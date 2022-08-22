ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl

Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
BUFFALO, NY
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React

Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be. In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Former Saints Player Is Suing The NFL For $300 Million

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Junior Galette sued the NFL, NFL Players Association, Roger Goodell and several teams. In a 21-page lawsuit, Galette claims he has been blackballed "just like Colin Kaepernick and put on the blacklist BY THE NFL OWNERS" because he spoke out about alleged racial discrimination committed against him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Cowboys Make Decision On Dak Prescott For Preseason Finale

Dak Prescott will not take the field for the Cowboys' preseason finale against the Seahawks on Friday, per Dallas beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. The Cowboys' starting quarterback has not notched any in-game action this preseason despite being fully healthy. Prescott didn't play in the preseason last year as he...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard

During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Dallas Cowboys Fans

Stephen A. Smith and the "First Take" crew are ready to take their show on the road to The Star in Frisco, but there's no love lost between Smith and Dallas Cowboys fans. ... To all the Cowboys fans out there throughout America: I still firmly believe that you are the most nauseating, disgusting fanbase in American history. All Cowboy fans make me sick! I don't like y'all. I can't stand y'all- I say that with love and affection because I'm just having fun here. But y'all get on my last damn nerves.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Longtime NFL Announcer, Beloved Sportscaster Dead At 79

Longtime Cleveland Browns radio play-by-play man Jim Mueller passed away over the weekend. Mueller, who served as the voice of the Browns from 1975-1995, was 79. Jim Donovan, who succeeded him on the air, announced the news of his former colleague's passing during the Browns' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names 'Worst' Athlete To Interview In Sports

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on a rant during this Wednesday's episode of First Take about the "worst interview in sports." Smith revealed he's not very fond of the way Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handles questions from the media. Prescott recently said he's "very optimistic" about the Cowboys heading...
NFL
The Spun

