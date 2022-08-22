ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State Lands 4-star Defensive Lineman Out Of Detroit

By Matthew Lounsberry
 3 days ago

The Spartans add a big piece to their 2023 recruiting class

Michigan State football ended a three-week commitment drought in a big way on Monday, landing a verbal pledge from four-star Detroit Cass Tech defensive lineman Jalen Thompson .

The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder chose the Spartans over Ohio State, Cincinnati and 27 other scholarship offers. The Buckeyes in particular made a major surge late in this recruitment, but Michigan State held on to earn Thompson's commitment.

Pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan was the primary recruiter for MSU in this battle, while defensive line coach Marco Coleman was instrumental as well. That duo has been excellent on the recruiting trail all offseason, landing several four-star prospects.

Michigan State is putting together a strong class in terms of defensive line and edge-rushing talent. With Thompson's addition, three of MSU's top three prospects in the class are listed as D-lineman or EDGE prospects, joining four-stars Bai Jobe and Andrew Depaepe .

Thompson becomes the 11th four-star commit Michigan State's 2023 class, which has moved up to No. 20 in 247Sports' Team Rankings. Should all 11 of those commitments hold through 'Signing Day', it would set a new program record for MSU for number of four-star signees in a single recruiting cycle.

The current school record for four-star prospects in a single recruiting cycle is nine, which was set in 2016 when the Spartans were coming off former head coach Mark Dantonio's third Big Ten championship.

Thompson is ranked the No. 197 overall player in the country, and the No. 30 defensive lineman by 247Sports' composite rankings. He is considered the third-best prospect out of the state of Michigan. Thompson joins fellow in-state prospects Cole Dellinger , Brennan Parachek and Johnathan Slack in MSU's 2023 class.

The job that Tucker and his coaching staff have done entering Year 3 in East Lansing is remarkable. The Spartans signed a Top 25 class in 2022, coming off an 11-2 season, and have expounded on that momentum in 2023.

MSU signed five four-stars in the class of 2022, which was more than its three previous recruiting classes combined, but the Spartans are on the verge of blowing that number out of the water in this cycle.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023

  • Four-star EDGE Bai Jobe ; Community Christian School; Norman, Okla.; No. 72 nationally, No. 9 EDGE, No. 1 in state of Oklahoma
  • Four-star DL Andrew Depaepe ; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 190 nationally, No. 28 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Iowa
  • Four-star OT Stanton Ramil ; Thompson High School; Alabaster, Ala.; No. 194 nationally, No. 21 Offensive Tackle, No. 15 in the state of Alabama
  • Four-star DL Jalen Thompson ; Cass Technical High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 197 nationally, No. 30 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan
  • Four-star LB Jordan Hall ; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 209 nationally, No. 14 Linebacker, No. 41 in state of Florida
  • Four-star IOL Cole Dellinger ; Clarkston High School; Clarkston, Mich.; No. 338 nationally, No. 16 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 5 in state of Michigan
  • Four-star TE Brennan Parachek ; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 339 nationally, No. 18 Tight End, No. 6 in state of Michigan
  • Four-star RB Kedrick Reescano ; New Caney High School; New Caney, Texas; No. 360 nationally, No. 23 Running Back; No. 63 in state of Texas
  • Four-star WR Demitrius Bell ; Blackman High School; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; No. 384 nationally, No. 24 Wide Receiver; No. 11 in state of Tennessee
  • Four-star IOL Clay Wedin ; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 385 nationally, No. 21 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 72 in state of Florida
  • Four-star CB Chance Rucker ; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 394 nationally, No. 38 Cornerback; No. 68 in state of Texas
  • Three-star IOL Johnathan Slack ; Martin Luther King High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 560 nationally, No. 41 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 13 in state of Michigan
  • Three-star QB Bo Edmundson ; Lake Travis High School; Austin, Texas; No. 765 nationally, No. 37 Quarterback, No. 146 in state of Texas
  • Three-star CB Eddie Pleasant III ; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 783 nationally, No. 74 Cornerback; No. 119 in state of Florida

Comments / 0

