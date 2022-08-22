The City of LaGrange inducted the new 2022-2023 LaGrange Youth Council members into office at the LaGrange City Council meeting Tuesday (8/23) evening. The new members received their LaGrange Youth Council pins from the Mayor and took their oath before the Mayor and Council. Before the meeting, the youth council participated in their first meeting and held a meet and greet ice cream social after the meeting with the entire youth council, Mayor and City Council.

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO