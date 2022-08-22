Trump’s legal team filed a motion to appoint an independent official

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS Newspath) – Former President Trump’s legal team has filed a motion…asking a judge to appoint an independent official to review evidence collected at his Florida home by the FBI.

In it, his attorneys say quote, “Politics cannot be allowed to impact the administration of justice.” It also asks for any property taken that’s not within the scope of the search warrant to be returned. This comes as the judge who signed off on the search is further explaining his reasons for ordering the Justice Department to submit suggested redactions to the affidavit. Natalie Brand has more from Washington.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump want a neutral person, known as a special master, involved in reviewing the documents seized from the search, and a more detailed list of what was removed.

They also want the government to cease its review of materials seized until that special master is appointed.

“There’s going to be some sort of argument that this went beyond someone’s rights under of the Fourth Amendment, in terms of an unlawful search and seizure,” Ashley Moody, (R) Florida Attorney Generals said.

During the FBI search two weeks ago, 11 sets of classified documents were seized, including some marked top secret. It came months after a Trump lawyer signed a document stating that all such material had been returned to the government.

“Clearly, the handling of that information is something that’s really serious,” Representative Liz Cheney (R) Wyoming said.

“They have to go through it not only sentence by sentence, in paragraph by paragraph, but word by word, because every redaction they make, if they don’t redact completely, it’s going to lead people to speculate,” David Weinstein, Former U.S. Attorney said.

The DOJ has argued that releasing the full affidavit could compromise its investigation.

In a new order, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said: “The government has met its burden of showing good cause that overrides any public interest in unsealing the full contents of the affidavit.”

“Must still consider whether there is less onerous alternative to sealing the entire document,” Reinhart added.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The judge also warns that redactions could be extensive.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.