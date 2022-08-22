Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Morehouse College Human Rights Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Film Wade in the Water Drowning in RacismShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In BrandsBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Our Lunchtime Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Delivered a Special Luxury Dining Event at a BOGO PriceDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Proposed apartment on Newnan Crossing Bypass will not be expanded
The Newnan City Council said no to a request from a developer to expand a proposed apartment building on Newnan Crossing Bypass. The proposal would have added a sixth floor for a proposed residential multi-family apartment building. The building was approved by the Newnan City Council back in May 2020 as part of a larger mixed-use development district.
Newnan Times-Herald
Green Top annexation request withdrawn, for now
Applicants have withdrawn a proposed annexation and rezoning request for a large residential neighborhood on Green Top Road for the time being. In a brief letter to Tracy Dunnavant, planning and zoning director for the city of Newnan, George Rosenzweig, representing applicant Pulte Homes, stated that the applicant has asked for the withdrawal of the annexation and rezoning request.
The Citizen Online
Ethics complaint filed against Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard; city declines to release details
A Peachtree City resident has filed a multi-page complaint against Mayor Kim Learnard for ethics violations allegedly related to campaign contributions and a subsequent vote on a rezoning request. An Open Records request filed by The Citizen with City Clerk Yasmin Julio for a copy of the actual complaint and...
Gwinnett County makes changes to garbage collection agreements. Here’s why
Citing rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues, and a higher volume of trash and recycling, Gwinnett County officials are making changes to the county’s contract with garbage companies servicing the county. County officials say changes to the agreement will increase payments to haulers and provide...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same time
Digital Ignition office building(Photo/Digital Ignition website) (Forsyth County, GA) After the film industry had another record-setting year of economic impact in Georgia, filmmakers have several options in the state for their next production. Find out how one Forsyth County technology incubator is trying – and succeeding – in bringing more film to the county.
thecitymenus.com
City of LaGrange Inducts 2022-2023 LaGrange Youth Council
The City of LaGrange inducted the new 2022-2023 LaGrange Youth Council members into office at the LaGrange City Council meeting Tuesday (8/23) evening. The new members received their LaGrange Youth Council pins from the Mayor and took their oath before the Mayor and Council. Before the meeting, the youth council participated in their first meeting and held a meet and greet ice cream social after the meeting with the entire youth council, Mayor and City Council.
Changes coming to Gwinnett County Schools’ disciplinary procedures
Changes are coming to the discipline policy at Gwinnett County Schools, after school board members learned how more Gwinnett students are assigned to an alternative school than the other five major metro districts combined. In Gwinnett, 1,393 students were assigned to alternative schools in 2019, compared to 1,277 combined students...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan says no to Celebrate Life Mixed Use following CTCA protest
Following opposition from would-be neighbor Cancer Treatment Centers of America, the Newnan City Council unanimously denied a rezoning for a proposed mixed-use complex on Celebrate Life Parkway. The rezoning in question would have changed the currently undeveloped land from Community Shopping Center District, or CCS, and Residential Multiple Family Dwelling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mixed-use project could replace auto service center in Sandy Springs
The Sandy Springs Planning Commission took action to move forward a six-story, mixed-use development that would replace the NAPA AutoCare Center on Roswell Road just north of I-285. The applicant asked for a zoning map amendment for 5810 Roswell Road and 0 Allen Road from CS-3 to CS-6, which would allow a six-story maximum height. […] The post Mixed-use project could replace auto service center in Sandy Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Newnan Times-Herald
Help with rent, utilities available through state program
Individuals and families whose finances have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for help with rent and utilities. The GRA program provides up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants. Community Action for...
The Citizen Online
Janet M. Bender of Peachtree City, Ga.
Janet M. Bender of Peachtree City, Georgia passed away on August 16, 2022. Born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan, Janet graduated with degrees in Journalism and Education from Michigan State University in 1957. Following graduation, Janet and her husband Don, moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan where she worked as an elementary school teacher for the Grand Rapids Public Schools.
Kennesaw homeowners frustrated over nuisance property inviting insects and rodents to neighborhood
KENNESAW, Ga. — It’s an eyesore Jennifer Duffee said she and her neighbors have been dealing with for several years. “I’ve seen foxes come from his yard, there’s coyotes,” she said. She is referring to an overgrowth of grass that she said is so bad,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabe.org
In Atlanta, same house, same street — but twice the mortgage payment
First-time metro Atlanta homebuyers, or those who want to move up in the market, might feel like they’re scrambling to chase down more expensive properties. The average metro housing price is now nearly double what it was just five years ago — $430 thousand. Severe price appreciation...
WTVM
Harris County Schools and local law enforcement address reported online threats to Harris County High School
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Harris County Schools. Reports of a threat to Harris County High School (HCHS) were spotted on multiple online chat sites late Thursday night on August, 25. HCHS administrators, Harris County School District (HCSD) administrators, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) swiftly went to...
kiiky.com
Troup County Schools Review 2022 | Admission, Requirement, Rankings, Scholarships
The Troup County School System strives to provide educational opportunities that encourage students to be self-sufficient, successful, and joyful. Also, to provide a challenging and safe learning environment for all kids so that they can become productive citizens in a varied and changing world. Is Troup County a Good Place...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Fire at Peachtree City Walmart leaves roof partially collapsed
Fire at Peachtree City Walmart leaves roof partially collapsed. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Walmart in Peachtree City will be “closed temporarily until further...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta Schools enrollment passes 23,000 mark
Student enrollment in the Coweta County School System has surpassed 23,000 – the highest number ever recorded by Coweta Schools. On Aug. 17, which was Day 10 for the new academic year, schools were reporting 23,032 students. That’s up 457 from the 22,575 students reported on day 10 in 2021.
thecitymenus.com
New Food Truck Court Opening Soon Near UWG
Some really exciting developments for Carrollton! It’s not exactly a park, but a “Food Truck Court” as presented by the City of Carrollton’s Community Development Director, Erica Studdard. The city recently approved the “Food Truck Court” in the area of the Citgo gas station on Highway 16. Currently New York Street Eats is set to open up very soon!
You can now apply for an absentee ballot for November’s election
ATLANTA — Although it may be near the end of August, you can now request an absentee ballot for the November election. Election Day this year lands on Nov. 8. You can request an absentee ballot through Oct. 28. The ballots will start being sent out on Oct. 10....
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Friday August 26
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Friday August 26 due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms, a few of which might become strong. Heavy rainfall is the primary danger, and it might cause isolated flash flooding. What...
Comments / 2