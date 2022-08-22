ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

WOWT

Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here’s an example of not everyone paying their fair share. Along one Omaha street, 33 homes have parking pads on the city’s right of way. Yet only one homeowner is paying a lease fee. That’s why an Omaha city ordinance is being enforced three decades after it was put on the books.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Dozens displaced from homeless camp cleanup in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Tuesday, people who are homeless are packing up and moving on from campsites that were cleared last week. Council Bluffs Police Department swept along the Missouri River and removed 25 people and five tons of trash and items. “I can’t afford to lose all this...
bellevue.net

City of Bellevue Fall Cleanup Day Set for Saturday, October 8, 2022

The City of Bellevue’s Annual Fall Clean Up will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Two Street Department area's located at 29th & Hancock, and 8252 Cedar Island Road will be open from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM on that day for residents to drop off solid waste, including the following items:
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Construction at northwest Omaha intersection nearing completion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All summer long, drivers at 120th Street and West Maple Road have had to navigate a mess of traffic cones and busy construction crews as they move through the intersection. “We appreciate the patience of our citizens as these projects take place. We understand that construction...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New Gage County Tourism Director hired

BEATRICE – The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce now has a new tourism director to work alongside with. Megan Bartz has been hired as the new Gage County Tourism Coordinator. She is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate in marketing and management. Bartz fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Kristen Jensen, who took a new job with the Beatrice Campus of Southeast Community College.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

$10 million security upgrade at Omaha arena 'progressing quickly'

After three years of COVID delays, security barriers at Omaha’s Convention Center and Arena are finally heading for the finish line. The 10-million-dollar project is aimed at keeping cars and trucks away from pedestrians by erecting permanent barriers, known as bollards, in front of the CHI Health Arena in downtown Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Disruption in phone service in southeast Nebraska Thursday

FALLS CITY - Southeast Nebraska Communications reported a service disruption on Thursday. Windstream reported a fiber cut near Auburn. The post says phone calls made from a SNC landline phone to mobile device or a call from a mobile device to a SNC landline would not be completed until repairs are made. The interruption in service also includes from non SNC long-distance carriers.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Water main break impacts 30th Street

OMAHA, Neb. — Water flooded 30th Street Wednesday morning when a water main broke. The main was located on South 30th Street between Y and Washington streets near the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. and monitored the break, but did not block off the street.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KETV.com

Some Omaha Catholic schools not adopting archdiocese gender policy

OMAHA, Neb. — Some Omaha Catholic schools say they're not going to adopt the new gender policy from the archdiocese because they're independent institutions. That includes Duchesne Academy, which sent this statement to its community. It reads in part:. "Our school year has just begun, and our policy handbook...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crash closes part of 192nd Street in Omaha early Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closed northbound traffic on 192nd Street early Friday morning. The crash happened near the eastbound ramp to West Dodge Road around 6 a.m. Law enforcement diverted traffic to West Dodge Road eastbound or back around south. No injuries were reported. The scene was cleared...
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Lincoln school district looking into claims made about presentation to staff on how to serve transgender students

Lincoln Public Schools is looking into content shared at a recent workshop for school nurses, counselors, psychologists, therapists and other staff members on how they can help transgender students. Flanked by school board members Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Paul Gausman said the district was aware of "disagreements about what was actually...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LNK begins booking flights for new Houston route

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. “We have been trying to get a Texas market for a while. It’s been something on our radars. We know a lot of Nebraskans like to travel south whether its to get to Mexico or hit a connection or go somewhere else. We haven’t had a warm destination for awhile so Houston is perfect for us,” Rachel Barth, Communications Director for the Lincoln Airport Authority said.
LINCOLN, NE

