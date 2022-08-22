Read full article on original website
Related
First look at HBO's Los Espookys season 2
A little over three years ago, HBO dropped a marvelously weird and surprisingly heartfelt series called Los Espookys into our lives. Created by Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega, and Julio Torres, the primarily Spanish-language comedy follows four friends — Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco), Andrés (Torres), Tati (Fabrega), and her sister Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti)— who launch a business staging horror-themed events and encounters for a wide variety of paying clients.
Kourtney Kardashian STRADDLES husband Travis Barker while he rocks out on drums
There's no doubt about it, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying married life! The couple proved they're still PDA strong with a racy video shared on social media in which the Poosh founder, 43, straddled the Blink-182 drummer, 46, as he practiced his drums on Friday. Writing, "Practice makes...
Megan Thee Stallion dresses to impress in a figure-hugging blue and neon jumpsuit
Megan Thee Stallion posed up a storm ahead of performing in Osaka, Japan at the Summer Sonic Festival on Saturday. Taking to Instagram the rapper, 27, looked sensational as she dressed to impress in a figure-hugging blue and green paneled jumpsuit. The star shared the gallery of snaps to her...
17 Teeny-Tiny Things That Confused Me As I Watched The New "Pretty Little Liars"
If there's a second season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — fingers crossed — I hope maybe they'll address that poor, forgotten Milwood High janitor who went missing that somehow no one ever mentioned or noticed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Johnny Depp pokes fun at his 'organization' skills after an art session
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, 59, has been more active on social media of late, following the high-profile public trial against Amber Heard. The actor -- who made Jack Sparrow, from the Disney Pirates of The Caribbean movies, a household name -- took to social media of Sunday to poke fun at his "organizational" skills following a busy art session.
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett reunited at HSM: TM: The Series season 3 premiere
It looks like the (unconfirmed) ex's Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett are putting their drama behind them. The Disney co-stars reunited on the red carpet for the premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 on Wednesday, in Los Angeles. The two posed and smiled together with...
Love Is Blind's Lauren Speed shares message about her 'public' marriage to Cameron Hamilton
Love is Blind stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still enjoying life after the altar. Ahead of their upcoming wedding anniversary, Lauren penned a sweet note dedicated to her husband of nearly four years, Cameron. "I can't believe we are approaching 4 years of marriage this fall," she wrote alongside a video montage of the couple posted to her Instagram Aug. 23.
Kim Kardashian like never seen before courtesy of North West! SKIMS founder gets minion-fied!
Fashion mogul and businesswoman Kim Kardashian underwent a major makeover, thanks to her nine-year-old daughter, North West, and ended up looking like we've never seen before!. On TikTok, the Kardashians reality star shared a behind-the-scenes look at her transformation into a minion—one of those lovably inscrutable yellow creatures from Illumination's Despicable Me whose widespread popularity spawned their own animated movie franchise and TikTok cinema trend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse celebrates turning 30 with a reflection of his 20s
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse, and twin brother Dylan Sprouse, turned 30 on August 4, and to celebrate the former child star took to his social media to reflect on his achievements in his 20s. The Five Feet Apart actor took to Instagram to share a lengthy post with his 35.9 million...
Love is Blind stars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are getting a DIVORCE!
Nearly six months after viewers watched Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones —who connected in the pods during the Love is Blind's second season—tie the knot during the finale, the pair announced their split in a joint statement. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated...
Lady Gaga officially joins the Joker sequel as Harley Quinn
This is no joke, Lady Gaga has officially joined the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, as Harley Quinn across from Joaquin Phoenix. The singer-turned-actress confirmed weeks of speculation about whether she would be joining the sequel, on Thursday, with a post on her Instagram. The Poker Face singer...
Bridgerton's Ruby Barker is 'sending love and light' to her followers after revealing she's 'recorded an EP'
Bridgerton actress Ruby Barker revealed that she has "recorded an EP"! The young actress, who found world wide recognition for her role as Marina Thompson during Briderton season 1, shared an update on her well-being on social media, after previously revealing she had sought treatment for her mental health. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn got to ROCK OUT with Metallica to 'Master of Puppets'
Joseph Quinn, who plays the heavy metal fan on Stranger Things, not only got to meet Metallica at Lollapalooza, but share a jam session to the song "Master of Puppets" with the band backstage. After all, Eddie did have a crucial scene in the upside down with that very track.
SNL icon Kenan Thompson announced as 2022 Emmy Awards host
It came down to the wire — the Emmys are next month, after all — but NBC and the Television Academy have finally found a host for this year’s ceremony: Saturday Night Live icon Kenan Thompson. Thompson, the longest-running cast member in SNL history, was named after...
Elon Musk shoots down his ex-girlfriend Grimes' desire to get 'elf ear' modifications
Elon Musk revealed he is not a fan of his ex-girlfriend Grimes' plans to get elf-like ear modifications. On Monday, the 34-year-old musician — born Claire Boucher — tried to sound out her 1.3 million Twitter followers about the possibility of getting new pointy ears. "2 years ago...
Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson says Brad Pitt has a 'S--t List' of co-stars he'll never work with again
For Aaron Taylor-Johnson, there's no question about the fact that he had a positive experience working alongside Hollywood legend Brad Pitt on their new hit movie Bullet Train. "He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good...
Pinocchio definitely isn’t a real boy in his movie’s new Disney Plus trailer
Disney’s never-ending parade of live-action remakes continues with an adaptation of 1940’s animated movie Pinocchio headed to Disney Plus later this year. In the latest trailer for the new movie, we get a look at Tom Hanks’ Geppetto, and a lot of CGI. The movie was also directed by Robert Zemeckis, who is reteaming with Hanks for the first time since 2004’s Polar Express. Pinocchio is set for release on “Disney Plus Day,” the company’s annual day of previews and release news. This year, it falls on Sept. 8.
Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez spotted with Andrea Iervolino: Who is the hunk?
Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez is having the time of her life celebrating her30th birthday. Days after hosting a star-studded birthday party in a fierce sequin and feather gown, the former child Disney star headed to Italy, but she wasn't alone. On Wednesday, August 4, The Daily...
Why Kaley Cuoco gave herself an 'intervention' amid Karl Cook divorce
Kaley Cuoco experienced some turbulence this past year. But now, she's soaring high. While the Flight Attendant star, 36, has earned a lot of praise for her work on the HBO Max series, she is reflecting on filming season two during "one of the hardest years" of her life. Cuoco and now ex-husband Karl Cook were in the process of divorcing and she was in therapy for the first time. But the stress of it all took a toll on her and eventually she turned to her Flight Attendant colleagues for support.
Zayn Malik sings One Direction song seven years after leaving band
Zayn Malik shared a beautiful acapella version of himself singing Night Changes, off One Direction's fourth studio album, to his Instagram account on Monday evening. Seven years after parting ways with one of the best-selling boy bands of all time due to the need for "some private time out of the spotligh"' in 2015, the singer, 29, sent fans into a frenzy as he shared a video of himself singing the coming-of-age song ballad with his soulful voice.
Floor8
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!https://www.floor8.com/
Comments / 0