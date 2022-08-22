Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com
St. Clair County mother gives back in honor of daughter who drowned in Lake Michigan
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It started out as a beautiful day at the beach but moments later it became a nightmare. Kory Ernster and Emily MacDonald died in Lake Michigan on August 8 when they were swimming in South Haven. Ernster was 22 and from Novi, MacDonald was 19...
wcsx.com
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac joins 38 Michigan cities in historic group
Pontiac has another avenue to get money after the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office granted the city Certified Local Government status. The city can now apply for federal preservation grants for a variety of efforts, such as “historic resource surveys, National Register of Historic Places nominations, educational and heritage tourism initiatives, pre-development plans and studies, and rehabilitation of certain historic properties,” according to state officials.
The Oakland Press
Keith Famie filmed footage for documentary on Detroit car culture at Woodward Dream Cruise with veterans
Keith Famie and his Visionalist Entertainment Productions team filmed for the documentary “Detroit: The City of Hot Rods and Muscle Cars” during the Woodward Dream Cruise with Vietnam veterans on Aug. 20. The new film that will capture the story of Detroit’s car culture, now in production by...
deadlinedetroit.com
Judi Markowitz: How My Disabled Adult Daughter Became a Hostage of Covid
The writer is a Huntington Woods resident, retired Berkley High School English teacher and author of the book, "The View From Four Foot Two." This column first appeared in The Insider and is being republished with permission. On March 13th, 2020, my adult daughter, Lindsay, became a hostage of coronavirus....
UPMATTERS
Video: Michigan driver rescued from burning car
LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver. It happened on Monday around 12:55 p.m. on W. River Road near Horton Road in Laketon Township. A 73-year-old woman from...
HometownLife.com
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
The Oakland Press
Dragon on the Lake returns to Lake Orion
The Orion Art Center’s annual Dragon on the Lake festival returns Aug. 25-28, bringing together dozens of organizations, hundreds of volunteers and thousands of participants for fun in downtown Lake Orion. The festival — which is inspired by a century-old urban legend of a ferocious dragon spotted on Lake...
Chick-fil-A appears to be moving ahead with plans for a second Macomb County location
It looks like the Hall Road, Shelby Township store won’t be the only Chick-fil-A in Macomb County for too much longer. Here’s what we know about the next planned location.
The Oakland Press
Michiganders gather their teams for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Detroit is not just a fundraiser. It’s an opportunity for families and friends to honor someone who has died from the disease, while also supporting a cause that will help others battling it. “Being able to walk in honor of my grandma was...
recordpatriot.com
Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface
The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
WNEM
City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
Attention kings and queens: Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
A multimillion-dollar castle -- complete with moat, draw bridge and dungeon -- is for sale in Oakland County, Mich., at a listing price of $2.5 million.
The Oakland Press
Lanternflies in Oakland County: What you need to know and why you’re asked to kill them
Even as you read this, spotted lanternflies are attacking trees and grape crops in Oakland County, according to county and state officials. The first spotted lanternflies in Michigan were confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month and living in a wooded area in Pontiac and owned by Oakland County.
fox2detroit.com
After kidney failure battle, Southfield teacher receives donated organs from 2-year-old
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Last summer, Jean Washington was battling kidney failure. Her condition was so dire that the mother of three and teacher at MacArthur K8 University in Southfield needed dialysis. "I missed more school this year than I've missed in my entire career," she said. This year,...
The Oakland Press
Large Forgotten Harvest fundraiser returning to Royal Oak after 3 years
For the first time since the pandemic hit, Forgotten Harvest this fall will return to Royal Oak’s Farmers Market for its Women’s Harvest Lunch fundraiser. “Forgotten Harvest only has three fundraisers a year and this is where working professionals can get together,” said Christopher Ivey, a spokesman for the nonprofit, “and share ideas about food insecurity, volunteerism, and getting involved in our community.”
People
Michigan Man, 36, Drowns While Attempting to Rescue His Fiancée's Dog from River: 'It's Tragic'
A Michigan man accidentally drowned after attempting to save his fiancée's dog from a river, according to authorities. The 36-year-old Lainsburg man was located at the bottom of Thunder Bay River in Alpena on Sunday afternoon shortly after his disappearance, the Alpena Fire Department and Police Departments said in a joint news release obtained by PEOPLE.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant
It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
‘He’s a monster’: Victim’s family on long-haul trucker, suspected killer
Around noon on Monday at a cemetery on Lake Michigan Drive, Sharon Hammack’s sisters placed flowers on her grave.
