Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pagevalleynews.com
Shifflett crowned fair queen
August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
cbs19news
Eviction hearings taking place in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After two years of dealing with COVID-19 impacts, relief packages and programs are beginning to wind down and people are starting to feel the effects. Eviction cases have increased over the past few months because COVID tenant protections that were implemented during the pandemic...
WHSV
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors holds public hearing and addresses Mauzy travel center
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There was standing room only at the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday. There was a long list of items to address, but one item in particular, drew the crowd. An application from Gas City, LLC to create a travel center in Mauzy, off Exit...
WSET
Billy Craft Dealerships in Lynchburg join Carter Myers Automotive Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Billy Craft dealerships on Lakeside Drive are now run by Carter Myers Automotive Group (CMA). The two companies go way back. General Manager of CMA Lynchburg, Kevin Hamlet, said their relationship started back in the '80s. Hamlet, who has worked for the Craft Automotive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rewind1051.com
JMU’s Anshelm named to TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Best XI Team
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison men’s soccer defender Melker Anshelm was selected to the Preseason Best XI Third Team, TopDrawerSoccer announced on Tuesday. Anshelm played in and started 12 matches for JMU a season ago, as he scored two goals and added an assist while helping anchor a backline that notched seven shutouts in matches he played in. The redshirt senior earned First Team All-Colonial Athletic Association and VaSID All-State honors in addition to being named Second Team All-Atlantic Region.
rewind1051.com
Bridgewater picked 6th in preseason ODAC Football Coaches Poll
The Bridgewater football team is picked to finish sixth in the 2022 ODAC Football Preseason Poll, which was released by the league office on Wednesday. Randolph-Macon is the preseason favorite to win the league as they collected six first-place votes and 48 total points. Washington and Lee is picked second as they received the other two first-place votes and had 43 total points.
rewind1051.com
James Madison Women’s Soccer shuts out Charlotte, 1-0
The James Madison women’s soccer team earned a shutout at Charlotte on Thursday as they beat the 49ers, 1-0. It’s the first time in program history the Dukes have started the season with three consecutive shutouts as they’re now 2-0-1 this season. Sophomore Amanda Attanasi’s goal in...
rewind1051.com
County denies plans for truck stop
Landowners in and around the Broadway/Mauzy Exit number 257 are still rejoicing after the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors unanimously rejected a proposed mega truck stop at that interchange. Nearly three dozen residents signed up to speak in opposition of the project during last night’s public hearing. After hearing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHSV
Mauzy residents continue to speak out against proposed truck stop
MAUZY, Va. (WHSV) - Several people in Mauzy are voicing their opposition to a proposed truck stop that would be built on a 31-acre property just off of Interstate 81 at exit 257. The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will consider the proposal on Wednesday afternoon. Gas City LLC based...
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
rewind1051.com
Preliminary Hearing Set for Man Charged in Woodstock Fire
WOODSTOCK, Va – A preliminary hearing has been set for a Toms Brook man charged with setting a fire earlier this month that destroyed an abandoned building in Woodstock. Online records indicated that a date of November 4th was set for Ray Kerns during a hearing Friday morning in Shenandoah County General District Court.
cbs19news
Busy intersection temporarily converted to four-way stop
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is making a change to a busy intersection so that children can be safer as they walk to school. According to a release, the intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive has been temporarily converted into a four-way stop. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Two arrested for DUI over weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested two men for DUI over the weekend. On Saturday, a deputy pulled over a driver for going 73 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on James Madison Highway around 9:05 p.m. The driver, 32-year-old Salvador Michael Ramos...
Palmyra man wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher after going to store for cigars
A Palmyra man who went into a gas station store in Fluvanna County looking for cigars came out with a $500,000 winning lottery scratch-off.
theriver953.com
Scammers target Shenandoah County residents
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) warns of a scam reported in the county. It has been reported most recently that someone attempting to impersonate a deputy of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is calling himself Deputy Eric Marshall. It’s the typical scam with this person telling the prospective...
Augusta Free Press
Alleged affair, a busted lip: And now a school superintendent faces assault and battery charge
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell and United Way of Greater Augusta executive director Kristi Williams are caught up in a legal matter involving the latter’s estranged husband. Cassell faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge in...
WDBJ7.com
Rt. 620 closed in Nelson Co. for multiple weeks due to flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 620 (Farrar Bridge Ln) at Route 617 (Rockfish River Road) will be closed for multiple weeks due to emergency road work following flooding. Updates can be found by visiting the 511 Virginia website.
cbs19news
Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
q101online.com
Crash blamed on speed and alcohol
Virginia State Police say speed and alcohol were factors in a single-vehicle crash that happened earlier this week in Rockingham County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the accident happened at around seven o’clock Tuesday evening on North Mountain Road not far from the Shenandoah County line. The driver of the...
WHSV
Three seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left three people injured on Tuesday night. According to a VSP spokesperson, the crash involved one vehicle. Several first responders and at least two medical helicopters responded to the area of Orebaugh Road in Timberville just after...
Comments / 0