ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump’s legal team filed a motion to appoint an independent official

By Natalie Brand (CBS Newspath)
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdsBp_0hR7Eb0a00

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS Newspath) – Former President Trump’s legal team has filed a motion…asking a judge to appoint an independent official to review evidence collected at his Florida home by the FBI.

In it, his attorneys say quote, “Politics cannot be allowed to impact the administration of justice.” It also asks for any property taken that’s not within the scope of the search warrant to be returned. This comes as the judge who signed off on the search is further explaining his reasons for ordering the Justice Department to submit suggested redactions to the affidavit. Natalie Brand has more from Washington.

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump want a neutral person, known as a special master, involved in reviewing the documents seized from the search, and a more detailed list of what was removed.

They also want the government to cease its review of materials seized until that special master is appointed.

“There’s going to be some sort of argument that this went beyond someone’s rights under of the Fourth Amendment, in terms of an unlawful search and seizure,” Ashley Moody, (R) Florida Attorney Generals said.

During the FBI search two weeks ago, 11 sets of classified documents were seized, including some marked top secret. It came months after a Trump lawyer signed a document stating that all such material had been returned to the government.

“Clearly, the handling of that information is something that’s really serious,” Representative Liz Cheney (R) Wyoming said.

“They have to go through it not only sentence by sentence, in paragraph by paragraph, but word by word, because every redaction they make, if they don’t redact completely, it’s going to lead people to speculate,” David Weinstein, Former U.S. Attorney said.

The DOJ has argued that releasing the full affidavit could compromise its investigation.

In a new order, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said: “The government has met its burden of showing good cause that overrides any public interest in unsealing the full contents of the affidavit.”

“Must still consider whether there is less onerous alternative to sealing the entire document,” Reinhart added.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The judge also warns that redactions could be extensive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

2 arrested in Somerset County dognapping case

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people of Stoystown were arrested after allegedly stealing a dog from a barn to sell on Facebook, state police reported. Troopers said that 21-year-old Mya Shomody took the Australian Shephard – Blue Merle named Jackson from a farm on Plank Road in Quemahoning Township on Aug. 11, according to […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man jailed after crime spree involving drugs, paintball gun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was jailed Wednesday following alleged back-to-back crimes with a police chase, hard drugs, and an assault with a paintball gun. Anthony Layne Binnachio, 20, of Johnstown, began his run-in with police on July 28, according to court documents. Johnstown police were told he shot a woman with a […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
Business Insider

Trump has until Friday afternoon to decide whether to fight the release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. His team is considering challenging the motion, per reports.

Former President Donald Trump could unilaterally release the warrant that federal agents used to search his resort and residence at Mar-a-Lago. But news reports suggest that Trump and his allies are still trying to decide whether or not to fight the Department of Justice's motion to unseal the document — and the list of goods that were confiscated.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search And Seizure#Fbi#Cbs#The Justice Department
The List

Inside A Trump Lawyer's Decision To Mislead The DOJ Before The Mar-A-Lago Raid

Another day, another drama from former President Donald Trump's latest scandal — the Mar-a-Lago raid. In this reality show season that is American politics, a search warrant was unsealed on August 12, according to Politico. The search warrant of Mar-a-Lago indicated the FBI is investigating Donald Trump for a "potential violation of the Espionage Act." According to The New York Times, concerns about the 45th president's approach to handling classified information are not new. When President Joe Biden took office, he prevented Trump from getting intelligence briefs. President Biden said Trump's "erratic behavior" demonstrated that he could not be trusted.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump had 300 classified documents at Mar-A-Lago, called boxes 'Mine': Report

Former President Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, that have since been recovered by the federal government, The New York Times reported Monday. The figures represent three batches of documents that federal officials have recovered in recent months amid growing concern Trump had...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
bloomberglaw.com

Lindsey Graham Loses Bid to Delay Testifying in Election Probe

Senator Lindsey Graham was ordered to testify in Atlanta probe. can’t delay testifying to a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts by. and his allies to overturn his 2020 election, a judge ruled. US District Judge. Leigh Martin May. on Friday denied Graham’s emergency motion to put her. decision.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Miami

Weeks before Mar-a-Lago search, Trump lawyer signed document saying all classified material had been removed

Little has been divulged by the Justice Department about the decision to retrieve White House records with an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Friday that he had "personally approved" the extraordinary step to seek the warrant, and the Justice Department made the warrant public on Friday, revealing that the government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.
POTUS
Business Insider

Donald Trump hints at legal action over Mar-a-Lago raid. Lawyers are already finding fault with his Fourth Amendment defense.

On Friday night, former President Donald Trump hinted at legal action concerning the Mar-a-Lago raid. He said a "major motion" related to the Fourth Amendment would soon be filed. According to the Daily Beast, lawyers are already tearing apart the Fourth Amendment defense. Former President Donald Trump hinted at legal...
PALM BEACH, FL
WTAJ

WTAJ

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy