Related
WOOD
Trucker’s second alleged victim was Arizona woman
When detectives announced charges against a 64-year-old trucker in the decades-old rape and murder of a Kent County woman, they said his DNA also tied him to another murder in Maryland. (Aug. 25, 2022)
WOOD
Poll: Whitmer leads early in gubernatorial race
Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a strong lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the race for Michigan governor, a new poll shows. (Aug. 26, 2022)
WOOD
Nessel not seeking charges against ELPD officers
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel held a press conference Wednesday morning to announce the findings of the investigation into the shooting at a Meijer parking lot in East Lansing. The East Lansing shooting is one of two cases recently taken on by her department’s...
WOOD
Video: MSP trooper, citizens rescue trapped driver
Dashcam video released by Michigan State Police shows first responders and citizens rescue a trapped 73-year-old driver on Monday. (Aug. 25, 2022)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Ask Ellen: Why are trees already changing color?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Even though the calendar reads “August,” viewers have been spotting patches of “fall-like color” across West Michigan. The daylight is beginning to get shorter for our area and the temperatures are slightly cooler, but it is far too early for most trees to be undergoing a seasonal color change. So what is happening?
WOOD
Forest Hills raises pay to $21 an hour to attract school bus drivers
Many school districts in West Michigan are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers as students return to the classroom. (Aug. 24, 2022)
WOOD
Beach and Boating forecast: Aug. 25, 2022
Portions of West Michigan have seen measurable rainfall for the last three weekends. While this weekend will be dry and break that streak, be on the lookout for dangerous beach conditions. (Aug. 25, 2022)
WOOD
Local company GFT Technologies upcycles excess food
ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — A local company that focuses on reducing waste, improving the planet and feeding people has a grand opening next month to celebrate. GTF Technologies uses a micro drying system to upcycle excess food and turn it into powders. Gary Schuler started the company in 2015 using the concept to reallocate materials for the garment industry.
