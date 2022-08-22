Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Addison Independent
Edward John Gervais Sr., 91, of New Haven
NEW HAVEN — Edward John Gervais Sr. died on Aug. 24, 2022, at his home in New Haven, Vt., following a brief illness. Ed was born on July 25, 1931, in Essex Junction, Vt., to Olivine (Lapierre) and Viateur Gervais. He married the girl next door, Shirley LaRose, on his birthday in 1953. Ed wanted to be sure he never missed an anniversary, a strategy that resulted in nearly 69 years of wedded bliss.
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
Addison Independent
Gale B. Parmelee, 87, of Brandon.
BRANDON — Gale B. Parmelee, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, surrounded by family in Brandon, Vt. He grew up in Brandon and graduated with the class of 1954 from Brandon High School. Following high school, Gale enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in...
Addison Independent
Cheryl Evelyn Farnsworth, 63, of Bristol
BRISTOL — Cheryl Evelyn Farnsworth, 63, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at her home in Bristol. She was born Dec. 19, 1958, in Middlebury, the daughter of Robert and Evelyn (Jerome) Carter. Her hobbies were crafting and sewing. She was a wonderful cook. She enjoyed recreational shooting, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Addison Independent
Roy Allen D’Avignon, 64, of Bristol
BRISTOL — Roy Allen D’Avignon, son, brother, uncle and friend, age 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at his home in Bristol, Vt. Roy was born on Aug. 9, 1958, in Bristol, to Theodore and Helen D’Avignon (Jimmo) and was one of six children. He graduated from Mt. Abraham Union High School in 1977. He dedicated 38 years of his life to working at Mt. Abraham Union High School, where his pride joy was maintaining the school — especially the swimming pool.
Addison Independent
The Flynn asks Middlebury what to do with ‘The Money’
MIDDLEBURY — Say you and a group of people have a pot full of cash and together you have to decide what to do with it. Would you put it toward a civic good, help out a neighbor in need, or make a claim to get the full proceeds yourself?
Addison Independent
Vermont State Police Log: Threats lead to charges in Monkton
ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police cited two people in Monkton after separate incidents involving threats and other violations. In the first incident, troopers assisted the Department for Children and Families with a custody exchange at a Monkton residence on Aug. 11 at around 7:30 p.m. Police said that Nakita Brace, 36, of Monkton threatened the two DCF workers at the scene, placing them in fear of serious bodily injury. Brace was also engaged in fighting and tumultuous behavior directed toward the DCF workers.
Addison Independent
Vergennes Area Rescue is in need
VERGENNES — The volunteer president of the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad, Josh Deppman, is holding a series of meetings with the leaders of the communities VARS serves to deliver a critical message. That message: Change at VARS will be necessary, sooner rather than later, if the agency is to...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCAX
Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities track down a man in Vermont -- charged in connection to the January 6th riot. According to federal court documents, 32 year-old Brian Preller, of Florida faced a judge Wednesday in Rutland. Preller is facing charges of civil disorder and two misdemeanors; for entering on restricted grounds and being disorderly. Preller was a part of a group called the “B Squad.” They wore riot gear, had expandable metal batons, and were carrying knifes on January 6th.
Addison Independent
Shoreham farm creates ag-focused camp for kids
To most, operating a large dairy farm and hosting a summer camp every week do not go hand in hand, but for the Daona Farm in Shoreham they did just that. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mayor plans to remove Crete Civic Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said his mind is made up about taking down the Crete Civic Center. “This is something the city of Plattsburgh can no longer keep saddling,” Rosenquest said. “It’s just too much.”. In a memo he released earlier this week...
WCAX
Williston police to hold sobriety checkpoints in September
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Police Department plans to crack down on drunk driving in the month of September. Williston Police say they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Chittenden County for the duration of the month. The focus is on people who are driving drunk, under the influence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister Has Been Raising Monarch Butterflies Since 2016
Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Since 2016, Donna has purchased eggs from Pennsylvania and “graduated” two to three classes of monarch butterflies every summer, about 80 to 100 per year.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
- If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont has a huge selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
Woman attacked by a black bear in Vermont
rmont woman was attacked by a black bear over the weekend while walking her two dogs on trails on her Strafford property, the state Fish and Wildlife Department reported Tuesday.
Officials Lay the Groundwork for Replacing the Busy Burlington-Winooski Bridge
Crossing the bridge that connects Burlington and Winooski isn't a pleasant experience for anyone. Squeezed into two narrow travel lanes in each direction, motorists are at risk of sideswipe crashes. Pedestrians must pick their way across a crumbling sidewalk with little buffer from speeding traffic; cyclists have no lane of their own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamc.org
Plattsburgh mayor leads tour of beleaguered Crete Memorial Civic Center
The Crete Memorial Civic Center is the only venue in the Plattsburgh area for winter youth soccer teams. Organizers, parents and youth were among those who participated in a public tour of the facility Tuesday evening as Plattsburgh’s mayor explained why he thinks the building should be demolished. Last...
Addison Independent
Pam Marsh eyes transition to judgeship
Ttorney Pam Marsh has built a storied, 39-year career advocating for folks unable to speak for themselves. Young children. The elderly. Low-income families going through a rough patch. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering...
mynbc5.com
Jersey Mike's opening date delayed due to lack of staff
WILLISTON, Vt. — Staffing shortages in the restaurant industry continue to plague our area, and Jersey Mike's Subs is no exception to the rule. The new sandwich shop in Williston has pushed its grand opening back due to a lack of new hires, general manager Tom King told NBC5 on Friday.
Addison Independent
Middlebury Police Log: Police respond to screaming on Halladay Road
MIDDLEBURRY — Middlebury police responded to a Halladay Road home during the early morning hours of Aug. 17 following a 911 call featuring screaming in the background. Police on the scene interviewed the man who had placed the call, who alleged someone had been shooting at him and others in the home.
Comments / 0