(SALEM) The investigation is continuing into an ATV crash that resulted in the death of a Patoka man late this past Sunday night. Marion County authorities report 20 year old Hunter Jolliff was driving a side-by-side on a county road just south of Patoka when the ATV went through the roadside ditch and overturned. Jolliff was pronounced deceased at the scene shortly after the accident, which occurred at 11:08 Sunday night. A passenger in the side-by-side, 18 year old Beau Jolliff, also from Patoka, the younger brother of the deceased, was transported to a regional hospital and was later released after treatment.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO