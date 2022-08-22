Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
'Online is not the fix': Columbus parents, students continue to face challenges with virtual learning
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two days before the 2022-2023 school year, Columbus City Schools announced all in-person learning will be moved online after dozens of negotiation meetings with the Columbus Education Association and no deal. Since March, the union has been advocating for safer buildings, better heating and air conditioning,...
Columbus parents concerned about ‘what’s next’ for children following strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Though Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association have reached a conceptual agreement, families tell 10TV the strike has been tough. Some families are now turning to alternative forms of education. One of those parents is Beritt Mann, a Columbus parent and an advocate for...
Records show repair delays, some conditions inside CCS still unfixed when teachers hit picket lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10 Investigates’ review of repair orders inside Columbus City Schools found many repairs took weeks – if not months to address. Others have languished into this week - when the teachers’ union opted to hit the picket line – going on strike for the first time in more than four decades.
CCS superintendent: District 'fell short' on first day, will work to fix problems
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The superintendent of the state’s largest school district is taking things “day by day” while the Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association try to agree on a new contract for teachers. Dr. Talisa Dixon said she is optimistic the board and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CCS addresses confusion over attendance during first day of remote learning
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools is addressing the concerns of some parents who said their child was marked as "present" even though they did not participate in the school's first day of remote learning on Wednesday. Although students are required to sign on and learn virtually as the...
'The kids have suffered enough': CCS students face virtual learning challenges on first day of school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 4,500 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, and other educational professionals who are part of the Columbus Education Association are on strike after they couldn't come to an agreement with the Columbus Board of Education. On day three of the strike, their students began the school year...
Students begin school year remotely as Columbus teachers' strike enters third day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students in the Columbus City Schools district began the school year remotely on Wednesday as teachers walked the picket lines for the third straight day. While students navigate online learning just like they did during the pandemic, the Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association are expected to meet at 1 p.m. The federal mediator overseeing the contract negotiations called for the meeting on Tuesday.
Whetstone High School senior plans strike in support of teachers, CEA
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just one day before the start of the school year, teachers in the Columbus City Schools district continued to picket after voting to go on strike. They held signs while holding on to their morals and to the hope that this strike will be worth it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dozens of Whetstone High School students join teachers' strike on Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the first day of remote learning begins for students at Columbus City Schools, many students at Whetstone High School have chosen to begin their school year in solidarity with their teachers — on strike. More than 25 students gathered outside of their high school...
Mediator calls for Columbus school district, teachers' union to meet on Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The federal mediator overseeing the ongoing contract negotiations between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association has called for both parties to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m., according to a Facebook post by...
Columbus teachers’ strike enters day 2, remote classes begin Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus teachers have hit the picket line for the second day amid their ongoing strike demanding change and improvements inside Columbus City Schools (CCS). Columbus Education Association (CEA) voted to strike on Sunday after 22 meetings and failed negotiations with the Columbus Board of Education. The...
Grove City police officers welcome students back on first day of class
GROVE CITY, Ohio — Students in the South-Western City School District received a special welcome back for their first day of school Wednesday. Uniformed officers with the Grove City Division of Police lined the sidewalks and welcomed students back. "You guys have a good day!" Lieutenant Jason Stern said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It's not going to feel anything like a first day' | Columbus parents prepare kids for online learning
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first day of school is exciting for many reasons, but at Columbus City Schools, this year is starting a little bit different. For CCS students, the first day will be online. Students won’t be entering a classroom while members of the Columbus Education Association are...
Columbus teachers vote to strike after rejecting school board's offer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus teachers’ union voted to strike Sunday night after a contract agreement with the Columbus school board could not be reached following months of meetings. Columbus teachers will began picketing Monday morning at 7 a.m. According to the Columbus Education Association, more than 94%...
Teachers picket outside Columbus school buildings on first day of strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers and other union members are picketing outside of Columbus school buildings Monday after voting to go on strike. The Columbus Education Association's (CEA) rejected the Columbus Board of Education's final offer during a union meeting Sunday night ahead of the strike deadline. Hundreds of union...
What you need to know about the Columbus teachers' strike, district's remote learning plans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers in the Columbus city school district on Monday are walking picket lines after voting to go on strike days before classes were scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the Columbus Board of Education’s final offer late Sunday. The union represents more than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses and other employees.
9 Columbus community centers opening as place for students attend remote classes as teachers strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus announced that designated community centers would be open for students as the school year is set to begin with teachers on strike. During a press conference alongside of Mayor Andrew Ginther, the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department said they will be opening nine Student Support Centers across the city beginning Wednesday, the first day of classes for Columbus City Schools.
Columbus teachers vote to go on strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After months of negotiations, members of the Columbus Education Association (CEA) met Sunday and voted to go on strike. The union said the strike will be effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday. The vote comes after the union has met with the Columbus Board of Education 22...
Columbus man sentenced to 10+ years for running unlicensed funeral businesses
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of representing a funeral director without a license in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to nearly 12 years in prison. The sentencing of 41-year-old Shawnte Hardin comes three weeks after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty of 31 counts:
Columbus parents gear up for school year as teacher strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, hundreds of bookbags and other items were donated at Trevitt Elementary School to families in need. "We have uniforms for the kids, we have backpacks full of supplies, baby items," said Tiffany Smith, founder of Evelyn's Heart Foundation. "My foundation is named after my mom. She was actually a teacher at Tevitt Elementary. I started my foundation after her death and so everything that i do as far as this foundation is concerned is for her."
10TV
Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0