South Side Mission gets $250k donation for youth programs
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Known for giving others a helping hand, Wednesday Peoria’s South Side Mission received a helping hand themselves. The Gilmore Foundation presented a $250,000 check to the organization to fund youth outreach programming, recreation rooms and classes. It will also fund a new youth worship center.
Irish Fest is when Peoria’s ‘eyes are smiling’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The green is taking over Downtown Peoria this weekend. This is the 42nd year for Peoria Irish Fest, celebrating Irish culture in Central Illinois. In fact, this is Illinois’ largest Celtic festival outside of Chicago. Crews were putting the final touches on the event...
Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program
(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
Black Business Month Spotlight: Timeless Events
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Owner Sophia Jefferson was always a planner and loved putting on events for her friends and families. From parties, baby showers to good old fashioned get togethers, she knew and understood the concept of creating an inviting atmosphere for events. It wasn’t until her wedding...
Black Business Month Spotlight: Young’s Popcorn Heaven
PEORIA (25 News Now) - At Young’s Popcorn Heaven, there are over 50 different flavors of the kernel ranging from your standard movie theatre butter to some more ambitious flavors like red hot cinnamon, cookies and hot wings. Popcorn fans say the more popular flavors are the classic cheddar...
Thousands of rubber ducks race to help abuse victims
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - In record time, Central Illinois stepped up in a big way to raise funds for abuse victims. Yellow ducks have been sold to bring in tens of thousands of dollars to the Center for Prevention of Abuse. Saturday evening, 30,000 rubber ducks will be...
Fire departments combat cancer exposure in firefighting gear
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fighting fires is a dangerous enough job, but now the International Fire Fighters Association is warning departments the very gear meant to protect them might be causing a different harm. Carcinogens from soot, exhaust and other fire scene hazards can get caught in the fibers...
OSF internet outage not disrupting patient care, spokesperson says
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An OSF HealthCare spokesperson confirmed OSF is experiencing an Intermittent internet outage, but patient care has not been disrupted. The outage started late Thursday afternoon, said OSF spokesperson Libby Allison. “The OSF Integrated Solution Team is addressing some internet connectivity issues. Patient care has not...
Black Business Month Spotlight: Your Soul Essentials Beauty Supply
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An oasis for women to get their everyday beauty and bathroom staples. Looking around the beauty supply store, it’s has everything a girl could need, braiding hair, combs, extensions, even local beauty products from entrepreneurs in Peoria. But owner Renita Wyatt says one important...
Unemployment rates down in all metro areas around Illinois; Jobs up in Peoria, Bloomington
(25 News Now) - The unemployment rate has gone down in all 14 metro areas across Illinois, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the Peoria metro area decreased by one percent...
Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz
DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
UPDATE: Peoria firefighters battle Wednesday afternoon house fire
UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department confirms in a news release an electrical problem caused Wednesday afternoon’s fire near the intersection of North Knoxville Avenue and West Detweiller Drive. There were no injuries to the 20 firefighters called to the scene or the one person who was...
Concerns arise over strike amid PPS contract negotiations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public School Teachers are still without a contract, four weeks into the academic year. Despite both sides being willing to come to the table, questions of a strike are starting to emerge. A federal mediator was present at Tuesday’s meeting for the first time...
Illinois candidates for governor, US Senate highlight importance of agriculture
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The top candidates for governor and U.S. Senate faced tough questions at a farm in rural McLean County Wednesday. From prioritizing trade and biofuel to lifting up downstate communities, each of the politicians had plenty to discuss with the Illinois Farm Bureau. Agriculture is the top industry...
Public transit system finalizes plans for Rivian bus route
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Bloomington-Normal’s public transit system will launch a new west side route serving the local Rivian plant starting October 2 following action Tuesday by the Connect Transit Board of Trustees. It will be called the Cobalt Line because Rivian is one of the first...
Peoria Public Schools issue statement on ongoing contract negotiations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Contract negotiations continue to take place between the Peoria Federation of Teachers and the Peoria Public School Board. After the first mediation session ended Tuesday, The Teachers Union issued a statement, expressing disappointment after the talks ended. In their statement, the Union said “Aside from...
Local man accused of receiving PPP loan for fictitious business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man from Bloomington-Normal is jailed for allegedly receiving a loan from the government’s COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to aid a business that didn’t exist. Wesley Fullerlove, 20, also faces numerous weapons charges, separate from the fraud case. A grand jury indicted...
Peoria City Council makes first move on red light cameras, ratifies union contract with firefighters
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria City Council is unanimously in favor of asking the state legislature to allow the city to install red light cameras. The council approved a resolution Tuesday night requesting area lawmakers sponsor an amendment expanding an existing law currently allowing red light cameras in just eight Illinois counties, including the Chicago area.
Early morning fire forces road closure in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Part of Rt 29 got shut down after an early Thursday morning fire in South Pekin. Officials told 25 News Moore’s Motorworks caught fire and was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived on scene. The owner of the building says the fire...
$50K in damages after Friday morning house fire in East Bluff neighborhood
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A smoke detector for an alarm clock is what two Peoria residents experienced before sunrise on Friday. According to a news release from Peoria Battalion Chief Lore Baxter, emergency crews responded to the East Bluff neighborhood around 3 a.m. to heavy smoke coming from the back of a home at 310 E. Virginia Ave.
