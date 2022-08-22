ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Proposed apartment on Newnan Crossing Bypass will not be expanded

The Newnan City Council said no to a request from a developer to expand a proposed apartment building on Newnan Crossing Bypass. The proposal would have added a sixth floor for a proposed residential multi-family apartment building. The building was approved by the Newnan City Council back in May 2020 as part of a larger mixed-use development district.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Green Top annexation request withdrawn, for now

Applicants have withdrawn a proposed annexation and rezoning request for a large residential neighborhood on Green Top Road for the time being. In a brief letter to Tracy Dunnavant, planning and zoning director for the city of Newnan, George Rosenzweig, representing applicant Pulte Homes, stated that the applicant has asked for the withdrawal of the annexation and rezoning request.
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peachtree City, GA
City
Alpharetta, GA
City
Woodstock, GA
Local
Georgia Business
City
Roswell, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Government
Peachtree City, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Government
Ben Lacina

How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same time

Digital Ignition office building(Photo/Digital Ignition website) (Forsyth County, GA) After the film industry had another record-setting year of economic impact in Georgia, filmmakers have several options in the state for their next production. Find out how one Forsyth County technology incubator is trying – and succeeding – in bringing more film to the county.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

City of LaGrange Inducts 2022-2023 LaGrange Youth Council

The City of LaGrange inducted the new 2022-2023 LaGrange Youth Council members into office at the LaGrange City Council meeting Tuesday (8/23) evening. The new members received their LaGrange Youth Council pins from the Mayor and took their oath before the Mayor and Council. Before the meeting, the youth council participated in their first meeting and held a meet and greet ice cream social after the meeting with the entire youth council, Mayor and City Council.
LAGRANGE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan says no to Celebrate Life Mixed Use following CTCA protest

Following opposition from would-be neighbor Cancer Treatment Centers of America, the Newnan City Council unanimously denied a rezoning for a proposed mixed-use complex on Celebrate Life Parkway. The rezoning in question would have changed the currently undeveloped land from Community Shopping Center District, or CCS, and Residential Multiple Family Dwelling...
NEWNAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Planner#Tax Bills#Alcoholic Beverages#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Construction Maintenance#City Planning
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mixed-use project could replace auto service center in Sandy Springs

The Sandy Springs Planning Commission took action to move forward a six-story, mixed-use development that would replace the NAPA AutoCare Center on Roswell Road just north of I-285. The applicant asked for a zoning map amendment for 5810 Roswell Road and 0 Allen Road from CS-3 to CS-6, which would allow a six-story maximum height. […] The post Mixed-use project could replace auto service center in Sandy Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Help with rent, utilities available through state program

Individuals and families whose finances have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for help with rent and utilities. The GRA program provides up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants. Community Action for...
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Janet M. Bender of Peachtree City, Ga.

Janet M. Bender of Peachtree City, Georgia passed away on August 16, 2022. Born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan, Janet graduated with degrees in Journalism and Education from Michigan State University in 1957. Following graduation, Janet and her husband Don, moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan where she worked as an elementary school teacher for the Grand Rapids Public Schools.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Drinks
News Break
Politics
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Fire at Peachtree City Walmart leaves roof partially collapsed

Fire at Peachtree City Walmart leaves roof partially collapsed. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Walmart in Peachtree City will be “closed temporarily until further...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta Schools enrollment passes 23,000 mark

Student enrollment in the Coweta County School System has surpassed 23,000 – the highest number ever recorded by Coweta Schools. On Aug. 17, which was Day 10 for the new academic year, schools were reporting 23,032 students. That’s up 457 from the 22,575 students reported on day 10 in 2021.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

New Food Truck Court Opening Soon Near UWG

Some really exciting developments for Carrollton! It’s not exactly a park, but a “Food Truck Court” as presented by the City of Carrollton’s Community Development Director, Erica Studdard. The city recently approved the “Food Truck Court” in the area of the Citgo gas station on Highway 16. Currently New York Street Eats is set to open up very soon!
CARROLLTON, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Friday August 26

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Friday August 26 due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms, a few of which might become strong. Heavy rainfall is the primary danger, and it might cause isolated flash flooding. What...
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy