southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man receives apparent minor burns in flash fire while repairing car
A 41-year-old Salem man received apparent minor burns to his arms in a flash fire that occurred Thursday afternoon while he was repairing a car in the alley behind the 400 block of East Bennett. Salem Fire Officials believe Eric DeWitt had earlier spilled some gasoline that was ignited while...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, August 26th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer. Douglas Johnson of West 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Sarah Niebert of Salem Mobile Home Park was arrested by Salem Police for theft. She was stopped a short distance away...
wfcnnews.com
Hurst residence destroyed in overnight fire
HURST - An occupied residence in the small community of Hurst was destroyed in a fire overnight. The fire occurred at a home on North Williamson Street around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night. Once crews arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. According to nearby residents, the home...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for DUI following single vehicle crash
A 60-year-old Centralia man was injured and arrested for alleged driving under the influence after he turned off Route 161 west onto Harting Drive too soon and hit the rock pile holding a display vehicle at Monken Nissan Chrysler Dodge Jeep GMC. Centralia Police say Stacy Kennedy of Deerwood Mobile...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, August 25th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia woman for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Lindsey Elliot of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were picked up on outstanding warrants and remained in the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old...
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire damages Wamac home
A fire believed to have been started by a window air conditioner damaged one room and resulted heat and smoke damage to the rest of a Wamac home Wednesday afternoon. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says heavy smoke was showing from the living room when they arrived on the scene of the Nita Zimmerman home at 109 Apple Street. He reports the department was able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the modular home that had a number of additions.
freedom929.com
MARION COUNTY ATV ACCIDENT
(SALEM) The investigation is continuing into an ATV crash that resulted in the death of a Patoka man late this past Sunday night. Marion County authorities report 20 year old Hunter Jolliff was driving a side-by-side on a county road just south of Patoka when the ATV went through the roadside ditch and overturned. Jolliff was pronounced deceased at the scene shortly after the accident, which occurred at 11:08 Sunday night. A passenger in the side-by-side, 18 year old Beau Jolliff, also from Patoka, the younger brother of the deceased, was transported to a regional hospital and was later released after treatment.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 24th, 2022
A 25-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Central City Police for violation of an order of protection. Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 is being held in the Marion County pending a final decision on the filing of charges. A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police...
wgel.com
Fatal Side-By-Side Crash In Marion County
A 20-year-old Patoka man has died as a result of a side-by-side crash late Sunday night. WJBD Radio reports Hunter Joliff was driving the side by side in the 400 block of Gerrish Road, south of Patoka, just after 11 PM Sunday night when Marion County deputies say he missed a curve in the roadway, traveled through a ditch, overturned, and came to rest about 40 feet outside of a creek.
wgel.com
Car Fire In Buchheit Parking Lot Sunday
A vehicle was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon while it was parked in the Buchheit parking lot in Greenville. The owner of the Mini Cooper unit was inside the store and upon stepping outside saw smoke pouring from his car. Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters were called at 5:28 p.m.,...
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia man charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications
A Vandalia man has been charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications. 38 year old Christopher L. Matthews, Junior is charged with the offense, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information in the charge says the defendant is alleged to have “through electronic communications threatened the lives” of two individuals and their family members.
KFVS12
UTV passenger seriously injured in crash
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steeleville, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital after a crash Sunday night, August 21 in Reynolds County. The crash happened at 7:01 p.m. on Route N, just 4 miles south of Lesterville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Richard...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 33-year-old Kimberlyn Pool of West 14th in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Centralia Police arrested 24-year-old Charia Hodge of East Third in Centralia for violation of an order of protection. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies transported 38-year-old Nicole Evilsizer of Dupo to the county jail on an...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates theft of 78 cows and calves
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports they have now identified the owners of the two trucks and trailers that were apparently used to take cattle from a field in the 9100 block of Farthing Road in rural Vernon. While the owners of the vehicles were not involved, information has...
southernillinoisnow.com
Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy
Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole Incident
EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Coroner’s Office released the names the two men that died after becoming unconscious after doing work in a manhole at a construction site in the 100 block of East Union on Friday in Edwardsville.
Illinois Business Journal
New lake lifestyle community opens at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield
Eagle Ridge is located one hour north of St. Louis and offers 41 custom homesites. A new lakeside living community with 41 custom homesites spread over 70 acres has opened on the shores of Lake Lou Yaeger, located one hour north of St. Louis in Litchfield, Ill. Eagle Ridge offers potential residents a variety of waterfront and wooded homesites to design and build their own new custom homes for weekend or year-round living using their own architect and builder.
starvedrock.media
Country Classic Cars, a Route 66 mainstay in Illinois, sold to new owners
STAUNTON, Ill. — A rare 1957 Chevrolet coupe got Russ Noel into the classic car business. Now, after more than 20 years, he’s retiring and heading out on the road in a modern Chevrolet Cruze. Noel and his wife, Anita, have sold Country Classic Cars in Staunton, Illinois,...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in southern Illinois in connection with a human trafficking investigation. Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for immigration-related offenses. According to a post on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Illinois State Police stopped a vehicle on...
spotonillinois.com
Goats, chickens dominate Zoning Board meeting
EDWARDSVILLE - Requests dealing with goats and chickens dominated much of the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Tuesday. The ZBA approved seven separate items, two involving special use permits for chickens, and one to rezone almost 17 acres in Edwardsville Township...
