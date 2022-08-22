ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders to Release RB Kenyan Drake

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
The Las Vegas Raiders are planning to release veteran running back Kenyan Drake

It was just announced earlier today that the Las Vegas Raiders plan on releasing running back Kenyan Drake, as first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The veteran runner was coming into the final season of the two-year, $11 million deal he signed with the Raiders in the 2021 offseason.

Drake was brought on to be the lightning to the Raiders established starting running back Josh Jacobs thunder last season.

Unfortunately for the silver and black, the combination of Jacobs and Drake didn't lead to the Raiders having even an above-average rushing attack last season.

Injuries played a large part in that, with Jacobs missing multiple games and Drake being placed on injured reserve in December with an ankle injury.

That injury ended Drake's season after 12 games, and he was on track to put up his worst single-season totals since his rookie year in 2016.

At the time of his injury, Drake had accumulated 63 carries for 254 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and had 30 receptions for 291 yards and one touchdown.

Coming off of his previous season with the Arizona Cardinals where Drake finished with 239 carries for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns, it was a sharp decline in production.

Obviously not being the lead back in the offense was going to lead to a potential reduction in numbers, but Drake wasn't able to make up for that in better efficiency.

He only averaged four yards per carry last season, coming well below his career-mark of 4.5.

Releasing Drake with one preseason game left to go shows how the Raiders are likely to divvy up their backfield this season.

Despite previous trade rumors, there shouldn't be any doubt now that Jacobs is set as the team's veteran starter.

It's also apparent that the team has been satisfied enough with the performances of rookies like Zamir White and Brittain Brown this preseason to feel comfortable letting Drake go.

For Drake, he will now look to catch on to the fourth different team of his career, and while last season didn't go well, his previous production should get him some looks as a late add to a team before the start of the season.

