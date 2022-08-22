Michigan State Lands 4-star Defensive Lineman Out Of Detroit

The Spartans add a big piece to their 2023 recruiting class

Michigan State football ended a three-week commitment drought in a big way on Monday, landing a verbal pledge from four-star Detroit Cass Tech defensive lineman Jalen Thompson .

The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder chose the Spartans over Ohio State, Cincinnati and 27 other scholarship offers. The Buckeyes in particular made a major surge late in this recruitment, but Michigan State held on to earn Thompson's commitment.

Pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan was the primary recruiter for MSU in this battle, while defensive line coach Marco Coleman was instrumental as well. That duo has been excellent on the recruiting trail all offseason, landing several four-star prospects.

Michigan State is putting together a strong class in terms of defensive line and edge-rushing talent. With Thompson's addition, three of MSU's top three prospects in the class are listed as D-lineman or EDGE prospects, joining four-stars Bai Jobe and Andrew Depaepe .

Thompson becomes the 11th four-star commit Michigan State's 2023 class, which has moved up to No. 20 in 247Sports' Team Rankings. Should all 11 of those commitments hold through 'Signing Day', it would set a new program record for MSU for number of four-star signees in a single recruiting cycle.

The current school record for four-star prospects in a single recruiting cycle is nine, which was set in 2016 when the Spartans were coming off former head coach Mark Dantonio's third Big Ten championship.

Thompson is ranked the No. 197 overall player in the country, and the No. 30 defensive lineman by 247Sports' composite rankings. He is considered the third-best prospect out of the state of Michigan. Thompson joins fellow in-state prospects Cole Dellinger , Brennan Parachek and Johnathan Slack in MSU's 2023 class.

The job that Tucker and his coaching staff have done entering Year 3 in East Lansing is remarkable. The Spartans signed a Top 25 class in 2022, coming off an 11-2 season, and have expounded on that momentum in 2023.

MSU signed five four-stars in the class of 2022, which was more than its three previous recruiting classes combined, but the Spartans are on the verge of blowing that number out of the water in this cycle.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023