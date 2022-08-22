ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

KVUE

The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'

KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
KYLE, TX
Hutto, TX
Hutto, TX
Hutto, TX
Community Impact Austin

Twin Liquors celebrates 85th anniversary

Twin Liquors sells fine wines, spirits and beer. (Courtesy Julia Keim) Twin Liquors—a fourth-generation family-owned company—is celebrating its 85th anniversary this month. Twin Liquors was first opened in Austin, Texas, and has since grown to over 100 locations throughout the state offering fine wine and spirits from around the world. In honor of their 85th anniversary, Twin Liquors is holding their “Dollar Sale” from Aug. 25-27. The sale reduces the price points on wine and liquor to the “absolute lowest” and then raises the price one $1. The dollar sale will take place in person at all Twin Liquors stores. https://twinliquors.com.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant

Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
AUSTIN, TX
24hip-hop.com

Young Mex Is Making His Way Around Texas

Young Mex, a rapper who hails from Austin, Texas has been dropping countless singles over the summer. He’s back with an all new freestyle entitled “296 Freestyle”
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Owner of famed Austin eatery la Barbecue indicted on fraud charges

AUSTIN, Texas – Famed Austin barbecue joint la Barbecue is making headlines again this month. The owner and manager of la Barbecue, Allison Clem, and her wife LeAnn Mueller have been indicted for their alleged role in a $350,000 workers’ compensation fraud scheme, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

What Is Happening With St. Elmo Public Market?

There haven’t been many updates for the presumably forthcoming massive South Austin food hall St. Elmo Public Market in quite some time. But now, several of the planned restaurants are no longer opening in the long-delayed development at 4329 South Congress Avenue in East Congress neighborhood. The biggest planned...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How pie helped one Kyle couple fall in love

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Pie Company has been bringing smiles, joy and full bellies to the residents of Kyle, and beyond, for almost 25 years. Owner Julie Albertson said the love of pie brings people together. "Pie opens a lot of doors. We've taken pies to a lot...
KYLE, TX
nypressnews.com

Sneak peek: The Yogurt Shop Murders

The brutal murders of four teenage girls have haunted Austin, Texas, for 30 years. Could new information lead to a killer? “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty has reported on the case from the beginning and has the latest on the search for answers Saturday, August 27 at 9/8c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Copper Beech residents' questions go unanswered as management hasn't returned calls

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students and alumni continue to live in deplorable conditions at a San Marcos student housing complex. Tenants at the Copper Beech Townhomes have been living in filthy conditions since move-in day over the weekend. Residents tell CBS Austin the last time they heard from managers was on Sunday. There is progress being made for some units, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

