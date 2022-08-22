College volleyball: UW-Eau Claire not bothered by pressure of being national champion

According to UW-Eau Claire volleyball coach Kim Wudi, “pressure is a privilege,” which is how she verbalized her thoughts regarding a high level of pressure to repeat the Blugolds’ 2021 national championship season this fall.

She and players Sheridan Dettmann and Charlie Nelson explained the experience the team had last year has led to a greater level of composure for this year’s squad. Wudi expressed pleasure in the leadership roles she has seen Dettmann, Nelson and some of the other more experienced athletes step into.