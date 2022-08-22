ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

wcsx.com

Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different

I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Pontiac joins 38 Michigan cities in historic group

Pontiac has another avenue to get money after the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office granted the city Certified Local Government status. The city can now apply for federal preservation grants for a variety of efforts, such as “historic resource surveys, National Register of Historic Places nominations, educational and heritage tourism initiatives, pre-development plans and studies, and rehabilitation of certain historic properties,” according to state officials.
PONTIAC, MI
Video: Michigan driver rescued from burning car

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver. It happened on Monday around 12:55 p.m. on W. River Road near Horton Road in Laketon Township. A 73-year-old woman from...
LAKETON TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Dragon on the Lake returns to Lake Orion

The Orion Art Center’s annual Dragon on the Lake festival returns Aug. 25-28, bringing together dozens of organizations, hundreds of volunteers and thousands of participants for fun in downtown Lake Orion. The festival — which is inspired by a century-old urban legend of a ferocious dragon spotted on Lake...
LAKE ORION, MI
The Oakland Press

Michiganders gather their teams for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Detroit is not just a fundraiser. It’s an opportunity for families and friends to honor someone who has died from the disease, while also supporting a cause that will help others battling it. “Being able to walk in honor of my grandma was...
DETROIT, MI
recordpatriot.com

Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
WNEM

City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
LAPEER, MI
The Oakland Press

Large Forgotten Harvest fundraiser returning to Royal Oak after 3 years

For the first time since the pandemic hit, Forgotten Harvest this fall will return to Royal Oak’s Farmers Market for its Women’s Harvest Lunch fundraiser. “Forgotten Harvest only has three fundraisers a year and this is where working professionals can get together,” said Christopher Ivey, a spokesman for the nonprofit, “and share ideas about food insecurity, volunteerism, and getting involved in our community.”
ROYAL OAK, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant

It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI

