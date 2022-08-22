ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Students begin school year remotely as Columbus teachers' strike enters third day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students in the Columbus City Schools district began the school year remotely on Wednesday as teachers walked the picket lines for the third straight day. While students navigate online learning just like they did during the pandemic, the Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association are expected to meet at 1 p.m. The federal mediator overseeing the contract negotiations called for the meeting on Tuesday.
Columbus teachers’ strike enters day 2, remote classes begin Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus teachers have hit the picket line for the second day amid their ongoing strike demanding change and improvements inside Columbus City Schools (CCS). Columbus Education Association (CEA) voted to strike on Sunday after 22 meetings and failed negotiations with the Columbus Board of Education. The...
Columbus teachers vote to strike after rejecting school board's offer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus teachers’ union voted to strike Sunday night after a contract agreement with the Columbus school board could not be reached following months of meetings. Columbus teachers will began picketing Monday morning at 7 a.m. According to the Columbus Education Association, more than 94%...
What you need to know about the Columbus teachers' strike, district's remote learning plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers in the Columbus city school district on Monday are walking picket lines after voting to go on strike days before classes were scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the Columbus Board of Education’s final offer late Sunday. The union represents more than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses and other employees.
9 Columbus community centers opening as place for students attend remote classes as teachers strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus announced that designated community centers would be open for students as the school year is set to begin with teachers on strike. During a press conference alongside of Mayor Andrew Ginther, the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department said they will be opening nine Student Support Centers across the city beginning Wednesday, the first day of classes for Columbus City Schools.
Columbus teachers vote to go on strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After months of negotiations, members of the Columbus Education Association (CEA) met Sunday and voted to go on strike. The union said the strike will be effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday. The vote comes after the union has met with the Columbus Board of Education 22...
Columbus parents gear up for school year as teacher strike looms

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, hundreds of bookbags and other items were donated at Trevitt Elementary School to families in need. "We have uniforms for the kids, we have backpacks full of supplies, baby items," said Tiffany Smith, founder of Evelyn's Heart Foundation. "My foundation is named after my mom. She was actually a teacher at Tevitt Elementary. I started my foundation after her death and so everything that i do as far as this foundation is concerned is for her."
