Lebanon at Honaker, 7 p.m. Last meeting: Honaker 37, Lebanon 18 (Aug. 27, 2021 in Lebanon, Va.) These Russell County rivals first faced each other on the gridiron in 1936 and for the past 12 years this clash has been known as the “Coal Bowl.” … The primary storyline entering tonight’s game is that each team has a new head coach. Todd Tiller takes over for the iconic Doug Hubbard, who led Honaker from 1983-2021, while Darrell Taylor has replaced Michael Webb as the man calling the shots at Lebanon. … Honaker has plenty of depth at the skill positions and that was demonstrated last week in a 26-16 win over Holston in a VHSL Benefit Game as quarterback Peyton Musick threw touchdown passes to three different receivers.

LEBANON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO