier.com
'We're finally here' - Girls, Inc. breaks ground on new facility
BRISTOL, Va. – Dirt was flying Wednesday along Clinton Avenue as more than a dozen children – participants at Girls, Inc. and Children, Inc., of Bristol – donned plastic hardhats and used plastic shovels to ceremonially break ground for a new $1.8 million gym and community center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Watch Now - Bristol hits the jackpot as the casino exceeds expectations
The opening of the Bristol Casino has exceeded expectations after six weeks of operations. Read more about it here - Casino hits jackpot.
heraldcourier.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon flies past Virginia High
Riley Cvetkovski had 13 digs and three aces and Abingdon teammate Ella Kiser contributed 13 digs and 12 assists to lead the Falcons to a 16-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13 victory over the Bearcats on Thursday night. Katy Creasy added nine assists and Gracie Statzer had eight kills and five blocks...
heraldcourier.com
Council authorizes purchase of $1.4 million recreation facility
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The City of Bristol, Tennessee is adding to its recreational capabilities. In a called meeting Tuesday, the City Council authorized the purchase of a $1.4 million property intended for future recreation programming and tournament play. The space, located just off Volunteer Parkway near the heart of Bristol at 515 Melrose Street, totals more than 33,000 square feet. With a primary structure of 16,720 square feet situated on 2.38 acres, and housing two indoor basketball courts, the building also includes a downstairs area equipped with an indoor batting cage for baseball and softball.
heraldcourier.com
PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
Lebanon at Honaker, 7 p.m. Last meeting: Honaker 37, Lebanon 18 (Aug. 27, 2021 in Lebanon, Va.) These Russell County rivals first faced each other on the gridiron in 1936 and for the past 12 years this clash has been known as the “Coal Bowl.” … The primary storyline entering tonight’s game is that each team has a new head coach. Todd Tiller takes over for the iconic Doug Hubbard, who led Honaker from 1983-2021, while Darrell Taylor has replaced Michael Webb as the man calling the shots at Lebanon. … Honaker has plenty of depth at the skill positions and that was demonstrated last week in a 26-16 win over Holston in a VHSL Benefit Game as quarterback Peyton Musick threw touchdown passes to three different receivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Lebanon rallies past Honaker to claim Coal Bowl
HONAKER, Va. – It was the beginning of a new era of football for the two Russell County foes that met up Thursday night in Honaker. Darrell Taylor will look back on the beginning of their new chapter in Russell County with a smile. Behind the freshman duo of...
heraldcourier.com
North Main Street in Marion to be closed for railroad crossing work
North Main Street near the train station in Marion, Virginia will be closed August 31 and September 1 due to work at the railroad crossing. The town is working with the railroad to provide detours to minimize traffic disruptions. Traffic will be rerouted via Johnson Road and Brunswick Lane. Chatham...
heraldcourier.com
Next in line: Richlands junior Simmons the latest to play quarterback for Blue Tornado
RICHLANDS, Va. – Kalib Simmons watched and learned behind quarterback Gavin Cox for the last two years at Richlands. “I am very excited about it, it is going to be a fun year,” said Simmons, who will lead the Blue Tornado to Gate City for the season opener on Friday at Legion Field.
heraldcourier.com
Developers look to reshape Shelby Street project
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Developers of a proposed mixed-use development in downtown Bristol may need to call an audible soon due to a recent surge in the costs of building materials. During Tuesday’s City Council work session, JJ Gillenwater and Blair Jones, project developers of 714 Shelby St., gauged council’s...
heraldcourier.com
Washington County suspends $25 vehicle license fee
Tax relief is coming to car owners in Washington County, Virginia. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Washington County Board of Supervisors agreed to discontinue charging car owners the $25 per vehicle motor vehicle license fee as a way to provide tax relief to citizens. The move came as the board...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: King men's soccer plays to draw with Mountain Lions
Pedro Herrera and Weston Joyner scored goals in the season opener for King, which played to a draw at Concord on Thursday in Beckley, W.Va. All the scoring came in the second half. Jack Hyatt served as goalkeeper for the Tornado. King (0-0-1) will host Mars Hill on Wednesday. COLLEGE...
heraldcourier.com
18-year-old Buchanan County man killed in Sunday crash
A Big Rock, Virginia, man was charged with driving under the influence after a single-vehicle crash on westbound Route 460 in Buchanan County Sunday, Aug. 21 left a passenger in the vehicle dead. According to a release from the Virginia State Police, Kaleb K. Johnson, 18 of Vansant, Virginia, died...
heraldcourier.com
ARP funds used for water, sewer utility improvements in Tazewell
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced this week that the department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $4.3 million grant to the Tazewell County Virginia Board of Supervisors, for construction of a new water line and sewage lift station needed to support economic development in a region impacted by the declining use of coal.
Comments / 0