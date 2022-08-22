ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

College volleyball: UW-Eau Claire not bothered by pressure of being national champion

By Cara Dempski Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDVtM_0hR7F8j500

According to UW-Eau Claire volleyball coach Kim Wudi, “pressure is a privilege,” which is how she verbalized her thoughts regarding a high level of pressure to repeat the Blugolds’ 2021 national championship season this fall.

She and players Sheridan Dettmann and Charlie Nelson explained the experience the team had last year has led to a greater level of composure for this year’s squad. Wudi expressed pleasure in the leadership roles she has seen Dettmann, Nelson and some of the other more experienced athletes step into.

Comments / 0

Related
agupdate.com

Cheesemakers expand in Wisconsin

There are two new cheesemaking expansions in Wisconsin, worth a combined $86.1 million. Masters Gallery Foods began a $60 million expansion of its cheese-packaging and -distribution facility in Oostburg, Wisconsin. And the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery opened a $26.1-million creamery and store in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Masters Gallery...
OOSTBURG, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Eau Claire, WI
Sports
City
Eau Claire, WI
winonapost.com

'Way lost' ocean bird spotted in Winona

Earlier in the week on August 13-15, Winonans flocked to catch a view of a once-in-a-lifetime sight: a Caribbean brown booby in the Midwest. Birder and City Council member Steve Young equated it to having a hummingbird in the North Pole. Many regional birders took this rare opportunity to check...
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin

TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
DARIEN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wis. DNR investigating fish kill in Ellsworth

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation of a fish kill in Pierce County. According to a media release from Wis. DNR, DNR staff found dead fish in Isabelle Creek flowing south along County Road C in Ellsworth, Wis. Wis. DNR says DNR staff have found “over 600 dead trout and a variety of dead forage fish species” in Isabelle Creek thus far.
ELLSWORTH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Olaf College#Ncaa Championship#Eau
WEAU-TV 13

Passenger in girl scout hit and run released

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The passenger in Colten Treu’s truck when he hit and killed three girl scouts and a parent in Nov. 2018 has been released. John Stender was sentenced last Sept. to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. The Department of Corrections website...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
agupdate.com

Finally truth – size doesn’t matter

OPINION During the past few years we’ve seen extreme activists in Polk and Burnett counties in Wisconsin advocating for the end of any large livestock agriculture. And in a recent article their real intensions were made clear. In an online publication one extremist states that a “small” farm is bringing litigation against the town of Laketown. The “small” farm being referred to has about 300 dairy cows. Yet if the small family farm was located in Trade Lake in Burnett County it would be considered a large farm in their local large livestock ordinance. In Laketown and Eureka in Polk County, they would only need a small expansion to be considered a large farm in their local large livestock ordinances.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, around 3:21 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to the El Paso Parade in Pierce County for a report of a person who drove through a road-closed barricade. The location was at County Road N at 640th Avenue.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WEAU-TV 13

Boyd home damaged in fire Wednesday

BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is damaged after a fire Wednesday morning in the Village of Boyd. The Stanley Police Department said in a release that no one was hurt, as all of the residents of the home were able to safely evacuate. According to a release, emergency services...
BOYD, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI

DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Eau Claire Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Eau Claire Tuesday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department said 93-year-old Jonathon Schaller died at a hospital following a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Tuesday at 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Fairfax Street and Damon Street on Eau Claire’s south side.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wiproud.com

Passenger in fatal crash that killed four released

CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The passenger in Colten Treu’s truck when he hit and killed three girl scouts and a parent in November 2018 has been released. John Stender was sentenced last September to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. After just over...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Saturday. According to a media release from Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 20 around 6:06 p.m. authorities received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash which occurred near W284 County Road HH in Mondovi, Wis.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Faces Felony Charges For Cutting Utility Wires, Stealing Copper

BARRON COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Barron County Circuit Court against David Jones for allegedly cutting and stealing copper utility wires. Damages caused by this will cost Dairyland Power Cooperative and Barron Electric Cooperative over $11,000 in repairs. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
196
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy