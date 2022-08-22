ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Donald Trump, Jr. in the Valley campaigning for state rep. Mike Loychik

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SftLN_0hR7EgQD00

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Last Friday, it was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Liberty campaigning for JD Vance. Now, three days later, Donald Trump, Jr. spoke at a rally in support of Mike Loychik.

Loychik is the Republican candidate for state representative in Ohio’s 65th District. He currently represents Ohio’s 63rd District but because of redistricting is now running in the 65th.

Loychik defeated Randy Law in the August primary. Independent Jennifer Donnelly will now face Loychick in the November 8 general election.

Police announce locals caught up in human trafficking sting

Loychik introduced Trump, Jr. to the 250 people at the Eastwood Event Centre in Niles. Trump, Jr. began by referring to the Mahoning Valley’s political past.

“It’s awesome to come to a place where I always hear the stories. For 100 years it’s been a Democrat stronghold and now look at what’s going on, because you actually get it,” Trump, Jr. said.

His father, former President Donald Trump, carried Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in the 2020 election, and he talked about his father’s decision to run.

“I can assure you one thing, it would have been much easier for us from moment one to sit back, shut up, build buildings in New York, make a lot of money. But every once in a while you have to stand up and fight for what you believe in,” Trump, Jr. said.

Trump, Jr. was critical of President Joe Biden and the Democrats — on the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Let’s assume I know nothing about Afghanistan. I saw it coming,” he said.

On high gas prices.

“Like again, I’m the son of a billionaire from Manhattan. If I am pissed off when I am filling up my car…” he said.

Trump, Jr. was also critical of the mainstream media and the way it treats Democrats.

“That’s what you get when you have a trillion-dollar mainstream media complex functioning as your marketing department. It’s what happens when you have a trillion dollars in big tech doing the same, crushing any conservative with a big voice,” he said.

He ended by asking Republicans to stay the course.

“I think if we all get together and we all fight hard and loud and support people who will do the same for us, we can actually win this, guys. We just have to do it,” Trump, Jr. said.

Trump, Jr. also said he understands more than anyone that it’s not easy being conservative. He said it’s less easy being a vocal conservative and it’s even harder being a very vocal, Trump-supporting conservative.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

Ohio House Minority Leader in county, provides legislative update

WILMINGTON — In a legislative update delivered in Wilmington on Thursday night, Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D- OH 24th) addressed the state’s abortion bans, redistricting, and the importance of the upcoming Ohio Supreme Court races. Russo said Ohio’s current and proposed laws restricting access to women’s...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Battle for Ohio: JD Vance agrees to Nexstar debate

( watch our recent interview with JD Vance in the video above) (WJW) The battle to become the next U.S. senator to represent Ohio continues to heat up as we inch closer to the November election. With three months until people head to the polls, candidates Tim Ryan and JD Vance are traveling the state […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
Florida State
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
Niles, OH
Government
City
Florida, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Donnelly
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
paydayreport.com

Ohio Teachers Strikes Spread to Lordstown – Help Us Cover it

With striking Columbus teachers reaching a tentative agreement today, I am sensing a lot of deja vu of what happened in West Virginia 4 years ago when teachers won a bold strike, inspiring teachers nationwide to go on strike. Teachers throughout the state are upset over devastating property tax cuts,...
NILES, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Trump Family#Republican#The Eastwood Event Centre#Democrats
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio senator plans bill as teachers strike without benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School teachers are not receiving compensation or benefits while on strike. The union said the teachers will not receive benefits, including healthcare, at any point during the strike. At the Ohio statehouse, there is an effort to change that precedent for workers choosing to strike across Ohio. “As long […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WKYC

Kent State University students react to President Biden's loan forgiveness announcement

KENT, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday and students at Kent State University had some strong reactions. "Coming from not having a lot of money and coming to college and worrying about having to pay those back, it's a very stressful situation. I told my Mom, I'm going to continue to go to school as long as I can," a senior Pell Grant recipient said.
KENT, OH
WKBN

WKBN

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy