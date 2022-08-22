ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

Nessel not seeking charges against ELPD officers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel held a press conference Wednesday morning to announce the findings of the investigation into the shooting at a Meijer parking lot in East Lansing. The East Lansing shooting is one of two cases recently taken on by her department’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WOOD

Ask Ellen: Why are trees already changing color?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Even though the calendar reads “August,” viewers have been spotting patches of “fall-like color” across West Michigan. The daylight is beginning to get shorter for our area and the temperatures are slightly cooler, but it is far too early for most trees to be undergoing a seasonal color change. So what is happening?
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Beach and Boating forecast: Aug. 25, 2022

Portions of West Michigan have seen measurable rainfall for the last three weekends. While this weekend will be dry and break that streak, be on the lookout for dangerous beach conditions. (Aug. 25, 2022)
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD

Local company GFT Technologies upcycles excess food

ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — A local company that focuses on reducing waste, improving the planet and feeding people has a grand opening next month to celebrate. GTF Technologies uses a micro drying system to upcycle excess food and turn it into powders. Gary Schuler started the company in 2015 using the concept to reallocate materials for the garment industry.
ADA TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy