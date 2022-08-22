Twin Liquors sells fine wines, spirits and beer. (Courtesy Julia Keim) Twin Liquors—a fourth-generation family-owned company—is celebrating its 85th anniversary this month. Twin Liquors was first opened in Austin, Texas, and has since grown to over 100 locations throughout the state offering fine wine and spirits from around the world. In honor of their 85th anniversary, Twin Liquors is holding their “Dollar Sale” from Aug. 25-27. The sale reduces the price points on wine and liquor to the “absolute lowest” and then raises the price one $1. The dollar sale will take place in person at all Twin Liquors stores. https://twinliquors.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO