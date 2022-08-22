Read full article on original website
Albany working to address one of biggest issues: blighted properties
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders have a plan to address one of its biggest problems — vacant properties that have become community eyesores. City commissioners said it’s been hard to contact the owners of these properties. Because of this, it’s been hard to develop those areas of town the blighted properties are in.
Albany Operation Clean Sweep continues in Ward 6
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Operation Clean Sweep focused on the southside Thursday. City officials said Albany is slowly but surely improving when it comes to the amount of litter in the city. The program has been in effect for close to two years now. Each month, many different...
Scott announces mobile office hours
TIFTON, GA -U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) today announced upcoming mobile offices in counties throughout Georgia’s Eighth District. During these events, staff from Rep. Scott’s District Offices will be able to offer constituents individual assistance with several federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS, and veterans’ benefits. Those who have questions on these and other federal issues are encouraged to come by anytime during these hours and meet privately with staff.
City of Albany rolls back millage rate
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is rolling back its millage rate for the 8th year in a row. However, city leaders said city residents will still see their overall taxes increase. This comes after Dougherty County recently raised their millage rate by 3.5 mills. Tuesday the city...
Working hard in Albany
ATLANTA, GA- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said...
Local educators can apply for McDonald's Golden Grants
ALBANY — Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education and growth of students in Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Worth counties are among those who can apply for a Georgia Golden Grant. Local owners and operators of McDonald’s restaurants in Georgia are funding the...
Black Business Month honors
ALBANY — In the second year of recognition for Black Business Month, the Albany City Commission honored George Brown, a former Dougherty County Commissioner and father of city Chief Financial Officer Derrick Brown; and Gordon S. Hall, owner of Shabazz Fish Supreme. Pictured are Lazoria Brown with George Brown and as Albany Mayor Bo Dorough reads a proclamation honoring him.
Albany City Commission appoints clean slate to Historic Preservation Commission a week after dispute
ALBANY — It was a clean sweep on Tuesday for the city’s slate of Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission members, with the Albany City Commission appointing four new members to the eight-member board. Two of the four members, Rosemary Hamburger and Molly Swan, had asked not to be reappointed,...
Historic preservation, health care clash over Albany building
Members of Albany’s historic preservation board are at odds with a health care system, a technical college and the city’s commissioners over what to do with a nearly century-old school building. Phoebe Health and Albany Tech plan to demolish the former Albany High School (and, later, Albany Middle...
PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The general election is right around the corner, coming up on November 8th. News Leader 9 is profiling one of the most highly contested races in Georgia: Georgia’s Second Congressional seat that Congressman Sanford Bishop has held for decades, and attorney Chris West is hoping to flip.
City of Pelham gets historic city manager
History is being made in Pelham with the city’s youngest and first African American city manager taking office. The change comes after months of issues between the city’s government and the community. 26 year old Christian Drake grew up in Pelham, Georgia. He graduated from Pelham High School...
"We can make a big impact in a small spot,"Operation Clean Sweep comes to Ward 6
On Thursday afternoon, multiple City of Albany departments came together for this month's Operation Clean Sweep. The operation took place at the Bill Miller Community Center. Director of Public Works, Stacey Rowe explained how they had been doing the operation for almost two years now where they pick small sections of each ward to clean every month.
‘I can’t stop even if I want to’: Albany native working to give back to the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is giving back in more ways than one — all to restore the city that he grew up in. It’s a new month which means there’s a new “Lifting up with Lenah” ready to inspire you with stories from people and organizations doing good deeds.
Petition to recall Cordele Chairman comes to a halt
Back in July, a group of Cordele citizens officially filed an application to recall Chairman Joshua Deriso. Since then, the efforts to recall have been put on hold as a lawsuit was filed against the validity of the recall. The recall was originated due to citizens claims of several issues...
CRMC to benefit from $1.3 million Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center grant
The Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center (SOWEGA-AHEC) has been awarded $1.3 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). With SOWEGA-AHEC as the Lead Applicant, a network of rural partners will develop a CP Workforce Training...
WIC program to distribute ‘debit cards’ for participants
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WIC program is making it easier to buy WIC-approved foods. Starting on Aug. 29, WIC participants will no longer have to use paper vouchers to purchase WIC-approved foods. “So the actual card, like I said, is very similar to a debit card. Participants will receive...
Officials seeing uptick in fentanyl overdoses around SWGA
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers in Fentanyl over doses. According to the Department of Public Health, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has one of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoes in the community. Herby Benson, Tift County State Court Judge,...
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway juvenile. Deputies said Lameria Parks, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in the Brinson area. The last reported contact with Parks was on Aug. 22 at 6 a.m. Anyone with...
Cook Co. Schools introduces new bullying reporting system
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County Schools has introduced a new bullying reporting system to combat bullying incidents this school year. It’s called the Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety app. It allows students to report bullying, crime and negativity seen by students during school hours straight from their smartphones.
Jefferson Street collapse work slated
ALBANY, GA – Motorists in the Good Life City need to be aware of the latest road hazard. Today, crews are closing the outside southbound lane of the 200 block of N. Jefferson Street to repair a cave in. The cave in occurred near the intersection of Pine Avenue...
