Lakeway cookie maker wins $20,000 H-E-B prize
A Lakeway mom who began baking cookies after her son endured heart disease won a major prize Wednesday from Texas' largest grocery store chain.
KXAN
Austin restaurant could take the throne for ‘Best Restroom’ in the nation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin restaurant is looking to take the throne in a competition for America’s Best Bathroom. It could give Buc-ee’s bathroom a run for its money. Eberly, which serves American cuisine and drinks in south Austin, is one of 10 finalists for the contest by Cintas, a business supplies company.
Pizza Leon opens first brick-and-mortar location in Kyle
Pizza Leon is now open at 147 Elmhurst Dr., Ste. 100, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The first brick-and-mortar location of Pizza Leon opened Aug. 15 at 147 Elmhurst Drive, Ste. 100, Kyle. The original location, a food truck, is at 4749 E. Ben White Blvd., Austin. The new location...
The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'
KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
Twin Liquors celebrates 85th anniversary
Twin Liquors sells fine wines, spirits and beer. (Courtesy Julia Keim) Twin Liquors—a fourth-generation family-owned company—is celebrating its 85th anniversary this month. Twin Liquors was first opened in Austin, Texas, and has since grown to over 100 locations throughout the state offering fine wine and spirits from around the world. In honor of their 85th anniversary, Twin Liquors is holding their “Dollar Sale” from Aug. 25-27. The sale reduces the price points on wine and liquor to the “absolute lowest” and then raises the price one $1. The dollar sale will take place in person at all Twin Liquors stores. https://twinliquors.com.
Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant
Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
This Billionaire is Helping 2,000 Homeless People in Texas
You may have heard of some of the products when shopping for hair products or alcohol. Well, the creator of the product recently stated he was helping the homeless population in Austin, Texas by building homes along 51 acres in the eastern part of the city.
Georgetown looking for local artists for rain barrel project
Local artists have until Aug. 31 to submit their proposal to participate in this year's rain barrel paint project. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) Georgetown's water conservation team has issued a call for action from local artists. The team will host its first annual painted rain barrel project that will be...
Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto home prices continue trending down in July
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto had a combined 425 closed sales in July. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Median home prices in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto decreased for the second month in a row in July, according to data from the Austin Board of Realtors. The ABoR's monthly report for...
24hip-hop.com
Young Mex Is Making His Way Around Texas
Young Mex, a rapper who hails from Austin, Texas has been dropping countless singles over the summer. He’s back with an all new freestyle entitled “296 Freestyle”
KSAT 12
Owner of famed Austin eatery la Barbecue indicted on fraud charges
AUSTIN, Texas – Famed Austin barbecue joint la Barbecue is making headlines again this month. The owner and manager of la Barbecue, Allison Clem, and her wife LeAnn Mueller have been indicted for their alleged role in a $350,000 workers’ compensation fraud scheme, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
Eater
What Is Happening With St. Elmo Public Market?
There haven’t been many updates for the presumably forthcoming massive South Austin food hall St. Elmo Public Market in quite some time. But now, several of the planned restaurants are no longer opening in the long-delayed development at 4329 South Congress Avenue in East Congress neighborhood. The biggest planned...
Jennifer Garner Spotted In Texas Working On Big Project
Jennifer Garner is reportedly in Texas working on a new TV show.
How pie helped one Kyle couple fall in love
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Pie Company has been bringing smiles, joy and full bellies to the residents of Kyle, and beyond, for almost 25 years. Owner Julie Albertson said the love of pie brings people together. "Pie opens a lot of doors. We've taken pies to a lot...
1 Person Seriously Injured After Pedestrian Accident in Austin (Austin, TX)
Officials state that an auto and pedestrian collision occurred late Tuesday night in Southeast Austin. The Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded a little before 10:50 PM at the ramp from Brandt Road onto East Slaughter Lane.
nypressnews.com
Sneak peek: The Yogurt Shop Murders
The brutal murders of four teenage girls have haunted Austin, Texas, for 30 years. Could new information lead to a killer? “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty has reported on the case from the beginning and has the latest on the search for answers Saturday, August 27 at 9/8c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
CBS Austin
Copper Beech residents' questions go unanswered as management hasn't returned calls
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students and alumni continue to live in deplorable conditions at a San Marcos student housing complex. Tenants at the Copper Beech Townhomes have been living in filthy conditions since move-in day over the weekend. Residents tell CBS Austin the last time they heard from managers was on Sunday. There is progress being made for some units, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
Skybox, Prologis buy 200-plus acres outside Austin for data center campus
Giants of real estate, tech pulled to Hutto by 'strong workforce, prime location and pro-growth mindset'
‘I’ve spent probably $2K’: What to do if you’re a renter and find mold
Joni Mason has spent the last few weeks trying to figure out how to navigate an unfortunate discovery in her north Austin apartment — mold.
How falling chicken wing prices impact an Austin restaurant
Robert Reed, owner of Wicked Wings in south Austin and Kyle, was pleasantly surprised two weeks ago when he saw the price of a 40-pound case of chicken wings fall from $104 to $76.
Community Impact Austin
