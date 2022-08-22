Donald Trump, Jr. in the Valley campaigning for state rep. Mike Loychik

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Last Friday, it was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Liberty campaigning for JD Vance. Now, three days later, Donald Trump, Jr. spoke at a rally in support of Mike Loychik.

Loychik is the Republican candidate for state representative in Ohio’s 65th District. He currently represents Ohio’s 63rd District but because of redistricting is now running in the 65th.

Loychik defeated Randy Law in the August primary. Independent Jennifer Donnelly will now face Loychick in the November 8 general election.

Loychik introduced Trump, Jr. to the 250 people at the Eastwood Event Centre in Niles. Trump, Jr. began by referring to the Mahoning Valley’s political past.

“It’s awesome to come to a place where I always hear the stories. For 100 years it’s been a Democrat stronghold and now look at what’s going on, because you actually get it,” Trump, Jr. said.

His father, former President Donald Trump, carried Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in the 2020 election, and he talked about his father’s decision to run.

“I can assure you one thing, it would have been much easier for us from moment one to sit back, shut up, build buildings in New York, make a lot of money. But every once in a while you have to stand up and fight for what you believe in,” Trump, Jr. said.

Trump, Jr. was critical of President Joe Biden and the Democrats — on the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Let’s assume I know nothing about Afghanistan. I saw it coming,” he said.

On high gas prices.

“Like again, I’m the son of a billionaire from Manhattan. If I am pissed off when I am filling up my car…” he said.

Trump, Jr. was also critical of the mainstream media and the way it treats Democrats.

“That’s what you get when you have a trillion-dollar mainstream media complex functioning as your marketing department. It’s what happens when you have a trillion dollars in big tech doing the same, crushing any conservative with a big voice,” he said.

He ended by asking Republicans to stay the course.

“I think if we all get together and we all fight hard and loud and support people who will do the same for us, we can actually win this, guys. We just have to do it,” Trump, Jr. said.

Trump, Jr. also said he understands more than anyone that it’s not easy being conservative. He said it’s less easy being a vocal conservative and it’s even harder being a very vocal, Trump-supporting conservative.

